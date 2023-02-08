Read full article on original website
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State earns 18-6 win against Robert Morris in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Cautious residents return home after toxic chemical train derailment
Residents forced to evacuate the Ohio village of East Palestine began trickling home after being told Wednesday that hundreds of air samples showed no dangerous levels of toxins following the controlled release and burn of five tankers that were among nearly 50 cars that derailed last Friday.Authorities made the announcement lifting the evacuation order at a press conference Wednesday evening in East Palestine, Ohio. East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick said that air and water samples determined that the evacuation area, which covered about a one-mile radius, was safe for residents. Evacuation orders were issued last week and officials urged those...
cleveland19.com
Norfolk Southern to notify East Palestine residents of ‘at risk’ drinking water
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - The ‘Potable Well Task Group’ will be knocking on doors Saturday, for residents that have been notified of having “at risk” drinking water wells, according to an East Palestine Police Facebook post. The Facebook post says the group is contractors working...
WFMJ.com
Fifth negligence suit would expand area impacted by toxins from East Palestine derailment
A lot more people could claim they were victims of the East Palestine chemical train derailment if attorneys who filed the latest negligence lawsuit have their way. Attorneys for Burg, Simpson, Eldredge, Hersh & Jardine have filed a class action complaint in federal court alleging that people who were within 30 miles of the derailment should be allowed to become plaintiffs in the legal action.
Ohio mayor furious with Norfolk Southern after train derailment: 'We’re going to hold their feet to the fire'
An Ohio mayor said he would hold a rail operator accountable following a derailment of a train hauling chemicals that led to the evacuation of residents in his village.
Attorney leery of $1,000 ‘inconvenience’ checks Norfolk Southern is offering victims of East Palestine train derailment
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Norfolk Southern has been offering $1,000 checks to residents in and around East Palestine, Ohio, but Rocky River attorney Michael O’Shea wants concrete assurances that they aren’t an attempt to limit potentially larger payouts stemming from last week’s fiery train derailment that released hazardous chemicals into the air.
First PA class action lawsuit filed against Norfolk Southern for East Palestine train derailment
This is the fifth overall class action lawsuit that has been filed, with four of them being federal and one being civil.
Pennsylvania to end 'force on force' battle reenactment at state-owned sites
There’s a big change coming for war reenactments in Pennsylvania. State officials say it’s for safety reasons and the preservation of historical resources.
Lawsuit seeks medical testing after toxic train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Residents who filed a federal lawsuit in the fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals along the Ohio-Pennsylvania line are seeking to force Norfolk Southern to set up health monitoring for residents in both states. The lawsuit filed Thursday by two Pennsylvania residents calls for the rail operator to […]
From Credit Cards to Pool Cleaning, FirstEnergy Money Benefited Larry Householder, Feds Say
The conduit for the company has already pleaded guilty
Pennsylvania Instant Check System leads to firearm purchase denials, arrests
Harrisburg, Pa. — The fourth quarter of 2022 was the second highest quarter for the year for firearms background checks, according to the PA state police. State police said the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks during the fourth quarter. In addition, the state police released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests that resulted from investigations for the fourth quarter of 2022. Established...
WFMJ.com
East Palestine officials update residents as they return home from evacuation order
Residents of East Palestine are returning home after an evacuation order, which resulted from a train derailment Friday evening was lifted Wednesday afternoon. Village officials including Mayor, Trent Conaway, Fire Chief Keith Drabick and Columbiana County EMA Director, Peggy Clark all gathered for a press conference to provide answers to the questions and concerns residents have about their return.
WFMJ.com
Update on air testing after being told folks in the former no go zone are safe to go home, East Palestine. Although people were told it's safe to go home, some residents are still worried about how safe their homes really are. Ohio's Governor gathered experts to answer residents questions.
OSHA fines Pennsylvania factory after 2 workers fell into chocolate tank in 2022
A central Pennsylvania confectionary company was fined more than $14,500 after two workers fell into a vat of chocolate at an M&M/Mars factory last June, federal safety officials said.
WIS-TV
Ohio attorney general to lead investigation into reporter’s arrest
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The Ohio attorney general will be overseeing the investigation into the arrest of a reporter during the governor’s press conference. Columbiana County officials on Friday confirmed Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will oversee the investigation into the arrest of Evan Lambert. The NewsNation...
Police warn of person going door to door in East Palestine
A warning from East Palestine Police. Someone is walking around town promising money and potentially getting personal information.
Pennsylvania witness describes multiple sphere-shaped objects
A Pennsylvania witness at Lake Lynn reported watching two, sphere-shaped objects that appeared and disappeared in the morning sky at 8:06 a.m. on March 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Bee yard inspector needed in Columbiana and Mahoning counties
The inspector who checks bee yards every year in Mahoning and Columbiana Counties has just stepped down, so the state needs to find a new inspector.
cwcolumbus.com
Lease up and told to go, some renters are filing housing complaints with state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother in Powell filed an unfair housing complaint with the state of Ohio after she said she was told to go at the end of her previous lease. "I moved up here to give my son a better education," mother Danielle Cofield said after calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers.
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Department of Revenue warns of tax letter scam
(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is encouraging Pennsylvanians to be on the lookout for scams that are designed to trick people into turning over personal information. One recurring scam that has been reported to the department involves phony letters that are sent to taxpayers through the mail.
