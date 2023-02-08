Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hopkinsville, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Hopkinsville. The University Heights Academy basketball team will have a game with Hopkinsville High School on February 10, 2023, 17:30:00.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – UHA’s Alicia Davis Passes 1,000 Career Points
University Heights Academy’s Alicia Davis scored 27 points on Friday at Hopkinsville, but one of the baskets will be more memorable than the rest. Watch as Davis gets to the rim and finishes in trademark fashion to pass 1,000 career points in this Max’s Moment.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – 2023 Hopkinsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame
PHOTOS – 2023 Hopkinsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
yoursportsedge.com
Wildcats Better Storm Outside Attack to Win See Saw Battle
Februarys haven’t been kind to the Trigg County Wildcats over the past decade, but this year’s version is turning the tables on what has historically been a month of losses. The Wildcats beat Hopkins County Central 67-64 Friday night to improve to 4-1 this month. Coming into this...
Principal: Middle school student brings gun to Princeton Community Middle School
Principal Dave Mackzum said the student was removed from the building, arrested and charged with having a weapon on school property.
whopam.com
School board to consider purchase of weapons detection systems in special-called meeting
There will be a special-called meeting of the Christian County School Board Monday where they will consider approving the purchase of weapons detection systems. According to the agenda, the meeting will be virtual and will take place at 4:30 p.m.—the weapons detection system, if approved, would be installed at Christian County High School, Hopkinsville High School and Bluegrass Learning Academy.
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Man Flown To The Hospital After Christian County Crash
A Caldwell County man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Princeton Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Josh Steeley was northbound when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to run off the road and hit an embankment. He was treated at...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville High School selected for national Blue-Collar Tour
CLARKSVILLE, TN – It only takes a spark to light an interest in a student’s future. Inside the Mechatronics classroom at Clarksville High School, sparks were flying as students had the opportunity to experience TIG welding first-hand through participation in the Blue-Collar Tour hosted by Western Welding Academy.
WBKO
The first Black Librarian at Warren County Public Library reflects on her career
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Born and raised in Bowling Green, Sabrina Whitney-Loving started working for the Warren County Public Library in the late 70s. She was notified about the job by late County Judge Executive Basil Griffin. “He said if you go up to the Bowling Green\Warren County Public...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Dawson Springs Road Crash
A woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when it collided with a deer around the 21-mile marker causing the vehicle to run off the road. The driver...
whopam.com
CBB Thursday News and Notes
(Undated) — Number-5 Tennessee got upset by Vanderbilt 66-65 in college basketball action. The Vols are now 19-and-5 and will host Missouri Saturday night. The Commodores improved to 12-and-12 and will head to Florida on Saturday. Memphis crushed South Florida 99-81. The Tigers are now 18-and-6 and will host Temple on Sunday. Kentucky fell to Arkansas in its last game. The Wildcats dropped to 16-and-8 and will head to Athens to play Georgia on Saturday. Louisville recently lost to Pitt. The Cardinals are 3-and-21 and will hit the road to play Number-20 Miami on Saturday.
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Friday Morning Pembroke Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Oak Grove Road sent a Christian County woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Tiffany Smith was southbound when she lost control in a curve causing the car to run off the road and overturn. She was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Tennova Healthcare, in Clarksville, for injuries.
whopam.com
Joseph Springer
(56, Elkton) Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Todd County Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour.
whopam.com
Man injured in Logan County accident dies
A man injured January 31 in a weather-related accident in Logan County has died from his injuries. An obituary for 25-year old Keaton Wesley Oberhausen of Russellville says he died Wednesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The crash happened in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20...
whopam.com
Local Planning Committee votes to send amended District Facility Plan to KDE for review
The Local Planning Committee met Thursday evening, where they heard from the public and voted to send the amended draft District Facility Plan to the Kentucky Department of Education for review. The proposal presented to the committee by Superintendent Chris Bentzel includes the plan to convert Martin Luther King Elementary...
1st newborn baby surrendered anonymously in Kentucky
According to Safe Haven Baby Box, the Baby Box was placed in Bowling Green in December 2022 and is the 132nd nationally, and is one of 16 locations in Kentucky.
whopam.com
Kevin Simmons
(56, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of life services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Visitation will be Sunday at 1 p.m. until the service hour. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: 10-story building, rooftop bar, convention center and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. 10-story building, Millan Center, planned downtown: A massive mixed-use development is headed for downtown, and it will become Clarksville’s tallest building. READ MORE. EV supplier to bring 68 high-wage jobs...
clarksvillenow.com
‘American Idol’ premiere this month will feature Clarksville teen Haven Madison
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A teenage Clarksville singer/songwriter will be featured in the premiere episode of “American Idol,” auditioning in front of the all-star panel. Haven Madison, a student at Clarksville High School, will face judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie, according to a...
wkdzradio.com
Graham Lawrence Talks About Returning To The Farm
Graham Lawrence says it was an easy decision to return to work with his father Bob Lawrence on L & H Farms in Trigg County.
Comments / 0