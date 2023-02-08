Peltola’s hiring of former Republican legislator sparks outrage among some Alaska progressives

Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
"Staff our State" chanted on steps of the Capitol, pushing for action
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday, Fourth Street between Main Street and Seward Street was closed for a rally organized by the staff of Alaska State Employees Association Local 52. District 19 Representative Genevieve Mina spoke at the rally. She debriefed with News of the North. "Many of the comments...
kinyradio.com
Revived legislation proposes penalties for abusing Alaska’s 911 system
Sen. David Wilson, R-Wasilla, speaks on the floor of the Alaska Senate on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - A bill adding criminal penalties for harassing 911 dispatchers or abusing the 911 system in Alaska is advancing closer to a vote in the state Senate after the Legislature failed to pass it last year.
alaskapublic.org
Kelly Tshibaka takes on a new opponent: Alaska ranked choice voting
As the State of the Union wrapped up in Washington, D.C., Kelly Tshibaka stood in front of an American flag of her own, in Kenai. Tshibaka — a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who ran an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate last November — just launched an organization called Preserve Democracy to fight Alaska’s ranked choice voting system, narrowly passed through a ballot initiative in 2020.
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy issues statement on unidentified object shot down over Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy issued the following statement today regarding the unidentified object shot down this morning over Alaskan waters. "Today’s announcement by the Pentagon that an unidentified object was shot down by an F-22 from Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson over Alaska’s coastline raises serious national security concerns that should concern every American. I want to thank our Alaska-based military for eliminating the potential threat before it was flying over our land.
alaskasnewssource.com
Legislators hear testimony on teacher certification licensing
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Led by House Education Committee Co-Chair Rep. Justin Ruffridge of Soldotna, legislators in Juneau listened to testimony from members of the Department of Education on Alaska’s reading playbook, strategic reading plan, teacher recruitment and retention, and received updates from the governor’s working group on teacher recruitment and retention.
kdll.org
Ranked choice debate comes to Kenai
As the State of the Union wrapped up in Washington, D.C., Kelly Tshibaka stood in front of an American flag of her own, in Kenai. Tshibaka — a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who ran an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate last November — just launched an organization called Preserve Democracy to fight Alaska's ranked choice voting system, narrowly passed through a ballot initiative in 2020.
alaskalandmine.com
Dispatches from Juneau: We don’t need no education
In my experience, there’s two types of people who vocally concern themselves with education as a political issue. The first type are people (often former or current educators and concerned parents) who want better education for students, regardless of the shape or delivery method. In this group, you’ll often see a lot of homeschoolers and school choice advocates, who, for one reason or another, are disillusioned with the public school system and decided to take matters into their own hands.
Catching Up: Researchers Track 6,000 Alaskans’ Paths After Their 2005 High School Graduations
Nearly 18 years ago, about 6,000 young Alaskans left high school and launched into adulthood. Where did they end up? Slightly half were still in Alaska as of 2021, but the percentage was much smaller for those who got college degrees outside of the state, according to an analysis by the Alaska Department of Labor […]
Economist: Alaska's "Great Resignation" tied to seasonal work trends
(The Center Square) - Alaska's "Great Resignation" is primarily due to the seasonal nature of work in the state, according to state economist Neal Fried. In a study by WalletHub, Alaska was again named the state with the highest resignation rate in the nation compared to other states and The District of Columbia. "Every time this information comes out, we look at it to see how we are fairing. The...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest Man-Made Lake in Alaska
Alaska is one of the states that might never suffer water shortages in the near future because of the yards of water bodies that cover its surface. In fact, Alaska has over 3,000 natural lakes and about three million unnamed lakes, which stumps Massachusetts, a state famously referred to as the land of 10,000 lakes. It’s no wonder people want to know about the oldest man-made lake in Alaska.
ktoo.org
Weddings are resuming at Alaska courthouses — here’s how to get married in Alaska
For the Alaska Court System, Friday is wedding day. After a break of almost three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person wedding ceremonies have resumed at Alaska’s courthouses. Anchorage, the busiest state courthouse for weddings, resumed knot-tying Jan. 20, and Palmer will follow suit March 3. Most of...
thecordovatimes.com
Brianna Gray: ‘I just choose to be me’
Brianna Gray has a little Black Panther figurine. Her son gave it to her. In 2020, when she was running for the school board in Fairbanks, she would bring it with her to all her forums and interviews, keeping it discrete. Eventually, people started picking up on it. “They’re like,...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 9, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Kodiak residents have safety concerns after last month’s failed rocket launch....
deltawindonline.com
Tier II hunt considered for Nelchina Caribou
The Alaska Board of Game is set to hear a proposal from the Department of Fish and Game for the establishment of a State Tier II Substance Hunt for the popular Nelchina Caribou Herd. The department states the proposal is needed “in case a Tier II hunt is needed to...
travelweekly.com
Experiencing Alaska through local events
Summer may be Alaska's busiest travel season, but communities throughout the state host engaging events year-round. From music festivals to food fairs to celebrations of Alaska Native culture, here are some of the biggest events on the 2023 calendar. World Ice Art Championships, Feb. 17 to March 31, Fairbanks: The...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 11 February 2023
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth reports that the Kodiak tanner crab season is nearly in the books, Eric Stone of KRBD on the snowballing opposition to the the lawsuit that would stop king salmon trolling, and Sage Smiley on the purifying power of kelp.
alaskasnewssource.com
Access to rural Alaska remains a struggle for Alaska National Guard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Jan. 25, Alaska National Guard Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe addressed the challenges Arctic Warriors face in the Arctic during the National Guard Arctic Interest Council. One of the large takeaways from his address was the critical need for better access to the Arctic. “We have...
FAA issues temporary flight restriction over part of Montana
The FAA has released very few details about the object but Montana's Congressional Delegation has released several statements about the sighting.
Gold medallion Alaska social worker sentenced for jabbing flight attendant on Delta flight in January
A Nebraska man on business as a consultant in Alaska was sentenced Feb. 3, 202 to time served for assaulting a flight attendant during a Delta Airline flight from Minneapolis to Anchorage on Jan. 29. Denis McCarville, 70, who is the former CEO of Alaska Child & Family social service...
akbizmag.com
Two Southeast Alaska Credit Unions Merge
Tongass Federal Credit Union (TFCU) merged with ALPS Federal Credit Union, uniting two institutions that span Southeast Alaska. The two credit unions became one legal entity operating under the TFCU name, effective February 1. The merger received final approval in January when 69 percent of ALPS members voted in favor.
