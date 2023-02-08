Read full article on original website
New funding for Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester based program is getting $600,000 with the goal of giving city youth a direct path to a variety of careers. The Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program —or M.A.P.P.— provides hands-on training to help children land jobs in building and construction fields, especially to those in historically disadvantaged areas. Senator Kirsten […]
waynetimes.com
19,300+ dead
As regional news denigrates even more, We have decided to increase and widen our coverage for area, state, national and international news. So, why would a weekly newspaper expand coverage in such a way?. The answer is simple. We have been a leader in just about all aspects of news...
From Rochester to Hawaii and back
Musician Dave Turner got to experience a “paradise” in Hawaii. He was successfully working full time at his passion, the weather was bright and sunny, he even got 11 lines as a villain in an episode of the recent “Hawaii Five-0” TV series. Since returning to...
WHEC TV-10
Event at David Gannt R-Center promotes equitable healthcare access
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester held a health and wellness pop-up event at the David Gannt R-Center on North Street to bring equitable healthcare access. Around 40 health, wellness, and other quality-of-life service providers were there to give out information, services and resources free of charge. These events were started with the goal of bringing better access to the neighborhoods that need them most.
wxxinews.org
Remembering an icon of Rochester's civil rights movement
Rochester is remembering one of its pioneering civil rights leaders this weekend. Minister Franklin Florence crusaded for better housing and employment in the 1960s, bringing leaders such as Malcolm X to the city. He died Feb. 1 at the age of 89. Hundreds gathered Friday night, as Rochester's civic leaders...
Eastman Black Student Union presents recital
It will feature classical, spiritual, and contemporary music. Eastman and its students say it's a chance to engage with the community.
rochesterfirst.com
Preventative measures businesses can take to stop smash-and-grab robberies
For more than 30 years, Owens Shepard has run Enterprise Security Consulting and Training Inc. in Rochester. Since at least five businesses have been hit in smash-and-grab robberies, he says his company has received more calls from concerned clients. Preventative measures businesses can take to stop …. For more than...
‘It complements people who look like me’: First black woman to own building in Rochester renovates pre-Civil War landmark
While the building holds tremendous historical value it is also a reminder of a painful time in history.
WHEC TV-10
Play of the Week: Feb. 9, 2023
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Here’s the News10NBC Play of the Week brought to you by Alfred State for Feb. 9. Watch the video above then vote for which one you think is the Play of the Week in the Twitter poll.
Take a Tour of Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Childhood Home in Upstate New York
With the recent news of a Philip Seymour Hoffman statue being installed at Rochester's George Eastman Museum, the Oscar-winning actor has been getting some new attention, 9 years after his untimely passing. Hoffman was an Upstate New York native, growing up in Fairport, an upscale suburb 9 miles east of...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: A Valentine's night to remember
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a Valentine's night to remember at the Challenger Miracle Field of Greater Rochester. The organization hosted its annual 'Night to Shine' Valentine's Day Prom for teens and young adult with disabilities in the area on Friday. Over 200 people registered for...
WHEC TV-10
Turkish Society raises money for earthquake victims with food fundraiser
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monday morning marks a full week since two powerful earthquakes hit both Turkey, and Syria killing over 25,000 people, and injuring thousands more. Since then, Rochester’s Turkish community has been busy raising money to help with earthquake relief. News10NBC has the details of this weekend’s...
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Meteorologist Liam Healy details the wind risk for overnight Thursday into Friday. Meteorologist Liam Healy details the wind risk for overnight Thursday into Friday. High School Huddle: Primetime 585’s Karen and Gerard …. In one of our favorite and most important shows of the year, Karen and Gerard Iglesia...
Funeral service happening Friday for Minister Franklin Florence
His many achievements include a mural of himself, Malcolm X and Constance Mitchell at East High School and the creation of FIGHTON.
iheart.com
Another Smash-and-Grab Reported in Rochester
Rochester police are reporting another case of someone breaking into a store by crashing through the doors with a car. It happened around 1 a.m. at University Liquor on University Avenue. The burglar, or burglars, took property from the store and drove off. Police chased a damaged car minutes later...
WHEC TV-10
Cornell wrestling’s Yianni Diakomihalis makes special Hilton homecoming
HILTON, N.Y. (WHEC) – In high school, Yianni Diakomihalis was a four-time New York state wrestling champion, closing his career on a 210 match winning streak. At Cornell, Diakomihalis continues to smash any records in his way, ranked the number one college wrestler in the 149 pound division. “Intrinsically,...
newyorkupstate.com
Philip Seymour Hoffman statue gets permanent home in Upstate NY
A statue of Oscar-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman is getting a permanent home in Upstate New York. WROC reports a statue of the late movie star has been donated to the George Eastman Museum in Rochester, N.Y. The bronze sculpture shows Hoffman as if he’s walking towards the Dryden Theatre, located at the museum near his hometown.
WHEC TV-10
WATCH LIVE: Community members gather for late Rev. Florence’s funeral
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester community is gathering today to celebrate the life and legacy of our local civil rights icon, Rev. Franklin Florence. Following a public visitation period on Friday, a funeral is taking place today at 11 a.m. To watch LIVE, click here. The funeral is open...
Rochester mayor calls on Kia, Hyundai to fix security flaws
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A hot topic was addressed at a Rochester City Council meeting Thursday night — car thefts around Monroe County. Rochester police said there have been 400 thefts alone in the new year in Rochester. They say most of these are committed by teenagers. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans says he’s working to […]
WHEC TV-10
22 veterans take their own lives every day. Workout event raises awareness of veteran suicide
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Working up a sweat for a good cause. Nova Fitness Gym on East Main Street held a workout event on Saturday to honor all the veterans who lost their lives to suicide. 22 veterans take their own lives every day. To honor those vets, participants did 22 movements, 22 reps each, and had a moment of silence at the 22nd minute of the workout.
