ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns

Residents and law enforcement are raising new concerns about Brightline's expansion to the Treasure Coast. Both law enforcement and residents in several counties told WPTV they've been concerned about the traffic and safety implications that the new rail service will bring even before two people were killed in a Brightline crash Wednesday in Delray Beach.
STUART, FL
wflx.com

Treasure Coast non-profit helping to reduce roadway deaths

A Treasure Coast family’s effort to reduce the number of senseless deaths on the road is bearing fruit. It was two years ago on Tuesday, when 32-year-old Claudia Trewyn Bradley was hit head-on along Indian River Drive in Fort Pierce. Tuesday morning, her family joined with law enforcement to...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

School custodian arrested on drug charges in St. Lucie County

A school custodian who was arrested on drug charges in St. Lucie County may have been selling the narcotics on campus, the sheriff's office said Friday. Gary Henderson, 19, of Port St. Lucie, was working as a custodian at Dale Cassens Education Complex in Fort Pierce at the time of his arrest Thursday evening.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Fort Pierce looks to revive Boy Scout Troop 772

Local leaders in Fort Pierce are now looking to start up again Boy Scout Troop 772, a group that seemed to have a positive effect on teens. "I see the need, and I am not the kind of person who will see a need and not attempt to fulfill it," Jenny Champagne, who is working to reorganize the troop, said.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Sheriff: Body found in Martin Co. canal ID'd as car theft suspect

A body recovered Friday from a Martin County canal has been identified as a car theft suspect, who the sheriff's office said was involved in a pursuit earlier this week. Deputies said they were patrolling the Stuart area Tuesday and attempted to stop a stolen vehicle driven by Tyrone Miles Jr., 20, of Belle Glade, but he refused to stop.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Woman, 69, killed after motorcycle crashes into Martin County canal

A 69-year-old woman from Jensen Beach died Thursday after crashing her motorcycle into a Martin County canal, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators said the wreck happened at 11:14 a.m. on Southwest Allapattah Road, about a mile south of Martin Highway. The woman was traveling northbound on Southwest Allapattah...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Port St. Lucie man wins $1 million playing scratch-off game

A Port St. Lucie man just cashed in and claimed a big prize playing the Florida Lottery. Lottery officials announced Thursday that Darrin Thorpe, 53, of Port St. Lucie, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy