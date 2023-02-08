ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

5NEWS

The 'Night to Shine' event returns in-person to Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — After two years of drive-through versions of “a Night to Shine”, everyone was glad to be back in person. “Here at west ark we like to say that we host the event, but all of the community comes out and participates in it,” said Dr. Chris Benjamin – pastor at West Ark Church of Christ.
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Fort Smith film fest receives record open day submissions; seeks volunteers

Seven days after submissions opened, the Fort Smith International Film Festival already has 86 submissions from 17 different countries. While staff is preparing for the third annual film festival in Fort Smith, they are also busy seeking screening volunteers. The festival is set for which will be Aug. 25-26 at...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Fay Jones School faculty-led projects earn recognition

The Architect’s Newspaper (AN), an architectural publication that covers the United States in monthly printed issues and online, has awarded several projects that originated in the University of Arkansas’ Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design. The publication’s 2022 AN Best of Design Awards recognized projects designed by...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith police and fire crews respond to structure fire

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police say there was a structure fire in the 1200 block of N. 36th Street. Police say they responded to the scene, along with fire crews. The incident did cause traffic delays in the area for a time. The scene has since been cleared.
FORT SMITH, AR
Cameron Eittreim

What's That Smell Downtown? A Look Inside The Rib Room

Every Friday night on my way home, I drive through downtown Fort Smith, coming over the bridge from Oklahoma, and the smell that resonates is amazing. When you can smell the food being grilled, you know that you are in for something special, and that's what Neumeier's Rib Room is cooking up. They fire up the grill around 6am every day, and the slow cooking process is only part of the magic.
FORT SMITH, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Italian restaurant to reopen under new management

We’ve been trying to figure out what is happening with beloved local restaurant Pesto Cafe for a while now, and the picture became a little more clear this week. A social media post by private chef Lance Corbin indicates the baton for the restaurant has been passed, and the cafe will soon open under new management.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

One injured in Fort Smith house fire

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Spanish version: Para Español haga click aqui. The Fort Smith Fire Department (FSFD) responded to a house fire on N. 36th St. Battalion Chief Graves says they responded to the fire at 1:04 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, and one person was reported injured.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

New ordinance to prohibit sale of animals in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted unanimously on Feb. 7 to approve an ordinance which will prohibit the "transfer" of animals within the corporate limits of the city. According to the new ordinance, "no person or entity shall sell, trade, offer as gift, or...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Farmers & Merchants Bank appoints three community bank presidents

The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announced Thursday (Feb. 9) the promotion of three employees to the role of community president, where they will oversee retail and lending operations in growing markets across the state. “A hallmark of a successful organization is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

NWA, regional road crews ready for next round of snow

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — More wintry weather is back in the forecast as we’re less then a week removed from the big ice storm. In Fayetteville, public works crews are responsible for around 500 miles of roads. And those 40/29 News spoke with told us that storm last week took a bite out of the salt supply – but there’s still plenty remaining to cover whatever winter has left.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Semi-truck flooded after heavy rainfall in Scott County

WALDRON, Ark. — A semi-truck is nearly submerged after getting stuck due to heavy downpours and multiple waves of rain moving across Arkansas and Oklahoma. Scott County Emergency Management says the driver of the semi is okay and that no chickens were being transported on the truck. According to...
SCOTT COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Shooter threat at Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Fort Smith Police, on the evening of Feb. 6, FSPD responded to reports of physical threats allegedly made during a basketball game on the Kimmons Middle School campus. According to FSPS Officers, two individuals were threatened by a juvenile male with a firearm,...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

4 Van Buren, Arkansas men injured in gunfight

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Four people were hurt in a gunfight in a downtown Van Buren home Wednesday afternoon, according to Jamie Hammond, police chief. The four men, ages 22 to 26, were inside a house arguing. One man, age 22, pulled out a gun and shot the other...
VAN BUREN, AR

