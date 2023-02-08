The Indiana Pacers travel to the Nation's Capital tonight to battle the Washington Wizards. It's their second game of a back-to-back, they fell to the Phoenix Suns last night. The Pacers have lost eight of their last 10 games and are in a nasty skid. The Wizards, meanwhile, have won seven of their last 10 games and sit 10th in the Eastern Conference. If the Pacers want to make the play-in tournament, toppling Washington is important.

