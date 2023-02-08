ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

CBS News

Cautious residents return home after toxic chemical train derailment

Residents forced to evacuate the Ohio village of East Palestine began trickling home after being told Wednesday that hundreds of air samples showed no dangerous levels of toxins following the controlled release and burn of five tankers that were among nearly 50 cars that derailed last Friday.Authorities made the announcement lifting the evacuation order at a press conference Wednesday evening in East Palestine, Ohio. East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick said that air and water samples determined that the evacuation area, which covered about a one-mile radius, was safe for residents. Evacuation orders were issued last week and officials urged those...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Fifth negligence suit would expand area impacted by toxins from East Palestine derailment

A lot more people could claim they were victims of the East Palestine chemical train derailment if attorneys who filed the latest negligence lawsuit have their way. Attorneys for Burg, Simpson, Eldredge, Hersh & Jardine have filed a class action complaint in federal court alleging that people who were within 30 miles of the derailment should be allowed to become plaintiffs in the legal action.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Cleveland.com

Attorney leery of $1,000 ‘inconvenience’ checks Norfolk Southern is offering victims of East Palestine train derailment

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Norfolk Southern has been offering $1,000 checks to residents in and around East Palestine, Ohio, but Rocky River attorney Michael O’Shea wants concrete assurances that they aren’t an attempt to limit potentially larger payouts stemming from last week’s fiery train derailment that released hazardous chemicals into the air.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Lawsuit seeks medical testing after toxic train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Residents who filed a federal lawsuit in the fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals along the Ohio-Pennsylvania line are seeking to force Norfolk Southern to set up health monitoring for residents in both states. The lawsuit filed Thursday by two Pennsylvania residents calls for the rail operator to […]
EAST PALESTINE, OH
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania Instant Check System leads to firearm purchase denials, arrests

Harrisburg, Pa. — The fourth quarter of 2022 was the second highest quarter for the year for firearms background checks, according to the PA state police. State police said the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks during the fourth quarter. In addition, the state police released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests that resulted from investigations for the fourth quarter of 2022. Established...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

East Palestine officials update residents as they return home from evacuation order

Residents of East Palestine are returning home after an evacuation order, which resulted from a train derailment Friday evening was lifted Wednesday afternoon. Village officials including Mayor, Trent Conaway, Fire Chief Keith Drabick and Columbiana County EMA Director, Peggy Clark all gathered for a press conference to provide answers to the questions and concerns residents have about their return.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

Update on air testing after being told folks in the former no go zone are safe to go home, East Palestine. Although people were told it's safe to go home, some residents are still worried about how safe their homes really are. Ohio's Governor gathered experts to answer residents questions.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WIS-TV

Ohio attorney general to lead investigation into reporter’s arrest

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The Ohio attorney general will be overseeing the investigation into the arrest of a reporter during the governor’s press conference. Columbiana County officials on Friday confirmed Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will oversee the investigation into the arrest of Evan Lambert. The NewsNation...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds

This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
OHIO STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Department of Revenue warns of tax letter scam

(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is encouraging Pennsylvanians to be on the lookout for scams that are designed to trick people into turning over personal information. One recurring scam that has been reported to the department involves phony letters that are sent to taxpayers through the mail.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

