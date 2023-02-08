ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, IN

FOX59

Man dies in fatal Johnson County motorcycle accident

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A man has died in a fatal motorcycle accident in Johnson County Saturday night. The Johnson County Coroner’s Office and the Greenwood Police Department responded to reports of an accident at Worthsville Road and Eastwood Street. GPD said the driver of a motorcycle crashed into a vehicle and was pronounced dead […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Anderson man sentenced in deadly 2021 road rage shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — A judge sentenced a 19-year-old Anderson man to 50 years in prison for a deadly 2021 shooting that police say stemmed from a road rage incident in Anderson. On Jan. 31, a Madison County jury convicted Zachary Hileman of the murder of Raymond Waymire on Oct. 3, 2021.
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Greenfield police search for pair of Riley Park vandals

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police are asking for the public’s help to find two people who vandalized Riley Park earlier this week. Two suspects wearing white masks and black clothing destroyed a city security camera installed at the park sometime between 7:30 and 9:30 Monday night, the Greenfield Police Department said in an online bulletin.
GREENFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Person fatally shot on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was fatally shot on the east side Saturday evening. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 1109 Worcester Ave. around 5:31 p.m. IMPD said an adult male was in critical condition upon arrival and was transported to Eskenazi hospital where he was later confirmed dead.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Deputies seek husband after wife found dead in homicide near Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are seeking the husband of a woman found dead Tuesday morning in a home west of Kokomo, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Sandra L. Wilson, 41, was determined on Wednesday to have died from physical blunt trauma in a homicide, the...
KOKOMO, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus police arrest Indy man for Moose Lodge armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Marion County man on multiple charges after he allegedly tried to rob the Moose Lodge in downtown Columbus on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the Moose Lodge, at 330 Eighth Street, at about 12:35 p.m. after receiving a report...
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Madison County man dead after fatal vehicle pursuit

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Madison County man has died following a vehicle pursuit that concluded with a motorcycle crash in Grant County. Alexandria police attempted to stop 62-year-old Gary Stone, the driver of a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, for a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Stone ignored these instructions and continued traveling northbound in an […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Truck hits Indianapolis apartment building; residents evacuate

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of a near side apartment building had to evacuate during Thursday's lunch hour after a truck crashed into their building. A resident of the Line Lofts on East Washington Street, near Southeastern Avenue, told 13News that Indianapolis Fire crews asked them to leave the building until investigators determined it was safe.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

