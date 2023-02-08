Sarah Drew Says What We're All Thinking During Girl Scout Cookie Season

Let's be honest—we've all been there before.

Sarah Drew can't stop from stealing her daughter's Girl Scout cookie inventory, and let's be honest—can we really blame her?

Every Girl Scout parent is bound to feel this way at least once during their cookie-selling lifetime, as the tasty treats are just simply too yummy to miss out on.

The Grey's Anatomy alum took to TikTok this week to share the very relatable experience of the selling process with her 8-year-old daughter Hannah , while snacking away on the delicious desserts that have filled their home.

"So we have entered into Girl Scout cookie season," Drew, 42, stated, beginning the clip with some of the positive parts of cookie selling. "It's Hannah's first time doing it, and so it's been really fun and educational."

"She is learning about being a salesperson and keeping track of inventory," the actress continued, while holding up a giant box of the Peanut Butter Patties. "There's just so many cookies ."

"There's so many cookies in my house," she repeats, this time with a worried look on her face. Her daughter is then heard yelling for her mom's help in the background, which only seems to cause more stress for Drew, who is clearly tempted by the cookie takeover in her home.

The video then cuts to Drew stealing some Carmel deLites, with one of the ooey-gooey cookies sticking out of her mouth when her daughter interrupts, "Hey! What are you doing? Those are mine!"

Drew is also seen breaking open a box of Thin Mints (which were stored in the freezer, making them even more delicious). She then appears to be sneaking in some Girl Scout S'mores while hiding in the game closet, prompting her daughter to scold her for stealing the inventory. "I'm just taking a little 'me time,'" Drew says in response, as her mouth is full with cookie remnants.

In the final clip, Drew sneaks more treats, before being caught by Hannah. "You asked me to help!" she says in defense—a very fair point!

If all this talking about Girl Scout cookies has got you craving some of your own, visit their official website to find cookies near you.