Read full article on original website
Wayne Cannon
3d ago
if she's got any common sense, she needs to run and run fast. before she gets caught up in his mass murdering, he calls lowering the population.
Reply
3
Blair Boyd
3d ago
I hope this woman will put some sense in Bill Gates head, because he is a psychopath. Let me see if he will think and talk more wiser, because I read some comments he is making as of late. I know that he is having a mental health problem, since he and his wife got divorced. So this woman will keep him busy and, his silly 😜 comments them. I hope he will get married to this woman soon, as the world can recover from the covid 19 pandemic situation,ok.
Reply(1)
2
Related
Bill Gates Is Dating Paula Hurd, Widow of Former CEO: 'But She Hasn't Met His Kids Yet,' Says Source
"It's widely known that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are dating," a source tells PEOPLE Bill Gates is in a relationship. The Microsoft co-founder, 67, is dating Paula Hurd, widow of Mark Hurd, the CEO of software company Oracle and the one-time boss of Hewlett-Packard, who died in 2019. "It's widely known that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are dating, but she hasn't met his kids yet," a source tells PEOPLE. Gates and Hurd, 60, were photographed together at the Australian Open last month, sitting side-by-side as they watched the...
Paula Hurd: 5 Things To know About The ‘Mystery Woman’ Bill Gates Is Reportedly Dating
Billionaire Bill Gates has reportedly been dating Paula Hurd for more than a year. Bill Gates, 67, is in a committed relationship 17 months after he and his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, finalized their divorce. He has been dating 60-year-old Paula Hurd, the widow of former Oracle software company CEO, Mark Hurd, for more than one year, according to the Daily Mail. “They’re inseparable,” a source told the publication in Feb. 2023. “They’ve been together over a year and she’s always described as a ‘mystery woman,’ but it’s no mystery to their inner circle that they’re in a romantic relationship.”
Robert L. Johnson Created the Most Black Millionaires In US History After Selling BET
Black Entertainment Television (BET) founder and former Charlotte Bobcats owner Robert L. Johnson discussed the network’s creation and how its sale created numerous Black millionaires. Johnson spoke with BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO and President Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. at the annual Black Men Xcel Summit. The two discussed...
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sánchez says Southwest rejected her as a flight attendant because of her weight
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, wasn't hired as a Southwest Airlines flight attendant after failing a mandatory weigh-in in 1989. She was 121 pounds but needed to be 115.
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Aug. 26, 2022, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse. Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed...
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend said he gave her a 'master class' in management and running meetings: 'You're the boss. You talk last.'
Lauren Sánchez said his best advice was to let others speak first. Some of his business advice echoes that of other CEOs, including Elon Musk.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
CNBC
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey mocked new owner Elon Musk's company over a major outage, saying it used to be where people talked 'when anything went down'
"When anything went down, people went to Twitter to talk about it. Now look," Dorsey said in a post on Nostr, a new platform he helped fund.
CNBC
Billionaire Tesla bull Ron Baron says Musk promised him multiples on his $100 million Twitter investment
Billionaire investor Ron Baron said Elon Musk told him he'd make "two to three times" his money when he invested $100 million in Musk's take-private Twitter deal. Baron, a longtime Tesla investor, said Musk's explanation for the Twitter investment was focused on cost cuts and improving management. CEO Elon Musk...
Twitter co-Founder Is No Longer a Fan of His Friend Elon Musk
The Twitter co-founder appears to be distancing himself from the Tesla CEO he once backed.
People
399K+
Followers
68K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 9