ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KICKS 105

Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas

Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Introduction to Welding info session at DETCCA on Mon, Mar 6th

A.J. Walker, the Senior Public Affairs & Development Manager for Venture Global LNG in Arlington, Virginia has announced that they, in association with the Jasper Independent School District, the Deep East Texas College & Career Academy in Jasper, and Lamar State College in Orange, will be holding an Introduction to Welding informational session which is part of their “Will to Skill” program, here in Jasper on Monday, March 6th, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Deep East Texas College & Career Academy, located at 450 Bulldog Avenue in Jasper, and it is open to all residents of Jasper and Newton Counties.
JASPER, TX
scottjengle@aol.com

Montgomery Firefighter Killed In Crash

Just after 2:30 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023, Montgomery Fire Department was dispatched to a reported major accident on FM 149 near FM 1375 in far Northwest Montgomery County. While en route firefighters learned that is was a motorcycle crash and CPR was in progress. When word came it was one of their own. They arrived on the scene to find one of their own firefighters about 20 feet off the roadway with a friend and others performing CPR. They immediately went to work on him until MCHD arrived and took over. He was eventually pronounced deceased on the scene. The 24-year-old firefighter had been off work and was enjoying a ride on his 2017 Honda motorcycle through the Sam Houston National Forest. As he approached a curve between Osbourne Road and FM 1375 he lost control, leaving the roadway. He was ejected. DPS investigated the crash. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the firefighter to the Montgomery County Forensic Center on Carl Pickering Memorial Drive. His body was escorted by both law enforcement and fire trucks from Montgomery. They were met at the Forensic Center by many other departments, both law enforcement, EMS, and fire who formed a wall of honor as he was taken into the Forensic Center. Please keep Montgomery Firefighters and this young man's family in your prayers. FM 149 is known by motorcycle riders as a beautiful road with many curves through the beautiful Sam Houston National Forest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Inspiration Village closing at end of month

TRINITY — Because of new regulations passed by the state, Inspiration Village, a working ranch for mentally challenged adolescents and adults, will shutter its operation. The ranch has been open and serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities from Trinity, Houston, Walker, San Jacinto, and Polk counties since 2010.
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Hunt underway for missing San Jacinto County girl

A search is underway in San Jacinto County after a 12-year-old girl disappeared Wednesday afternoon not long after getting off her school bus, authorities say. Rachel Savell was last seen in the 800 block of Lower Vann Road off of FM 2025 in the Coldspring area of San Jacinto County. Authorities are investigating the case as a possible abduction.
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Deputies looking for missing teen in Montgomery County

NEW CANEY, Texas (KIAH) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are on the hunt for a teenage boy who is missing. Jace Gilmore, who is 16, was last seen in the Peach Creek area in New Caney. Jace is about 5-foot-2 with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Is This 21,000 Sq. Ft. Home in The Woodlands, TX Too Big?

As a kid when I watched the movie Richie Rich, I thought the bigger the better when it comes to homeownership. As an adult I don’t believe that anymore. After owning a few different homes, I now understand that with a bigger home you have more house to keep warm or cold depending on the weather outside, also that means you have more to keep clean. When I found this 21,000 square foot home for sale in The Woodlands, Texas it looked amazing but that is way too much home for me.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
12NewsNow

Multiple people injured after wreck involving two cars, 18-wheeler on Neches River bridge

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A trapped driver had to be rescued and multiple people were injured after a Sunday night wreck on the Neches River bridge. The Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call to help the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, the Dam B Volunteer Fire Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety - Southeast Texas Region with a multi-vehicle wreck shortly before 9 p.m.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Dawgs get emotional win

Friday night in Bulldog Gym was Senior Night and it was the last time that the seniors on this years Jasper Bulldog basketball team would take to their home floor for a game. The seniors were introduced and walked into the gym with family and were given a round of applause by a grateful home crowd. That was plenty of emotion for any game on any night, but when you added the pressure of needing to win to take the inside track to a playoff berth it was a truly emotional night. The Bridge City Cardinals came to Jasper with an identical district record of 5 and 5. The Cardinals defeated the Dawgs in the first round of district play and a second loss would have made gaining a playoff spot just short of impossible.
JASPER, TX
fox26houston.com

Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
CONROE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy