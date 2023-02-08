ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

WCVB

Driver seriously injured in crash along Route 9 in Wellesley, police say

WELLESLEY, Mass. — A driver is receiving medical care at a Boston hospital after they were seriously injured in a crash along Route 9 in Wellesley, according to police in the Massachusetts town. Wellesley police tweeted photos of the single-vehicle crash scene shortly before 10:45 a.m. Saturday. The photos...
WELLESLEY, MA
universalhub.com

Temporary addition to the Boston skyline

Adam Castiglioni was walking down State Street this morning when he looked up and saw a gigantic ship in Boston Harbor. It was the Iberica Knutsen, a Norwegian LNG tanker that had probably pumped out a huge load of LNG along Chelsea Creek and was now heading back across the Atlantic to pick up some more.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 12 stores in Mass.

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 12 stores across Massachusetts. The company is shuttering its locations in North Dartmouth, Raynham, North Attleboro, Dedham, Hudson, Burlington, Leominster, Hadley and Pittsfield. The company also announced in December that it was closing its stores in Seekonk, Milford and Dorchester. The retailer...
LEOMINSTER, MA
whdh.com

Lowell fire leaves 7 displaced

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people are displaced after a fire broke out in a two-family home in Lowell early Saturday morning. Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 15 Mt. Hope St. around 3 a.m. found smoke coming from the building, according to fire officials. The blaze spread...
LOWELL, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Traffic to be detoured from Mass. Pike exit in Auburn

AUBURN — Overnight construction operations have been scheduled Monday night for the Massachusetts Turnpike's Route 12 ramp to Interstate 290 eastbound in Auburn, the state Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said in a release. A detour will be in place between 9 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured to Interstate 395 southbound to Route 20 eastbound. ...
AUBURN, MA
Boston

‘A nail-biter every single day’: Renting in a post-pandemic Boston

Why Boston experienced bigger rent fluctuations during the pandemic than Worcester and Providence. If you’re a renter, you know all too well that pre-pandemic price tags are a thing of the past. Renters in Boston have seen significant fluctuations in leases since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel

BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Massachusetts Police Identify Body Found In Charles River

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A body found in Charles River on Thursday has been identified, officials said. Massachusetts State Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge. At around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, police received reports a body had been seen in the river. A...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WCVB

Wednesday, February 15: Odd Jobs

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nicole Estaphan meets a professional mermaid who teaches others to swim like the sirens of the sea, and an organ grinder (no monkey) who is keeping a musical tradition alive. On a grimier note, we meet Somerville’s “rat czar” and a couple who make a living cleaning up after your pooch.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Turnto10.com

Car crashes into New Bedford home

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Vandalism causes water damage on multiple floors of Billerica Memorial High School

BILLERICA, Mass. — An act of vandalism at Billerica Memorial High School has resulted in water damage on multiple floors of the building, according to school officials. Billerica Public Schools Superintendent Tim Piwowar said the "malicious act" happened Saturday morning and that areas of the first, second and third floors of the high school's academic wing have water damage.
BILLERICA, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Boston’s Largest Architectural Firms: 2023

BOSTON- The Boston Real Estate Times released its annual ranking of largest architectural firms of 2023 in Massachusetts. The ranking is based on gross revenue in Massachusetts for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022. 1. Elkus Manfredi Architects. MA Revenue: $67.85 Million. Worldwide Revenue: $108.00 Million. MA Employees: 250. President/CEO:...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Revere woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Boston

Katherine Weddleton of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 instant ticket game. Weddleton opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to go on a Disney cruise.
REVERE, MA
WCVB

Monday, February 13: Tank Away

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Next door in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, Anthony Everett visits the charmingMountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield, N.H. for winter activities (and gets a lesson in high-performance driving nearby). And if your winter travels lean more toward cities Erika Tarantal hits Providence, R.I., where she checks out the art scene, shops at Greek restaurant and market Yolenis, tours a historic hotel, and even takes a blacksmithing class.
WHITEFIELD, NH

