Coolidge, AZ

Central Arizona College to host poetry contest

Queen Creek Independent
Queen Creek Independent
 3 days ago

Each year, the Central Arizona College Learning Support Department holds a poetry contest in celebration of the contributions of African Americans. This year the theme for the Black History Poetry Contest is “The Legacy We Leave Behind.”

The contest was born out of the desire to commemorate the achievements of African Americans via an organized event. Since the start of this contest, it has grown to embrace these achievements along with fostering the ideas of universal responsibility, togetherness, freedom and equality, while bridging the cultural divide of valuing people.

Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to the top three finalists.

The winners of the poetry contest will be announced during the Cultural Expression Competition event from noon-1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Signal Peak Campus, Building T, Room 116, 8470 N. Overfield Road in Coolidge.  Community members are invited to attend.

The Cultural Expression Competition is a poetry and public speaking event in which CAC students have the opportunity to express their experiences, stories and knowledge related to the theme of "The Legacy We Leave Behind.”

This event sponsored by Student Engagement, Communication Studies and the Learning Support Department promotes both written and oral communication through cultural expression.

Poetry contest submissions should be emailed to darien.wilson@centralaz.edu . The deadline for submissions is 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 20.

Queen Creek, AZ
A local news site dedicated to coverage of Queen Creek, Arizona, and the issues and people influencing the fast-growing town in southeastern Maricopa County.

