ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester held a health and wellness pop-up event at the David Gannt R-Center on North Street to bring equitable healthcare access. Around 40 health, wellness, and other quality-of-life service providers were there to give out information, services and resources free of charge. These events were started with the goal of bringing better access to the neighborhoods that need them most.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO