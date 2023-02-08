Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Howard Co. SWAT team arrests husband of woman found dead in homicide near Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Howard County have arrested the husband of a woman found dead Tuesday morning in a home west of Kokomo. Sandra Wilson, 41, died from physical blunt trauma in a homicide, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday. Wilson...
Person of interest in Howard County homicide found, taken to jail
Tuesday morning, the Howard County Sheriff's Office found 41-year-old Sandra Wilson dead in her home on Arundel Drive.
Man dies in fatal Johnson County motorcycle accident
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A man has died in a fatal motorcycle accident in Johnson County Saturday night. The Johnson County Coroner’s Office and the Greenwood Police Department responded to reports of an accident at Worthsville Road and Eastwood Street. GPD said the driver of a motorcycle crashed into a vehicle and was pronounced dead […]
cbs4indy.com
Howard County woman dead, police seeking husband as person of interest
HOWARD CO., Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in a homicide investigation involving the death of his 41-year-old wife. Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to the disappearance of Sandra L. Wilson, 41, on Tuesday morning. Around 11 a.m., deputies and...
IMPD: 1 person fatally shot on near northwest side
When officers arrived, they found one unresponsive person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Indiana State Police: 154 pounds of cocaine found in traffic stop by K9
The amount of cocaine is valued at 2.8 million dollars, according to the Indiana State Police Drug Investigations Section.
Anderson man sentenced in deadly 2021 road rage shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. — A judge sentenced a 19-year-old Anderson man to 50 years in prison for a deadly 2021 shooting that police say stemmed from a road rage incident in Anderson. On Jan. 31, a Madison County jury convicted Zachary Hileman of the murder of Raymond Waymire on Oct. 3, 2021.
WISH-TV
Greenfield police search for pair of Riley Park vandals
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police are asking for the public’s help to find two people who vandalized Riley Park earlier this week. Two suspects wearing white masks and black clothing destroyed a city security camera installed at the park sometime between 7:30 and 9:30 Monday night, the Greenfield Police Department said in an online bulletin.
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years in prison after crash left victim paralyzed
LEBANON, Ind. — A Boone County judge has sentenced a convicted drunk driver to six years in jail after he was found guilty of being behind the wheel and causing a serious crash that left an innocent driver paralyzed from the neck down. Ryann S. Early, 36, of Whitestown was sentenced on Feb. 9 to […]
cbs4indy.com
Person fatally shot on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was fatally shot on the east side Saturday evening. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 1109 Worcester Ave. around 5:31 p.m. IMPD said an adult male was in critical condition upon arrival and was transported to Eskenazi hospital where he was later confirmed dead.
WISH-TV
Deputies seek husband after wife found dead in homicide near Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are seeking the husband of a woman found dead Tuesday morning in a home west of Kokomo, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Sandra L. Wilson, 41, was determined on Wednesday to have died from physical blunt trauma in a homicide, the...
cbs4indy.com
Man known as person of interest in wife’s disappearance extradited back to Indiana
HAMILTON, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has a man considered a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance in their custody, less than one week after confirming he would be extradited back to Indiana. Xavier Breland was booked into the Hamilton County at 8:54 p.m....
WLFI.com
Driver arrested after semi tips over and spills load of grain
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man is in custody after a semi he was driving tipped over and spilled a load of grain. It happened just before 11 a.m. at U.S. 231 and Sagamore Parkway in West Lafayette. A News 18 reporter saw officers handcuff Nicholas Fischbach and...
korncountry.com
Columbus police arrest Indy man for Moose Lodge armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Marion County man on multiple charges after he allegedly tried to rob the Moose Lodge in downtown Columbus on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the Moose Lodge, at 330 Eighth Street, at about 12:35 p.m. after receiving a report...
Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
Police: Pursuit of motorcycle ends with deadly crash in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a two-county police pursuit ended in a deadly crash Tuesday. It happened at County Road 200 West and County Road 700 South in Madison County around 4:28 p.m. Indiana State Police said an Alexandria police officer tried to stop a...
wfft.com
Body found in Bluffton confirmed to be a Fort Wayne woman reported missing in January
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WFFT) - A body found in the yard of a vacant house on Bluffton's west end Tuesday afternoon has been confirmed to be that of a Fort Wayne woman reported missing in January. Police say the body of Celeste Cuthbert was found hidden from view between a shed...
Woman in statewide Silver Alert found dead
A Bluffton woman was found dead more than a month after she went missing.
Madison County man dead after fatal vehicle pursuit
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Madison County man has died following a vehicle pursuit that concluded with a motorcycle crash in Grant County. Alexandria police attempted to stop 62-year-old Gary Stone, the driver of a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, for a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Stone ignored these instructions and continued traveling northbound in an […]
Truck hits Indianapolis apartment building; residents evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of a near side apartment building had to evacuate during Thursday's lunch hour after a truck crashed into their building. A resident of the Line Lofts on East Washington Street, near Southeastern Avenue, told 13News that Indianapolis Fire crews asked them to leave the building until investigators determined it was safe.
