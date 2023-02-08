Read full article on original website
WCVB
Driver seriously injured in crash along Route 9 in Wellesley, police say
WELLESLEY, Mass. — A driver is receiving medical care at a Boston hospital after they were seriously injured in a crash along Route 9 in Wellesley, according to police in the Massachusetts town. Wellesley police tweeted photos of the single-vehicle crash scene shortly before 10:45 a.m. Saturday. The photos...
universalhub.com
Temporary addition to the Boston skyline
Adam Castiglioni was walking down State Street this morning when he looked up and saw a gigantic ship in Boston Harbor. It was the Iberica Knutsen, a Norwegian LNG tanker that had probably pumped out a huge load of LNG along Chelsea Creek and was now heading back across the Atlantic to pick up some more.
WCVB
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 12 stores in Mass.
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 12 stores across Massachusetts. The company is shuttering its locations in North Dartmouth, Raynham, North Attleboro, Dedham, Hudson, Burlington, Leominster, Hadley and Pittsfield. The company also announced in December that it was closing its stores in Seekonk, Milford and Dorchester. The retailer...
whdh.com
Lowell fire leaves 7 displaced
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people are displaced after a fire broke out in a two-family home in Lowell early Saturday morning. Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 15 Mt. Hope St. around 3 a.m. found smoke coming from the building, according to fire officials. The blaze spread...
Traffic to be detoured from Mass. Pike exit in Auburn
AUBURN — Overnight construction operations have been scheduled Monday night for the Massachusetts Turnpike's Route 12 ramp to Interstate 290 eastbound in Auburn, the state Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said in a release. A detour will be in place between 9 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured to Interstate 395 southbound to Route 20 eastbound. ...
Boston
‘A nail-biter every single day’: Renting in a post-pandemic Boston
Why Boston experienced bigger rent fluctuations during the pandemic than Worcester and Providence. If you’re a renter, you know all too well that pre-pandemic price tags are a thing of the past. Renters in Boston have seen significant fluctuations in leases since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020...
WCVB
Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel
BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
WCVB
Man killed, 2 others injured in Plymouth, Massachusetts, house fire
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A man was killed and two other people were hurt, including a woman who was seriously injured, in a house fire in Plymouth Friday morning. Fire officials responded to the home on Post N Rail Avenue following a Life Alert notification at 5:24 a.m., officials said.
WCVB
Massachusetts emu escapes, leads owners, police on chase through several towns, city
EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A Massachusetts emu that escaped from its home in East Bridgewater Thursday night was back with its owner after leading him and police on a chase through Brockton. Surveillance video shows Mallory the emu strolling through an intersection in Brockton while another video posted on...
iheart.com
Massachusetts Police Identify Body Found In Charles River
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A body found in Charles River on Thursday has been identified, officials said. Massachusetts State Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge. At around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, police received reports a body had been seen in the river. A...
WCVB
Wednesday, February 15: Odd Jobs
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nicole Estaphan meets a professional mermaid who teaches others to swim like the sirens of the sea, and an organ grinder (no monkey) who is keeping a musical tradition alive. On a grimier note, we meet Somerville’s “rat czar” and a couple who make a living cleaning up after your pooch.
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
This Massachusetts restaurant ranks in the top 100 in the US
Yelp has just released its annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country. and a Massachusetts restaurant made the list.
Boston
Boston saw a 104% jump in high-income renters — but not as much as this Mass. city
Nationally, the Hub landed at 10th on RentCafe's list of millionaire hotspots. The number of Boston renters earning more than $150,000 a year doubled between 2015 and 2020, according to a report listing database RentCafe released Friday, but another Massachusetts city saw a whopping 125% increase. Hello, Worcester, we see...
WCVB
Vandalism causes water damage on multiple floors of Billerica Memorial High School
BILLERICA, Mass. — An act of vandalism at Billerica Memorial High School has resulted in water damage on multiple floors of the building, according to school officials. Billerica Public Schools Superintendent Tim Piwowar said the "malicious act" happened Saturday morning and that areas of the first, second and third floors of the high school's academic wing have water damage.
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State University
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you require a quick spot to stash your foam from a recent online order or you're an nature lover whose concerned about the environment- if you live in Bridgewater, you now have access to a special collection box that eats only one thing... foam!
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Boston’s Largest Architectural Firms: 2023
BOSTON- The Boston Real Estate Times released its annual ranking of largest architectural firms of 2023 in Massachusetts. The ranking is based on gross revenue in Massachusetts for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022. 1. Elkus Manfredi Architects. MA Revenue: $67.85 Million. Worldwide Revenue: $108.00 Million. MA Employees: 250. President/CEO:...
whdh.com
Revere woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Boston
Katherine Weddleton of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 instant ticket game. Weddleton opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to go on a Disney cruise.
WCVB
Monday, February 13: Tank Away
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Next door in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, Anthony Everett visits the charmingMountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield, N.H. for winter activities (and gets a lesson in high-performance driving nearby). And if your winter travels lean more toward cities Erika Tarantal hits Providence, R.I., where she checks out the art scene, shops at Greek restaurant and market Yolenis, tours a historic hotel, and even takes a blacksmithing class.
Andover, Massachusetts, police confirm 3 dead found inside $2M home; deceased are a dad, mom and 12-year-old
Three people -- a father, mother and their 12-year-old son -- were found dead from gunshot wounds inside their $2 million Andover, Massachusetts, home early Thursday, police said.
