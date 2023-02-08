ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Railroad construction to force road closures in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation is temporarily closing several roads in the Fayetteville area connected to railroad tracks next week, it announced. Contract crews plan to start their track maintenance on more than 20 crossings Monday that will affect several city streets in the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Chapel Hill Fire Department Chief retiring

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – After 30 years, Chapel Hill Fire Department Chief Vencelin Harris is retiring in July, the Town of Chapel Hill announced Friday. “It is with mixed emotions that I am announcing my decision to retire from the Town of Chapel Hill effective July 1, 2023,” Chief Harris said. “After many conversations with my family last spring, we decided that it is time for us to start the next journey in our lives.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Axios Raleigh

Midwood Smokehouse opens first Raleigh location

The Triangle is adding yet another well-known barbecue joint this weekend. Driving the news: Midwood Smokehouse opens Saturday in Raleigh's Smoky Hollow development. The big picture: The chain is the brainchild of Frank Scibelli, CEO of FS Food Group, one of Charlotte's most prolific restaurant groups. Raleigh makes Midwood's sixth locationWhat they're saying: "We're like a melting pot of barbecue," Midwood's Executive Pitmaster Matt Barry, an N.C. State grad, tells Axios. "We take the best of all the traditions and put them under one roof." The menu runs the span of U.S. traditions, featuring pulled pork from North Carolina all...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

UNC to test emergency sirens Tuesday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will conduct a test of its emergency sirens between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Anyone outside, on or near campus, including downtown Chapel Hill and locations near the William and Ida Friday Continuing Education Center and University facilities off Martin Luther King Boulevard north of campus, may hear the sirens during the test, UNC said in a release.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh rent growth remains highest in nation, report finds

RALEIGH – The price of renting a home in the Raleigh area continued to grow at the highest rate of any major metropolitan area in January 2023, the latest monthly report from national real estate brokerage Redfin showed. Despite nationwide rental rates slowing to just 2.4% annual growth between...
RALEIGH, NC
constructiondive.com

Balfour Beatty awarded $242M US 70 project

London-based contractor Balfour Beatty’s Southeast U.S. division has been awarded a $242.35 million design-build contract by North Carolina DOT to improve the U.S. Highway 70 corridor, the future Interstate 42, between Raleigh and the Port of Morehead City to interstate standards. The project will make improvements between the Havelock...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina College Study Wants To Add Another Color To Traffic Lights

Researchers from North Carolina State University want to add a fourth color to traffic lights because of self-driving vehicles. Scientists say adding a white light will help control traffic flow when self-driving vehicles become more popular. This is according to an article on AOL.com. Scientist Ali Hajbabaie says, “This concept...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham boarding house fire displaces 10 people, department says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten residents were displaced by a Durham boarding house fire Friday afternoon, according to the Durham Fire Department. At 12:11 p.m., the Durham Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Dunbar Street and responded with 42 firefighters to the site of the blaze.
DURHAM, NC

