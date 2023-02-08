Read full article on original website
Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas
Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
These are The Strongest Earthquakes in the History of East Texas
In East Texas, we experience a mixed bag of weather extremes. This is pretty much a given every summer. The main questions are just how hot and how dry. I can recall a number of Augusts where it's not a question of reaching 100 degrees, but for how many weeks in a row.
Introduction to Welding info session at DETCCA on Mon, Mar 6th
A.J. Walker, the Senior Public Affairs & Development Manager for Venture Global LNG in Arlington, Virginia has announced that they, in association with the Jasper Independent School District, the Deep East Texas College & Career Academy in Jasper, and Lamar State College in Orange, will be holding an Introduction to Welding informational session which is part of their “Will to Skill” program, here in Jasper on Monday, March 6th, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Deep East Texas College & Career Academy, located at 450 Bulldog Avenue in Jasper, and it is open to all residents of Jasper and Newton Counties.
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Texas Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
If you love barbecue, you must visit this small-town joint that’s been a local favorite for decades. Florida’s Kitchen in Livingston serves up mouthwatering smoked meats using secret family recipes passed down over generations, and you’ll be hooked after just one bite. It’s, without a doubt, some of the best BBQ in Texas.
Montgomery Firefighter Killed In Crash
Just after 2:30 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023, Montgomery Fire Department was dispatched to a reported major accident on FM 149 near FM 1375 in far Northwest Montgomery County. While en route firefighters learned that is was a motorcycle crash and CPR was in progress. When word came it was one of their own. They arrived on the scene to find one of their own firefighters about 20 feet off the roadway with a friend and others performing CPR. They immediately went to work on him until MCHD arrived and took over. He was eventually pronounced deceased on the scene. The 24-year-old firefighter had been off work and was enjoying a ride on his 2017 Honda motorcycle through the Sam Houston National Forest. As he approached a curve between Osbourne Road and FM 1375 he lost control, leaving the roadway. He was ejected. DPS investigated the crash. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the firefighter to the Montgomery County Forensic Center on Carl Pickering Memorial Drive. His body was escorted by both law enforcement and fire trucks from Montgomery. They were met at the Forensic Center by many other departments, both law enforcement, EMS, and fire who formed a wall of honor as he was taken into the Forensic Center. Please keep Montgomery Firefighters and this young man's family in your prayers. FM 149 is known by motorcycle riders as a beautiful road with many curves through the beautiful Sam Houston National Forest.
Inspiration Village closing at end of month
TRINITY — Because of new regulations passed by the state, Inspiration Village, a working ranch for mentally challenged adolescents and adults, will shutter its operation. The ranch has been open and serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities from Trinity, Houston, Walker, San Jacinto, and Polk counties since 2010.
New autopsy results bring mother of Lumberton man who died in 2018 one step closer to closure
LUMBERTON, Texas — Kolby Kulhanek was 25 years old when deputies found his body near a dirt pit in October 2018. Jefferson County deputies flying the department's helicopter spotted him in the 9400 block of Cooks Lake Road in Lumberton. The Lumberton man had been missing for a week before his body was discovered.
Hunt underway for missing San Jacinto County girl
A search is underway in San Jacinto County after a 12-year-old girl disappeared Wednesday afternoon not long after getting off her school bus, authorities say. Rachel Savell was last seen in the 800 block of Lower Vann Road off of FM 2025 in the Coldspring area of San Jacinto County. Authorities are investigating the case as a possible abduction.
Police: Lufkin man finds two strangers living in house, lightsabers missing
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man in Lufkin allegedly found a person sleeping on his couch and another showering in his bathroom on Thursday after returning home from traveling, according to Lufkin Police Department. The homeowner said they knew neither of the people who authorities identified as Gavyn Randall Deaton, 17, and Jordan Ray Johnson, […]
Deputies looking for missing teen in Montgomery County
NEW CANEY, Texas (KIAH) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are on the hunt for a teenage boy who is missing. Jace Gilmore, who is 16, was last seen in the Peach Creek area in New Caney. Jace is about 5-foot-2 with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs…
Mystery surrounding deadly Tesla crash in Texas is solved
Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board apparently have solved the mystery of why no one was found behind the steering wheel of a Tesla that crashed in Texas two years ago, killing two men.
Have you seen her? Search underway for 57-year-old woman last seen in Spring Thursday morning, Harris County Pct. 4 says
SPRING, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 57-year-old woman who was last seen in Spring Thursday morning. Herman said Maria Del Rosio, who goes by Rosie, has been missing since Thursday morning. She was...
Is This 21,000 Sq. Ft. Home in The Woodlands, TX Too Big?
As a kid when I watched the movie Richie Rich, I thought the bigger the better when it comes to homeownership. As an adult I don’t believe that anymore. After owning a few different homes, I now understand that with a bigger home you have more house to keep warm or cold depending on the weather outside, also that means you have more to keep clean. When I found this 21,000 square foot home for sale in The Woodlands, Texas it looked amazing but that is way too much home for me.
5G towers appearing around Houston area has residents asking questions
The 5G towers are appearing in the area, and you should be on the lookout for more as they need to be closer together to operate at a stronger rate.
Multiple people injured after wreck involving two cars, 18-wheeler on Neches River bridge
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A trapped driver had to be rescued and multiple people were injured after a Sunday night wreck on the Neches River bridge. The Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call to help the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, the Dam B Volunteer Fire Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety - Southeast Texas Region with a multi-vehicle wreck shortly before 9 p.m.
Dawgs get emotional win
Friday night in Bulldog Gym was Senior Night and it was the last time that the seniors on this years Jasper Bulldog basketball team would take to their home floor for a game. The seniors were introduced and walked into the gym with family and were given a round of applause by a grateful home crowd. That was plenty of emotion for any game on any night, but when you added the pressure of needing to win to take the inside track to a playoff berth it was a truly emotional night. The Bridge City Cardinals came to Jasper with an identical district record of 5 and 5. The Cardinals defeated the Dawgs in the first round of district play and a second loss would have made gaining a playoff spot just short of impossible.
Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
Missing 12-year-old San Jacinto County girl found safe, sheriff's office says
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — A missing girl out of San Jacinto County was found safe hours after she was reported missing Wednesday night. The sheriff's office said the 12-year-old, was last seen walking down her driveway in the Coldspring area. Authorities said she was searching for her phone after she got off the school bus.
Man accused of breaking in and crawling into bed with woman who was sleeping in Spring area
The 25-year-old went into the woman's home without her consent and laid in bed with her while she was asleep, deputies said. He's due in court on Tuesday.
Houston police officer shoots armed suspect climbing down 3rd-floor balcony in Kingwood, HPD says
Investigators said when they arrived at the scene, a 28-year-old armed suspect started scaling down the side of the apartment from the third-floor balcony.
