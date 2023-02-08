Read full article on original website
Wife of doctor accused of driving his Tesla off a cliff with his family inside shouted to rescuers 'he intentionally drove the car over' edge, DA alleges
The San Mateo County district attorney told reporters it was a "miracle" the family of four survived the 250-foot plunge in Northern California.
Policeman pulls over a woman and instructs her to open the trunk, unaware that he is being recorded.
When he saw a driver in trouble, the county officer stopped his car and did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker. Not only did the police officer tell her that her brake light was out, but he also did something else that shocked her and made her want to tell everyone about it on Facebook.
Family of woman killed in crash asks drivers to be more cautious
The sisters of a 27-year-old woman who died due to injuries from a crash on January 14th are asking for drivers to be more cautious on the road.
1-year-old dies in crash after woman steals car with him inside: cops
A 13-month-old Milwaukee boy has died after his mother’s “acquaintance” stole her car while he was inside and crashed it minutes later, authorities said. Zarion Robinson was pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital at 1:10 a.m. on Saturday, less than two hours after a 31-year-old woman crashed his mother’s white Pontiac while he was in the backseat, news station TMJ4 reported. Zarion – who died the same day he turned 13 months old – was in an unsecured car seat in the back of his mother’s unlocked car outside her home late Friday night, the outlet said. While his mother quickly ran inside, an...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
84-Year-Old Walmart Greeter Reportedly “Abruptly” Fired While Wife is in the Midst of Cancer Treatments
The beloved Thane Telford’s plight has inspired a GoFundMe campaign. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KUTV.com, Walmart.com, and GoFundMe.com.
A Black Man Flagged Down Police After A Traffic Collision. Four Hours Later, He Died In LAPD Custody.
A cousin of prominent Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors died hours after Los Angeles police repeatedly tased him in the middle of the street last Tuesday. Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old high school teacher and father, was detained by multiple police officers. “They’re trying to George Floyd me,” he called out in body camera footage released on Wednesday.
CHP: Fentanyl, bottles of alcohol found in and around vehicle after deadly crash off Highway 70
YUBA COUNTY – Authorities say a 41-year-old Sacramento man died after a crash off of Highway 70 north of Yuba City early Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just after 1 p.m., a man crashed off the highway near Sparrow Lane. Exactly why the driver lost control is unclear, but the vehicle ended up crashing into a construction barrel cone and overturned several times. Officers say the driver, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was ejected in the crash. He suffered fatal injuries. The passenger escaped with minor injuries. He was partially restrained, officers say. Fentanyl and several bottles of alcohol were found in and around the wrecked vehicle, officers say. Investigators believe drugs and/or alcohol were factors in the crash. The name of the driver who died has not been released.
A woman waiting while her family test-drove a Tesla got hit by a car driven by an employee, lawsuit says
Rakshinda Parvez stayed behind while her family took a Tesla for a test-drive at a Maryland centre when the incident occurred, per court documents.
Woman receives beat up car in divorce settlement, and everyone wants it
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. In the late 1980s, my ex-husband and I parted ways. We had an old beater Chevy pickup that I had to jump-start to get going and a 1975 Dodge Dart Sedan with a slant-six engine. We had paid $200 for the Dodge Dart. I received the Dodge Dart in the divorce settlement.
2 California Sheriff's Deputies from Same Department Killed in Separate Incidents Within 2 Weeks
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, located in Southern California, is reeling following the death of two of its deputies — Darnell Calhoun and Isaiah Cordero — who were killed in separate incidents less than two weeks apart. Calhoun was killed in the line of duty on Friday at...
Pedestrian dies after getting ran over by multiple vehicles
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has died after getting ran over by multiple vehicles. Fort Worth police say it happened at around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Wichita Street and Martin Street. The victim had been walking in the northbound lanes of Wichita Street when he was struck by several vehicles traveling in the same direction. Police did not specify how many vehicles there were.Two of the drivers remained on the scene and cooperated with police. The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and was subsequently pronounced dead.
Haunting final text teen, 16, sent to her mom before mystery disappearance as body found in search
A MISSING girl reached out to her mother hours before her disappearance – her remains have been found after months of searching, confirming her death. Susana Morales, 16, disappeared on July 26th of last year, with her family reporting her missing soon after. Morales had texted her mother at...
Two Stockton grandparents arrested for allegedly covering up grandson's involvement in police chase
STOCKTON – Two Stockton grandparents were arrested for allegedly covering up their grandson's involvement in a police car chase, announced the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Friday.Deputies first initiated a pursuit against a vehicle near the Lincoln Center at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. The pursuit lasted about three miles until the suspect drove into the Lincoln Center, when deputies called off the pursuit for "safety reasons," as the shopping center was at its height of its holiday shopping season.Detectives identified the registered owner of the vehicle, who is alleged to be 59-year-old Randy San Nicolas of Stockton. Detectives said San Nicolas was "uncooperative" with the investigation, and as a result, issued a search warrant for his home, workplace and vehicle.Officers said they seized cocaine and an unregistered firearm at his home.Officers said that as the investigation continued, there was probable cause that the vehicle owner and his wife, 58-year-old Rosann San Nicolas, were covering up the identity of the driver, who police said was 19-year-old Joseph Terrones. Officers said the two filed a false police report after the pursuit, claiming that their license plate was stolen. All three were arrested and taken into custody without incident.
5 suspects arrested in Campbell camera shop robbery, shooting
CAMPBELL -- Five suspects who robbed a Campbell camera shop and wounded a clerk have been arrested in Oakland, authorities announced Thursday morning.With help of Oakland police, 22-year-old Orlando Oliva, 22-year-old Paris Williams, 23-year-old Darrin Bedford, 23-year-old Kenneth Martin and 21-year-old Freddy McCardie were detained in the Santa Clara County main jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery with firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy. The case began at approximately 10:57 a.m. when Campbell police received reports of an ongoing armed robbery at San Jose Camera, located at 1600 S. Winchester Blvd. Five male suspects brandished firearms as they stole thousands of...
Teen mother and her 10-month-old gunned down while running from a "cartel-style execution" in Central California that left 6 dead, police say
A young mother was clutching her 10-month-old son and running for safety when both were gunned down in a horrific attack that left six dead in a small central California community, the sheriff said.Forensic evidence shows a shooter stood over 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and her son Nycholas and shot both of them in the head, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Tuesday during a news conference."I know for a fact that this young lady was running for her life," he said of the Monday attack that sent the teen fleeing a home where at least two suspects opened fire in a "cartel-like...
‘Pooping perpetrator’ sought after disgusting find at crime scene, Florida cops say
He didn’t notice the security cameras.
Colorado Walmart good Samaritans swoop in to save child from alleged would-be kidnapper: police
Police say a woman in Colorado tried to kidnap child by grabbing her from a shopping cart only be stopped by good Samaritans until police arrived and arrested her.
Wendy's drive-thru shooter was upset by wrong drink size, friend says
LYNN - The Lynn community is on edge while police search for the person who opened fire at a Wendy's drive-thru Tuesday night. A family friend of one of the teenage victims says the shooter was upset after getting the wrong size drink. One employee was shot, and another was grazed by a bullet at the Boston Street restaurant. "Luckily the outcome is the young men were injured and we're not burying somebody or doing another GoFundMe page for a family to bury their children," said Adriana Garcia, a neighbor of one of the victims. "We're grateful for that, but we shouldn't be sitting here saying how grateful we are that it's not that." The drive-thru window with a bullet hole through the glass was boarded up on Wednesday.
