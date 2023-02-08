Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Rolando “Rolly” Romero Is Gifted A Shot At WBA 140-Pound Champ Alberto Puello
By Vince D’Writer: Despite the fact that he hasn’t competed in the 140-pound weight class, boxing contender Rolando “Rolly” Romero has somehow leapfrogged Gary Antuanne Russell and Ismael Barroso as he’s set to face the WBA super lightweight champion Alberto Puello (21-0, 10 KOs) in April, at a venue that has yet to be determined.
worldboxingnews.net
How many world champions did Floyd Mayweather really beat?
World Boxing News totals the number of world champions beaten by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather during his remarkable career. Ahead of his exhibition and 45th birthday, WBN looks at the facts after CEO Leonard Ellerbe stated Mayweather beat 26 titleholders in his 50 wins. “Imagine beating more champions than anyone...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia back on, PBC allowing Golden Boy to be lead promoter
By Sam Volz: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is back on after PBC sent back the contract that allows Golden Boy Promotions to be the lead promoter in the rematch if Kingry wins their April 15th fight. Chris Mannix is reporting the good news about PBC sending...
MMA Fighting
Islam Makhachev responds to Dana White, thinks Conor McGregor retires after loss to Michael Chandler
Islam Makhachev is coming around to Dana White’s way of thinking. Ahead of UFC 284, the UFC lightweight champion was critical of the UFC’s promotion of the event in an interview with RSports Russia, questioning why more had not been done to market his champion vs. champion fight against Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev’s comments earned a stiff rebuke from UFC president White, who on Tuesday defended the promotion’s marketing of the fight in an interview with The Jim Rome Show and said of Makhachev, “First of all, he lives in Dagestan. What does he know about what’s going on for the promotion of the fight? He doesn’t know anything.”
MMA Fighting
Anthony Pettis calls pay for Roy Jones Jr. boxing bout ‘awesome,’ expects to fight on PFL PPV later this year
Anthony Pettis wants to have it all in 2023. The former UFC lightweight champion is scheduled to fight boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. at Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4 on April 1 in his hometown of Milwaukee and if all goes according to plan, he’ll return to the PFL later this year to compete on an upcoming pay-per-view card.
theScore
Report: Canelo, John Ryder finalizing deal for May 6 fight
Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder are finalizing a deal for a super middleweight title fight on May 6, sources told ESPN's Mike Coppinger. A location for the bout at 168 pounds hasn't officially been set, but it's expected to take place in Alvarez's home state of Jalisco, Mexico. Akron Stadium, a 46,000-spectator venue typically used for soccer, is the front-runner, Coppinger adds.
Boxing Scene
Harrison on Tszyu: Tough Fighter But... So Basic To Me; Just Somebody I See Around The Block
Tony Harrison will gladly embrace the underdog role that comes with his upcoming clash with Tim Tszyu. What the former WBC junior middleweight titlist can’t accept, however, is the argument that he will be facing a superior boxer when they meet. “To be honest, Tim is a tough fighter...
bvmsports.com
Predictions: Vargas vs Foster and undercard
Filed under: Boxing News Analysis Boxing Fight Previews Boxing Commentary & Opinion Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster prediction and preview: Who wins the fight? Rey Vargas and O’Shaquie Foster square off for the WBC junior lightweight title on Saturday. Who wins? By Scott Christ, Wil Esco, John N. Hansen, and Patrick L. Stumberg Feb 10, 2023, 5:00am EST / new…
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder being finalized for May 6th in Jalisco, Mexico
By Sean Jones: Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and his WBO mandatory John ‘Gorilla’ Ryder are finalizing a fight for May 6th, potentially at the 46,000-seat Akron Stadium in Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico. That venue is the frontrunner, according to Salvador Rodriguez of ESPN. Fighting in Jalisco, Mexico,...
BoxingNews24.com
Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez close for May 27th or June 3rd in Edinburgh, Scotland
By Sean Jones: WBO light welterweight champion Josh Taylor and #1 contender Teofimo Lopez are reportedly close to a deal to meet on May 27th on June 3rd at the 20,000-seat Easter Road in Edinburgh, Scotland. Taylor, 31, had been planning on fighting a rematch with Jack Catterall for March...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua sends “good luck” message to Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk for their April fight
By Sam Volz: Anthony Joshua sent a “good luck” message to heavyweight champions Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury today ahead of their potential April 29th undisputed fight. Instead of being bitter about being eliminated from the possibility of fighting for the undisputed championship in his two losses to Usyk, Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) is courteous, wishing him and Fury luck.
Boxing Scene
Hearn On Smith Springing The Upset Over Eubank: “Liam Smith Is A Much Better Fighter”
The mere thought of Liam Smith pulling off the upset made Chris Eubank Jr. incredulous. Although he was filled with hubris, Eubank constantly claimed that his normally unmatched work ethic was unnecessary this time around. Smith though, took Eubank’s jest in stride. As the two met in the center of...
calfkicker.com
Conor McGregor criticized for partying with famous rapper ahead of UFC return
Fans have criticized Conor McGregor for partying instead of training since it was just revealed he’s coming back to UFC against Michael Chandler following a stint on TUF. The Irishman hasn’t competed since breaking his leg in a horrific loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. However, he’s been sure to enjoy himself ever since and has been often seen partying.
BoxingNews24.com
Josh Warrington wants Lara to beat Wood on February 18th
By Charles Brun: Josh Warrington says he wants Mauricio Lara to unseat fellow countryman, WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood next Saturday night on February 18th. The younger and stronger, 24-year-old Lara will be marching into Wood’s home territory next Saturday night to rip away his WBA 126-lb belt and make an example of him as he did against Warrington when the two meet at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.
Boxing Insider
Golovkin Drops IBF Middleweight Title, Ordered To Defend WBA Middleweight Title Against Lara
Gennady Golovkin, one time middleweight terror and still world titlist, gave up his IBF championship strap yesterday before having to fulfill his requirement to take on mandatory challenger Esquiva Falcao. Then, before the day was through, Golovkin was ordered to defend his WBA world title by facing off against fellow aging notable Erislandy Lara. What a fight this would have been a decade ago, when Golovkin was a machine set on destruction and Lara a ring whiz whose boxing skills were second to none. Still, if we’re being honest here, this is STILL a very good fight, should it actually go down.
Yardbarker
UFC legend targeting boxing match vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s next fight could be against a UFC legend. On Friday, MMA Fighting reported that former UFC featherweight champion and new Hall of Fame inductee Jose Aldo is in negotiations for a boxing bout against Mayweather Jr. in 2023. The Brazilian informed the outlet that both sides have agreed to the structure of a deal and are just finalizing the promotional side of the agreement.
Boxing Scene
Team Beterbiev: Our Only Interest is Bivol; Fourth Belt Is All We’re Missing
Veteran trainer Marc Ramsay apparently does not think much differently than the average hardcore boxing fan when it comes to the topic of Artur Beterbiev’s next fight. Like most boxing enthusiasts, the head coach of the WBC, WBO, IBF light heavyweight champion wants to see his charge swap punches with the lone other beltholder in the division, WBA titlist and fellow Russian Dmitry Bivol, for the undisputed championship.
Yardbarker
Anthony Joshua confused by comments made by ex-trainer after Usyk fight defeat
Anthony Joshua has said he was left ‘baffled’ by comments made by his former trainer Robert Garcia surrounding his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua was trained by Rob McCracken for a large portion of his career but made changes to his team after his 2019 defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr.
BoxingNews24.com
In Defense Of Rolly Romero
By Alex Fesl: Sometimes, I feel like boxing fans forget that boxing is supposed to be entertaining and compelling. You will often hear fight fans complain that certain boxers are boring and their fights put them to sleep. Often, all time greats like Floyd Mayweather Jr, Andre Ward, and Wladimir Klitschko are ridiculed by fight fans for their defensive styles. Current boxers like Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson are also criticized for their “safety first” approach to the sweet science.
Comments / 0