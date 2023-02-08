Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHolly Springs, NC
Six North Carolina policemen are now on probationary status after a man passed away while being held by the police.GodwinRaleigh, NC
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respondThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Shaw University rezoning request draws oppositionThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Sears Farm Road ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
cbs17
Digging deeper: Researchers at NC State propose a fourth light on traffic signals
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic lights – red, yellow, green… and white?. Researchers at North Carolina State University say it’s a possibility as they look into the future of driving and how it’ll impact traffic patterns. They said autonomous vehicles – or completely driverless cars...
cbs17
Mountains to get Super Bowl snow; here’s what that means for central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A big change in the weather pattern Super Bowl weekend will lead to much colder and wetter weather for central North Carolina as well as some of the best snow chances of the season up in the mountains. Despite record high temperatures in the Triangle...
4 Amazing Burger Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cbs17
Anti-abortion group in Raleigh begins 40 weeks of prayer walks outside clinic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Local anti-abortion advocates gather outside of A Woman’s Choice in Raleigh nearly every weekend. But on Saturday, they were joined by a national group called “Love Life.”. About 40 people stood on the sidewalk outside of the clinic, to kick off the organization’s...
North Carolina city among nation’s highest rates of new foreclosures
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Real estate foreclosure filings are continuing to rise, and one city in North Carolina has among the highest rates in the country. A report to be released Friday by ATTOM, which describes itself as a leading collector of data associated with real estate sales, finds that there were 31,557 foreclosure actions […]
cbs17
Railroad construction to force road closures in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation is temporarily closing several roads in the Fayetteville area connected to railroad tracks next week, it announced. Contract crews plan to start their track maintenance on more than 20 crossings Monday that will affect several city streets in the...
cbs17
Raleigh produce nonprofit offers alternative to rising grocery costs
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While you may be able to cut back on some luxuries, rising grocery prices are hard to avoid. A Moody Analytics report said families spend $72 more for groceries in Dec. 2022 than they did Dec. 2021. More people are starting to look for alternatives...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
WRAL
Tech layoffs continuing across the country affecting workers in North Carolina
Layoffs aren't just limited to the technology sector, either, as layoffs have hit been announced at the Fayetteville Observer, as the publication will shutter its production plant and lay off 56 workers, WRAL TechWire reported earlier on Friday. Layoffs aren't just limited to the technology sector, either, as layoffs have...
cbs17
Chapel Hill Fire Department Chief retiring
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – After 30 years, Chapel Hill Fire Department Chief Vencelin Harris is retiring in July, the Town of Chapel Hill announced Friday. “It is with mixed emotions that I am announcing my decision to retire from the Town of Chapel Hill effective July 1, 2023,” Chief Harris said. “After many conversations with my family last spring, we decided that it is time for us to start the next journey in our lives.”
Midwood Smokehouse opens first Raleigh location
The Triangle is adding yet another well-known barbecue joint this weekend. Driving the news: Midwood Smokehouse opens Saturday in Raleigh's Smoky Hollow development. The big picture: The chain is the brainchild of Frank Scibelli, CEO of FS Food Group, one of Charlotte's most prolific restaurant groups. Raleigh makes Midwood's sixth locationWhat they're saying: "We're like a melting pot of barbecue," Midwood's Executive Pitmaster Matt Barry, an N.C. State grad, tells Axios. "We take the best of all the traditions and put them under one roof." The menu runs the span of U.S. traditions, featuring pulled pork from North Carolina all...
The history of the North Carolina Executive Mansion
The mansion welcomed its first governor in January 1891.
cbs17
UNC to test emergency sirens Tuesday
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will conduct a test of its emergency sirens between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Anyone outside, on or near campus, including downtown Chapel Hill and locations near the William and Ida Friday Continuing Education Center and University facilities off Martin Luther King Boulevard north of campus, may hear the sirens during the test, UNC said in a release.
Raleigh rent growth remains highest in nation, report finds
RALEIGH – The price of renting a home in the Raleigh area continued to grow at the highest rate of any major metropolitan area in January 2023, the latest monthly report from national real estate brokerage Redfin showed. Despite nationwide rental rates slowing to just 2.4% annual growth between...
WITN
UPDATE: Firefighters at Wayne Co. Salvage facility working through night to keep fire contained
DUDLEY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters continue to monitor and contain the burning of an Eastern Carolina industrial facility through the night after 17 fire departments were on the scene of the fire early Saturday morning. Officials say Wayne County 911 received a call at 1:27 A.M. about a large fire...
cbs17
‘We view him as family’: Fayetteville skateboarders to honor Tyre Nichols
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been one month since Tyre Nichols, 29, was beaten to death during a traffic stop at the hands of Memphis Police officers. This weekend, the Fayetteville skateboarding community is coming together to honor Nichols. Skaters are planning to pay tribute to him through...
constructiondive.com
Balfour Beatty awarded $242M US 70 project
London-based contractor Balfour Beatty’s Southeast U.S. division has been awarded a $242.35 million design-build contract by North Carolina DOT to improve the U.S. Highway 70 corridor, the future Interstate 42, between Raleigh and the Port of Morehead City to interstate standards. The project will make improvements between the Havelock...
Cary’s Umstead Hotel & Spa slips in best NC rankings after holding #1 spot for 5 years
There is a new hotel on top of the list of best hotels in North Carolina—and this time, it's not one from the Triangle.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina College Study Wants To Add Another Color To Traffic Lights
Researchers from North Carolina State University want to add a fourth color to traffic lights because of self-driving vehicles. Scientists say adding a white light will help control traffic flow when self-driving vehicles become more popular. This is according to an article on AOL.com. Scientist Ali Hajbabaie says, “This concept...
cbs17
Durham boarding house fire displaces 10 people, department says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten residents were displaced by a Durham boarding house fire Friday afternoon, according to the Durham Fire Department. At 12:11 p.m., the Durham Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Dunbar Street and responded with 42 firefighters to the site of the blaze.
