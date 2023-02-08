Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Virginia lawmakers take on China as ‘spy balloon’ raises tensions
In a session defined by partisan division, the Virginia General Assembly is finding some common ground when it comes to taking on China. Two bills backed by Governor Glenn Youngkin are poised to pass after winning a majority in the Democrat-led state Senate. Virginia lawmakers take on China as ‘spy...
Virginia witness spots sphere-shaped object hovering in afternoon sky
A Virginia witness at Virginia Beach reported watching a cloud-like, sphere-shaped object hovering in the afternoon sky at 1 p.m. on March 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
newsfromthestates.com
Senate balks at Commanders stadium study and more Va. headlines
• After the University of Richmond’s law school removed the name of a man who donated $25,000 in the 1890s over his ties to slavery, his descendants are asking for the money back plus interest. In total, they say they’re owed $51 million.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The Virginia...
Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9
WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs
“The most likely impact is $0,” the county’s staff wrote, as long as Mecklenburg could keep archiving meeting videos on its YouTube channel instead of having to move everything to an official government website. Calling some of those cost estimates “extravagant,” Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, said last month...
Martinsville’s economy has gone digital at a faster rate than any other place in Virginia, study shows
It's not the most digital economy in the state, but the rate of change is faster than any other place, according to a study by the Brookings Institution. The post Martinsville’s economy has gone digital at a faster rate than any other place in Virginia, study shows appeared first on Cardinal News.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities
The General Assembly should approve bills allowing shared solar projects. The post The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities appeared first on Cardinal News.
When does Virginia’s 4 p.m. Burning Law start?
Virginia’s 4 p.m. Burning Law will go into effect on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and continue until April 30. The annual Burning Law bans open-air burning before 4 p.m. within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass.
Virginia Realtors, law enforcement warn of rise in fake land sale listings in Virginia
In January, Scott Mayausky, the Stafford County Commissioner of Revenue, helped a man who was concerned about seeing his vacant land posted for sale on Redfin. The problem was that he never listed it.
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Virginia
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food chains in every US state. Here's the top choice for Virginia.
theroanoker.com
Roanoke Times Owner To Furlough Workers
The Roanoker’s upcoming March/April story on the emergence of online news sources in the Roanoke Valley and the demise of the daily paper has just gone to the printer and we have some important additional information that we can add here. Lee Enterprises, which owns The Roanoke Times and a number of other Virginia newspapers, as well as many others nationally, has apparently begun furloughing workers at its newspapers, asking for absences of two weeks without pay.
peninsulachronicle.com
Governor Youngkin Reduces Regulatory Restrictions In Effort To Increase Opportunities For Nurse Aides
RICHMOND – Governor Glenn Youngkin recently announced that the Virginia Board of Nursing is implementing changes to improve the quality and availability of training, as well as the hiring process, of qualified nurse aides in Virginia. “Today’s actions by the Board of Nursing will increase opportunities for Nurse Aides...
Gov. Youngkin rips Black Lives Matter curriculum as ‘politically-driven'
Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office ripped a teachers union for releasing a toolkit that pushes the 13 Guiding Principles of the Black Lives Matter movement in schools.
‘Shroom Boom! Montvale farm is raising crop on the rise in Virginia
MONTVALE, Va. (WFXR) — Traditionally, Virginia has not been known as a major producer of mushrooms. Ten years ago there were almost no mushroom farms in the commonwealth, but that is changing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are now dozens of mushroom farming operations in Virginia. One of them is Wingstem Farms […]
WSET
Va. Attorney General demands investigation into leaked 'anti-Catholic' FBI memo
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — In a strongly worded letter, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, joined by 19 other attorneys general, sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland condemning the release of a leaked anti-Catholic internal memorandum created by the FBI Richmond field office.
Virginia Natural Gas billing error leaves customers uneasy
Some Virginia Natural Gas customers may have noticed something wrong with their bill recently after a billing error in January led to people who have auto-pay turned on receiving a bill that says they didn't pay.
peninsulachronicle.com
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares Keynote Speaker Of New VA Peninsula Chamber Leadership Series
NEWPORT NEWS-On Thursday, February 9, Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce hosted its first program as part of a new series called IMPACT Peninsula in which local, regional, and state leaders discuss issues relevant to leadership and decision-making, with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares as the inaugural keynote speaker. Roughly 100...
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits
By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Yes, IRS says wait to file taxes in some states, including Virginia
WASHINGTON — Some people who received tax rebates or other relief payments from their state in 2022 are experiencing confusion while trying to file their income tax returns. “So I tried to sit down this morning for a fun game of Do Your Taxes, but turns out the IRS hasn’t decided if California’s Middle Class Tax Relief payments are taxable or not,” one person wrote in a tweet on Feb. 5.
