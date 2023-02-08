Read full article on original website
Related
Move Over, Metaverse -- AI Is the Next Shiny Tech Bauble (Bubble?)
New gold in the Wild West of Tech: Artificial intelligence is the buzzword just a year after the metaverse, whose ashes are videogame avatars.
crypto-economy.com
Microsoft is disbanding its Industrial Metaverse Team
Microsoft, the latest IT behemoth to go down on its metaverse plans, let go of its roughly 100-person industrial metaverse team. The team was focused on developing metaverse capabilities for industrial environments. According to The Information, which cited a source with “direct knowledge of the matter,” the business said that...
Engadget
Microsoft could show off AI-powered versions of Word and Outlook this March
The company reportedly plans to integrate its Prometheus model and productivity apps. Microsoft reportedly plans to introduce upgraded Office apps with AI features in the coming weeks. According to The Verge, the tech giant is preparing to show what its Prometheus AI technology and OpenAI's language AI can do for Word, PowerPoint, Outlook and other Microsoft 365 apps as soon as this March. Microsoft recently launched a reimagined Bing that can generate conversational responses to search queries, thanks to the Prometheus model, which was built with the help of OpenAI.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
The White House just said it agrees with Elon Musk’s point about Apple’s ‘secret 30% tax on everything.’ And don’t forget Google.
The U.S. Department of Commerce released a report on Wednesday examining Apple and Google's app store model. On Wednesday, the Biden administration argued that Apple and Google’s app store model, including how it forces developers to give a 30% cut on any in-app purchases, hurts users and developers. This...
NASDAQ
Crypto Recovery 2023: 3 Cryptocurrencies Worth Buying Now
It’s been quite a year since it came to the cryptocurrency space. A rather broad-based crypto recovery has been seen, with the overall market capitalization of the entire crypto sector continuing to hold the $1 trillion level (at least, at the time of writing). Higher-risk assets are seeing a...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu and Cardano Witnessing Massive Spike in $100,000+ Whale Transactions, Says Crypto Analytics Firm
The popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) are seeing major spikes in large whale transactions, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Both altcoins, as well as the controversial crypto asset HEX, are witnessing a surge in transactions worth more than $100,000. According to...
Thousands of people who ordered tiny homes from hot startup Boxabl have paid cash but are still waiting
Elon Musk got his home, but Boxabl faces a huge backlog with many orders left unfulfilled and customers asking for their down payments back.
Elon Musk’s buddies in Silicon Valley are predicting he will emerge laughing from his year of record-breaking wealth destruction
The Twitter and Tesla CEO will get "complete financial flexibility" this year, predicts VC Chamath Palihapitiya.
The eyeball-scanning crypto startup founded by ChatGPT creator Sam Altman is reportedly on the hunt for a lead investor to raise up to $120 million
Remember Worldcoin, Sam Altman's blockchain unicorn that wants to give every living human crypto by imaging their eyeballs?
Yahoo cutting 20% of workforce, adding to growing layoff woes
Yahoo, Inc. announced Thursday it is cutting more than a fifth of its workforce, becoming the latest tech firm to announce layoffs as part of a growing trend.
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
CNBC
Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky made a $220 million mistake—it turned his startup into a $5 billion company
This story is part of CNBC Make It's The Moment series, where highly successful people reveal the critical moment that changed the trajectory of their lives and careers, discussing what drove them to make the leap into the unknown. The first time Daniel Lubetzky accepted significant investment money for Kind...
Microsoft under fire for hosting private Sting concert for its execs in Davos the night before announcing mass layoffs
The tech giant’s party in the exclusive Swiss ski resort was labeled “seriously bad executive symbolism.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Shares Sink 14% Following SEC Enforcement Action Targeting SEC
Shares in Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange in the US, tanked today – perhaps reacting to the SEC’s enforcement action taken against rival crypto exchange Kraken. In a complaint revealed today, the SEC claimed that crypto staking, or staking as a service, is, in effect...
NASDAQ
The 3 Best Metaverse Stocks to Buy for February 2023
The best metaverse stocks give you access to some of the cutting-edge companies that likely will be the future of the internet. These companies have massive potential as providers of emerging technology and platforms for building and running those spaces. The metaverse itself is still in its early stages of...
Don't count out Google in the AI race, and the stock sell-off after its Bard chatbot snafu was an overreaction, Gene Munster says
The Alphabet stock sell-off is overblown as the company is a serious AI player, Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster said. Shares fell Wednesday after a Google's new Bard AI chatbot provided wrong info in a demonstration. "Google is not to be counted out when it comes to this AI race,"...
Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Explains Main Reason Why ChatGPT, AI Can Make 'Horrible' Mistakes
Wozniak says the new AI technology is impressive, but it lacks one key quality it will never have.
CoinDesk
Crypto Protection Firm Coincover Raises $30M
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coincover, a provider of protection and insurance for digital assets, has raised $30 million in a funding round that will go toward hiring, product updates and pursuing partnerships. The round was led by Silicon Valley investment firm Foundation Capital, according to a press release.
decrypt.co
SEC Hits Kraken With $30 Million Fine, Orders Crypto Exchange to Halt Staking in US
San Francisco-based crypto exchange Kraken has agreed to pay the SEC $30 million and halt its staking service for U.S. clients, the SEC announced today. The SEC today hit San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken with a $30 million fine for violating securities laws. In a Thursday announcement, the regulatory body...
Comments / 0