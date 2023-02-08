ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nowdecatur.com

Decatur brightens lives with Night To Shine event

February 11, 2022- After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Night To Shine prom event made its return to the Decatur community. “I loved seeing familiar faces as well as new faces, and just seeing the community of volunteers that are back again,” Brian Talty, lead pastor at First Christian Church said. “With some of the guests from a few years ago, reuniting, is pretty special to have that long term memory to carry across.”
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Argenta hosts 7th annual IceFest

February 11, 2023- Families attended Argenta’s 7th annual IceFest. The event was free and open to the public. Families walked through downtown Argenta and Prairie Park to view an arrangement of several ice sculptures and live carving demonstrations. The event started in 2017 and at the time featured over...
ARGENTA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

New Panda Express opening in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Panda Express announced that it will be opening a new location in Bloomington Friday. According to a press release, the new location will be opening at 1901 W Market St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held on Feb. 15 at 10...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Decatur’s Lincoln Square Theater hosting Casino Night this weekend

Saturday Feb. 11, 2023 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE!. Casino Night is coming to the Lincoln Square Theater in downtown Decatur! Come let the good times roll and celebrate the roaring 20’s in style in your favorite time period fashions! HURRY TICKET SALES ARE LIMITED, and this will be the perfect date night for Valentine’s Day weekend! It falls on President Abe Lincoln’s birthday weekend! The event, produced by Blue Rock Production, will be an actual casino setting & an atmosphere including card playing, poker tables, Craps table with a professional dealer, spin to win table, and a Roulette table with a professional dealer.
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: Dr. Kristopher Kahler on Fuego

February 10, 2023- Dr. Kristopher Kahler, Superintendent of the Maroa-Forsyth School District, joined co-hosts Dr. Isaac Zuniga & Rebekah Zuniga on Fuego to talk about student engagement, academic learning loss, and equal access to technology resources. Listen to the podcast now!
WCIA

Secretary of State closing offices for Lincoln’s birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Feb. 12 is Lincoln’s birthday, and several government offices will be closed Monday in observance. The Secretary of State announced all locations in the state will be closed Saturday (if normally open Tuesday through Saturday) and Monday (if normally open Monday through Friday.) Some services can be done online on their […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Businesses in Uptown Normal will be offering customers sweet treats as they shop Friday night. From 4 to 7 p.m., several stores in Uptown will have complimentary chocolate and other snacks for shoppers. Some...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Champaign family raising money for ADA-accessible van

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — For the Moore family, they try to keep life as normal as possible. “To know Kenny is to love Kenny. Even in your darkest days, his smile will light up a room and he has a very good heart,” Tekerya Moore, Kenny’s wife, said. Kenny Moore is confined to a wheelchair, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

Millikin School of Education students to undergo “Interview Boot Camp”

February 9, 2023 – Millikin University School of Education students will undergo boot camp this month. . . interview boot camp. Millikin will host its Annual School of Education Interview Bootcamp on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The event connects School of Education student-teachers with alumni and local school administrators to improve their interview skills, provide feedback and develop professional networks among regional school districts.
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
PEORIA, IL
wmay.com

Springfield police and fire unions make their city council picks

Springfield’s police and fire unions have endorsed a candidate in one of the contested races for City Council. Ward 7 candidate Brad Carlson says he has picked up the backing of the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 5 and Firefighters Local 37. The unions said in separate statements...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Several major Springfield roads to be worked on over the week

There will be brief disruptions on several major roads in Springfield this week, as crews dismantle overhead sign truss assemblies. The first closure is scheduled for Monday from 9 am to 11 am, on South Grand between MacArthur and Glenwood. South. Grand will be closed between 8th and 9th Streets...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
PEORIA, IL
wjbc.com

Miller Park Zoo lemur makes Big Game prediction

BLOOMINGTON – Will it be Kansas City or Philadelphia this weekend in the Big Game? One of the animals at the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington has made his prediction. King Julian, the lemur who has been living at the Miller Park Zoo, is riding with the Eagles this weekend.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy