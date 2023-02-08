Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nowdecatur.com
Decatur brightens lives with Night To Shine event
February 11, 2022- After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Night To Shine prom event made its return to the Decatur community. “I loved seeing familiar faces as well as new faces, and just seeing the community of volunteers that are back again,” Brian Talty, lead pastor at First Christian Church said. “With some of the guests from a few years ago, reuniting, is pretty special to have that long term memory to carry across.”
nowdecatur.com
Argenta hosts 7th annual IceFest
February 11, 2023- Families attended Argenta’s 7th annual IceFest. The event was free and open to the public. Families walked through downtown Argenta and Prairie Park to view an arrangement of several ice sculptures and live carving demonstrations. The event started in 2017 and at the time featured over...
Central Illinois Proud
New Panda Express opening in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Panda Express announced that it will be opening a new location in Bloomington Friday. According to a press release, the new location will be opening at 1901 W Market St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held on Feb. 15 at 10...
WCIA
Decatur’s Lincoln Square Theater hosting Casino Night this weekend
Saturday Feb. 11, 2023 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE!. Casino Night is coming to the Lincoln Square Theater in downtown Decatur! Come let the good times roll and celebrate the roaring 20’s in style in your favorite time period fashions! HURRY TICKET SALES ARE LIMITED, and this will be the perfect date night for Valentine’s Day weekend! It falls on President Abe Lincoln’s birthday weekend! The event, produced by Blue Rock Production, will be an actual casino setting & an atmosphere including card playing, poker tables, Craps table with a professional dealer, spin to win table, and a Roulette table with a professional dealer.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: RCC talks 50 days of wellness challenge on Byers & Co
February 9, 2023 – Scott Broyles and Emma Roark of Richland Community College joined Byers & Co to talk about their 50 Days of Wellness Challenge. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Dr. Kristopher Kahler on Fuego
February 10, 2023- Dr. Kristopher Kahler, Superintendent of the Maroa-Forsyth School District, joined co-hosts Dr. Isaac Zuniga & Rebekah Zuniga on Fuego to talk about student engagement, academic learning loss, and equal access to technology resources. Listen to the podcast now!
Secretary of State closing offices for Lincoln’s birthday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Feb. 12 is Lincoln’s birthday, and several government offices will be closed Monday in observance. The Secretary of State announced all locations in the state will be closed Saturday (if normally open Tuesday through Saturday) and Monday (if normally open Monday through Friday.) Some services can be done online on their […]
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Businesses in Uptown Normal will be offering customers sweet treats as they shop Friday night. From 4 to 7 p.m., several stores in Uptown will have complimentary chocolate and other snacks for shoppers. Some...
Champaign family raising money for ADA-accessible van
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — For the Moore family, they try to keep life as normal as possible. “To know Kenny is to love Kenny. Even in your darkest days, his smile will light up a room and he has a very good heart,” Tekerya Moore, Kenny’s wife, said. Kenny Moore is confined to a wheelchair, […]
wmay.com
Sunday night deadline to become a Springfield police officer nearing
Sunday night is the deadline to apply for a chance to become a Springfield police officer. You can begin the process with an online application at the City of Springfield website. You will also need to choose a date to take the written and physical exams for the police department,...
nowdecatur.com
Millikin School of Education students to undergo “Interview Boot Camp”
February 9, 2023 – Millikin University School of Education students will undergo boot camp this month. . . interview boot camp. Millikin will host its Annual School of Education Interview Bootcamp on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The event connects School of Education student-teachers with alumni and local school administrators to improve their interview skills, provide feedback and develop professional networks among regional school districts.
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
wjbc.com
Libertarians denounce Normal Town Council’s opposition to cannabis dispensary
NORMAL – The McLean County Libertarian Party has adopted a resolution claiming the Normal’s Town Council’s refusal to allow a recreational use cannabis dispensary runs counter to free market economic principles. The council Monday night voted 6-1 against allowing business owners to turn a Chinese restaurant into...
wmay.com
Springfield police and fire unions make their city council picks
Springfield’s police and fire unions have endorsed a candidate in one of the contested races for City Council. Ward 7 candidate Brad Carlson says he has picked up the backing of the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 5 and Firefighters Local 37. The unions said in separate statements...
City of Champaign, apartment owners reach new court deal in tenant housing case
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign and Champaign Park Apartments have reached an agreement, ordering the apartments to reimburse the city for hotel costs and board up all broken windows. Jeff Hamilton with the City of Champaign said he hopes it’ll keep more people safe, and the property owners accountable. “By reaching this […]
wmay.com
Springfield City Council to decide fate of Wyndham debt in two weeks
We could soon get a peek behind the curtain of Springfield City Council discussions, related to the issue of forgiving some of the debt owed to the city by the Wyndham hotel downtown. Aldermen will vote in two weeks on whether to release the audio and minutes of a November...
wmay.com
Several major Springfield roads to be worked on over the week
There will be brief disruptions on several major roads in Springfield this week, as crews dismantle overhead sign truss assemblies. The first closure is scheduled for Monday from 9 am to 11 am, on South Grand between MacArthur and Glenwood. South. Grand will be closed between 8th and 9th Streets...
wmay.com
Former Springfield Mayor Houston backs Mayor Langfelder for another term
WMAY can report that, at a last-minute press conference held Thursday morning, former Springfield Mayor J. Michael Houston stumped for current Mayor James O Langfelder – touting his credentials in the race for mayor against current Treasurer Misty Buscher. WMAY’s own Greg Bishop was on the scene as Mayor...
Central Illinois Proud
2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
wjbc.com
Miller Park Zoo lemur makes Big Game prediction
BLOOMINGTON – Will it be Kansas City or Philadelphia this weekend in the Big Game? One of the animals at the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington has made his prediction. King Julian, the lemur who has been living at the Miller Park Zoo, is riding with the Eagles this weekend.
Comments / 0