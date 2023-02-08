Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI raids former US vice-president’s homeMecoTipsCarmel, IN
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years after crash paralyzed victim.George WinnerWhitestown, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Westfield and Carmel Indiana: Top Destinations for Entrepreneurs in Hamilton County, IndianaFYNL.coHamilton County, IN
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Related
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LA Ships Thomas Bryant to Denver for Draft Compensation
The Los Angeles Lakers have shipped Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report on the agreement. Bryant has brought incredible energy to the team on both sides of the ball this season. In 21.3 minutes per game,...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: D’Angelo Russell Discusses How He’s Changed Since His First Stint In LA
I have to say, Los Angeles Lakers team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka has had a pretty incredible start to his 2023. He actually extracted value for the contracts of Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, and Kendrick Nunn, while only ultimately sacrificing one first-round draft pick and one second-round selection, all told (LA flipped four second-rounders in their various deals and eventually got back three others, for a net loss of one).
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers look to end losing streak in Washington against Wizards
The Indiana Pacers travel to the Nation's Capital tonight to battle the Washington Wizards. It's their second game of a back-to-back, they fell to the Phoenix Suns last night. The Pacers have lost eight of their last 10 games and are in a nasty skid. The Wizards, meanwhile, have won seven of their last 10 games and sit 10th in the Eastern Conference. If the Pacers want to make the play-in tournament, toppling Washington is important.
Wichita Eagle
James Harden Doesn’t Know What to Expect in Return to Brooklyn
Just last season, the Brooklyn Nets employed one of the NBA’s most prominent trios in Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden. Fast forward to February of 2023, and every one of those players is sporting a new jersey. James Harden was the first to start the trend when...
Wichita Eagle
Luguentz Dort Almost Perfect In Return, Helps Thunder Past Blazers
After being sidelined for the last six games due to an injury to his right hamstring, Luguentz Dort returned to the court on Friday night to help the Oklahoma City Thunder overcome Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, 138-129. The fourth-year forward entered the match for the first time...
Wichita Eagle
All Lakers Expert Predictions For Saturday Night Fight At Golden State
Your new-look Los Angeles Lakers will hope to nab a win on the road against the Golden State Warriors tonight. Both teams will be missing their lone 2023 All-Star this evening, which should make things interesting. The action tips off at 5:30 p.m. PT on ABC and ESPN2. With all...
Wichita Eagle
Celtics Reportedly ‘Engaged’ with Several Potential Buyout Candidates
The Celtics utilized the trade deadline to improve their depth at the pivot, adding floor-spacing center Mike Muscala. Boston sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to Oklahoma City. As Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe first reported, the Celtics are sending their 2029 second-round pick and the worse of...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Reggie Miller Absolutely Roasts Anthony Davis During Bucks Game
TNT commentator (and former 2000 NBA Finals foe against your Los Angeles Lakers) Reggie Miller came in hot with a pretty funny snipe. He said what we were thinking. No shame. Milwaukee currently leads Los Angeles, 110-102, with a shade over two minutes left in regulation. Davis has a 19-point, 16-rebound double-double cooking with time to spare. He wound up returning to the fray after his spill.
Wichita Eagle
Score Predictions for Hornets vs Nuggets
There's nothing like traveling back home for the back end of a back-to-back and have the Denver Nuggets waiting for you. Charlotte's defense was abysmal in the loss to Boston last night, particularly on the perimeter as they allowed 25 made threes. Denver is No. 1 in the entire league in three-point percentage, shooting it at a 39.5% clip. Denver coasts to victory.
Wichita Eagle
Bones Hyland Reacts to LA Clippers Trade
The LA Clippers have acquired Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets for two second round picks. It was a buy-low move for the Clippers, as they bring in a talented young guard who they have been high on since the 2021 draft. After the trade became official, Hyland sent out a Tweet sharing his excitement:
Wichita Eagle
How Muscala, Bazley Fit in New Destinations
Oklahoma City dished veteran big man Mike Muscala and athletic forward Darius Bazley to the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns just before Thursday's trade deadline. OKC's trade deadline moves will likely have only a slight effect on the Thunder's season, as Bazley and Muscala combined for just six starts with each player averaging around 15 minutes per game.
Wichita Eagle
Hawks News: Trade for Saddiq Bey Might Fall Apart
Thursday afternoon's trade between the Atlanta Hawks and the Detroit Pistons is at serious risk of falling apart. The deal that sent Pistons' forward Saddiq Bey to Atlanta for five future second-round draft picks was not a simple two-team transaction. The trade required the Golden State Warriors to send center...
Wichita Eagle
LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Revealed
View the original article to see embedded media. One week after their last encounter, the LA Clippers face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch that will have the Clippers more shorthanded than last time. The biggest thing for the LA Clippers is that they won't have Kawhi Leonard...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Starters Announced For Shorthanded LA Against Milwaukee
Your Los Angeles Lakers could be in trouble when they host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. Per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, LA's five newest pieces, acquired during the last 24 hours leading up to the league's trade deadline, will not be suiting up with the club tonight. Trudell adds that...
Comments / 0