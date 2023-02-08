Forest Lake Rangers boys swim and dive wins close dual meets

The Forest Lake Rangers boys swim and dive team received “a good boost” last week, Forest Lake coach Dominick Mancini said, after tight dual meet wins against both Chisago Lakes (98-86) on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Roseville (97-88) on Thursday, Feb. 2. Mancini added that he expected the meets to be close because the teams have similar lineup structures and depth. Mancini said earning the wins made it “a little sweeter to walk away” from the meets, especially when it’s a tight race.

“We pulled some surprise wins here and there,” Mancini said. “… Those depth guys really made a big difference stepping up for us, so it was nice to see.”

With the section date of Feb. 23-25 approaching, Mancini said the team is entering the taper period soon. There will be less yardage and intervals in practice, but the intensity rises and the rest period is longer in order to prepare for sections. It’s a mental game right now, Mancini said, because they’re at the point of the season where swimmers are getting tired and sore. But Mancini noted several moments this past week that highlight the swimmers’ battle against fatigue.

For example, freshman Thatcher Robertson swam the 200-yard IM in 2:26.43 — his fastest this season — in the Roseville meet despite telling Mancini he was tired on the bus. Senior Brady Thompson, who also told Mancini he was tired, improved his best in-season time of 55.18 in the 100-yard freestyle to 55.17 in the Roseville meet. There’s also senior Ryan Eddy, who earned his fastest times in both the 200-yard freestyle and relay against Roseville. And junior Beau Brady, who was hoping he could get close to replicating his time of 59.99 in the 100-yard butterfly from a week ago, ended up finishing with a 58.78 against Chisago – 1.21 seconds faster.

“All of a sudden, [Brady] goes, ‘That felt really good; I didn’t even know I had that in me,’” Mancini said.

One moment in particular that stood out, Mancini said, was when sophomore Sam Trocke exited the pool in the meet against Chisago Lakes with his best in-season time of 1:02.06 in the 100-yard butterfly event. Mancini congratulated him and asked if everything was fine because his “walls just seemed short.” Mancini said Trocke explained that his goggles filled up with water during his swim.

“I said, ‘So you just went your fastest swim ever in season and you couldn’t see what you were doing,’ and he goes, ‘Yeah, I just kept going; I just pushed my way through it,’” Mancini said.

Two days later against Roseville, he dropped his time even more, finishing with his lifetime best time of 1:01.79.

“You’re watching these things, and it’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh, they have this, they’re there, they’re strong enough,’” Mancini said.

In the Chisago meet, the Rangers got first-place finishes from senior Joseph Galsworthy (1:59.67, 200-yard freestyle and 5:27.15, 500-yard freestyle), Brady (2:19.03, 200-yard IM), senior Riley Siedow (23.07, 50-yard freestyle and 52.33, 100-yard freestyle), Trocke (1:02.14, 100-yard backstroke) and Eddy (1.08.55, 100-yard breaststroke).

Galsworthy (5:27.95, 500-yard freestyle), Brady (2:18.72, 200-yard IM) and Siedow (52.66, 100-yard freestyle) were the three individual first-place swimmers in their respective events for the Rangers against Roseville.

The Rangers swam in a conference meet against Park on Tuesday, Feb. 7, after press time, and the team has another conference meet against Woodbury on Thursday, Feb. 9.

“They’re swimming just as fast, if not faster, than they were the rest of the season,” Mancini said. “… They’re putting the work in, and that work starts to present itself with times and results.”