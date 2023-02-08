Read full article on original website
What's That Smell Downtown? A Look Inside The Rib RoomCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Major discount retail store opening another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersFort Smith, AR
Man Who Could Not Pay $100 Bail Starved To Death In Jail, Family Sues. Why The Treatment?Chibuzo NwachukuSebastian County, AR
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.Fatim HemrajVan Buren, AR
Another Fort Smith Restaurant Vanished, What Happens Next?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
kuaf.com
Next Step to Landing Pilot Training Center in Fort Smith
Fort Smith appears to be a step closer to landing a pilot training center. Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business & Politics, explains. He also covers the continuing expansion at Mercy in Fort Smith.
The 'Night to Shine' event returns in-person to Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — After two years of drive-through versions of “a Night to Shine”, everyone was glad to be back in person. “Here at west ark we like to say that we host the event, but all of the community comes out and participates in it,” said Dr. Chris Benjamin – pastor at West Ark Church of Christ.
talkbusiness.net
Fort Smith film fest receives record open day submissions; seeks volunteers
Seven days after submissions opened, the Fort Smith International Film Festival already has 86 submissions from 17 different countries. While staff is preparing for the third annual film festival in Fort Smith, they are also busy seeking screening volunteers. The festival is set for which will be Aug. 25-26 at...
Fort Smith Fire chief dies from cancer
Fire Chief Phil Christensen passed after a nine-month battle with cancer. His death is said to be tied to his line of work, according to a Facebook post. Chief Christensen's death will be considered a Line of Duty death, the press release states.
talkbusiness.net
Fay Jones School faculty-led projects earn recognition
The Architect’s Newspaper (AN), an architectural publication that covers the United States in monthly printed issues and online, has awarded several projects that originated in the University of Arkansas’ Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design. The publication’s 2022 AN Best of Design Awards recognized projects designed by...
talkbusiness.net
Tyson officials talk legacy, financial future at company’s 60th annual meeting
Tyson Foods shareholders met in downtown Springdale Thursday morning (Feb. 9) to approve a short business agenda, defeat an outside shareholder proposal and elect a slate of 13 directors to one-year terms. It is the 60th year for Tyson Foods to hold its annual shareholder meeting, having incorporated in 1947...
KHBS
Fort Smith police and fire crews respond to structure fire
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police say there was a structure fire in the 1200 block of N. 36th Street. Police say they responded to the scene, along with fire crews. The incident did cause traffic delays in the area for a time. The scene has since been cleared.
What's That Smell Downtown? A Look Inside The Rib Room
Every Friday night on my way home, I drive through downtown Fort Smith, coming over the bridge from Oklahoma, and the smell that resonates is amazing. When you can smell the food being grilled, you know that you are in for something special, and that's what Neumeier's Rib Room is cooking up. They fire up the grill around 6am every day, and the slow cooking process is only part of the magic.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Italian restaurant to reopen under new management
We’ve been trying to figure out what is happening with beloved local restaurant Pesto Cafe for a while now, and the picture became a little more clear this week. A social media post by private chef Lance Corbin indicates the baton for the restaurant has been passed, and the cafe will soon open under new management.
One injured in Fort Smith house fire
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Spanish version: Para Español haga click aqui. The Fort Smith Fire Department (FSFD) responded to a house fire on N. 36th St. Battalion Chief Graves says they responded to the fire at 1:04 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, and one person was reported injured.
Arkansas lawmakers approve $55 million in funding for internet in Logan County
Arkansas lawmakers approve the use of more than $55 million to bring internet to underserved parts of the state.
KHBS
Oklahoma sues company that had started construction on new Sallisaw Veterans Home
SALLISAW, Okla. — Oklahoma is suing the company that had been building the new Sallisaw Veterans Home, the state's Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday. The department is seeking $21 million in damages from the construction company. The company made significant mistakes during construction and parts of the building...
pryorinfopub.com
Cherokee Nation to Disperse Limited Supply of Heirloom Seeds Beginning Feb. 24
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation will begin dispersing a limited supply of heirloom seeds on Feb. 24 to tribal citizens who are interested in growing traditional Cherokee crops. “The Cherokee Nation seed bank is a vital link to our Cherokee homeland and helps us preserve pieces of our...
New ordinance to prohibit sale of animals in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted unanimously on Feb. 7 to approve an ordinance which will prohibit the "transfer" of animals within the corporate limits of the city. According to the new ordinance, "no person or entity shall sell, trade, offer as gift, or...
New men's addiction recovery facility opens in Johnson County
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A new residential facility for men in addiction recovery is now open in Johnson County. Next Step Recovery Housing opened a new residential facility in Clarksville that will serve 30 men in early recovery. This is in addition to the group's existing 10-bed facility. Joseph Cruz...
talkbusiness.net
Farmers & Merchants Bank appoints three community bank presidents
The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announced Thursday (Feb. 9) the promotion of three employees to the role of community president, where they will oversee retail and lending operations in growing markets across the state. “A hallmark of a successful organization is...
KHBS
NWA, regional road crews ready for next round of snow
HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — More wintry weather is back in the forecast as we’re less then a week removed from the big ice storm. In Fayetteville, public works crews are responsible for around 500 miles of roads. And those 40/29 News spoke with told us that storm last week took a bite out of the salt supply – but there’s still plenty remaining to cover whatever winter has left.
Semi-truck flooded after heavy rainfall in Scott County
WALDRON, Ark. — A semi-truck is nearly submerged after getting stuck due to heavy downpours and multiple waves of rain moving across Arkansas and Oklahoma. Scott County Emergency Management says the driver of the semi is okay and that no chickens were being transported on the truck. According to...
Shooter threat at Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Fort Smith Police, on the evening of Feb. 6, FSPD responded to reports of physical threats allegedly made during a basketball game on the Kimmons Middle School campus. According to FSPS Officers, two individuals were threatened by a juvenile male with a firearm,...
KHBS
4 Van Buren, Arkansas men injured in gunfight
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Four people were hurt in a gunfight in a downtown Van Buren home Wednesday afternoon, according to Jamie Hammond, police chief. The four men, ages 22 to 26, were inside a house arguing. One man, age 22, pulled out a gun and shot the other...
