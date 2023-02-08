ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

yoursportsedge.com

Wildcats Better Storm Outside Attack to Win See Saw Battle

Februarys haven’t been kind to the Trigg County Wildcats over the past decade, but this year’s version is turning the tables on what has historically been a month of losses. The Wildcats beat Hopkins County Central 67-64 Friday night to improve to 4-1 this month. Coming into this...
CADIZ, KY
whopam.com

School board to consider purchase of weapons detection systems in special-called meeting

There will be a special-called meeting of the Christian County School Board Monday where they will consider approving the purchase of weapons detection systems. According to the agenda, the meeting will be virtual and will take place at 4:30 p.m.—the weapons detection system, if approved, would be installed at Christian County High School, Hopkinsville High School and Bluegrass Learning Academy.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville High School selected for national Blue-Collar Tour

CLARKSVILLE, TN – It only takes a spark to light an interest in a student’s future. Inside the Mechatronics classroom at Clarksville High School, sparks were flying as students had the opportunity to experience TIG welding first-hand through participation in the Blue-Collar Tour hosted by Western Welding Academy.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Woman Injured In Dawson Springs Road Crash

A woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when it collided with a deer around the 21-mile marker causing the vehicle to run off the road. The driver...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

CBB Thursday News and Notes

(Undated) — Number-5 Tennessee got upset by Vanderbilt 66-65 in college basketball action. The Vols are now 19-and-5 and will host Missouri Saturday night. The Commodores improved to 12-and-12 and will head to Florida on Saturday. Memphis crushed South Florida 99-81. The Tigers are now 18-and-6 and will host Temple on Sunday. Kentucky fell to Arkansas in its last game. The Wildcats dropped to 16-and-8 and will head to Athens to play Georgia on Saturday. Louisville recently lost to Pitt. The Cardinals are 3-and-21 and will hit the road to play Number-20 Miami on Saturday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman Injured In Friday Morning Pembroke Crash

A wreck on Pembroke Oak Grove Road sent a Christian County woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Tiffany Smith was southbound when she lost control in a curve causing the car to run off the road and overturn. She was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Tennova Healthcare, in Clarksville, for injuries.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Joseph Springer

(56, Elkton) Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Todd County Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour.
ELKTON, KY
whopam.com

Man injured in Logan County accident dies

A man injured January 31 in a weather-related accident in Logan County has died from his injuries. An obituary for 25-year old Keaton Wesley Oberhausen of Russellville says he died Wednesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The crash happened in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Kevin Simmons

(56, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of life services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Visitation will be Sunday at 1 p.m. until the service hour. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

