ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia ‘Karen’ Says She Brought a Gun to the Polls Because Black Voters ‘Intimidated’ Her

By Josh Fiallo
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zA5Dj_0kgzjO8r00
Cheney Orr/Reuters

A Georgia woman who complained she was “intimidated” by voters donning “Black Votes Matter” shirts and handing out bottles of water in 2020 is now the subject of a probe herself for allegedly bringing a gun into a polling place. The state's election board voted unanimously Tuesday to open an investigation into Sarah Webster for carrying the gun within 150 feet of a polling place—a crime in Georgia for civilians. The ordeal occurred in Macon, south of Atlanta, with witnesses alleging Webster bizarrely told a group of Black people handing out water, “Communism is great until you have to cook your puppy for dinner.” Webster claimed she was in “fear for her life” as things escalated, citing the arguing, the shirts, and the playing of hip-hop music, so she armed herself. “I was completely, absolutely in horror when I pulled up to the polls,” Webster told the election board. Others present, however, said Webster was the only one making threats.

Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Comments / 194

Ken Segal
2d ago

bottom line of she was concerned she should have called the police. she absolutely was in the wrong. before you jump on my case, I live on Georgia and have a weapons license. she owns a gun. she has a responsibility to know and follow the law. when I go to vote I make sure I park at least 150 feet away and leave the gun in the car.

Reply(4)
51
Journee Walker
2d ago

They always tell that lie about being scared for their lives. It’s all they got but it doesn’t work anymore. She was the one with a gun.

Reply(3)
29
DeLores Jones
3d ago

Death comes in its own timing be it natural , sickness , homicide or Suicide, in some cases we can even. Thus Karen Trick ain't got no heart . That's right next time she want to vote do it by mail absentee vote since she feel so intimidated💀

Reply
29
Related
News4Jax.com

Georgia lawmakers consider bill to crack down on gang violence

ATLANTA, Ga. – Georgia lawmakers are cracking down on gangs and gang violence. This week Gov. Brian Kemp backed a bill that will make prison sentences harsher for gang-related crimes. No city is immune to gang violence or crime. It can happen anywhere. It’s even plaguing communities in Brunswick,...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Body cam requirements, unjamming medical marijuana rules, Savannah's giant cranes

LISTEN: On the Friday Feb. 10 edition of Georgia Today: Lawmakers want body cam requirements for police, unjamming medical marijuana rules, and Savannah's new giant cranes. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Feb. 10. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, some lawmakers are pushing for all police officers to be required to wear body cams. The legal logjam that has held up Georgia's medical cannabis program for years may finally be coming to an end. And a historic shipment arrives in the Savannah Harbor. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
Amanda Michelle

The lawmaker in Tennessee was told to look for a new career after wearing a traditional West African garment

West African people wear a special garment known as Dashiki. It is a colorful garment and is very common in Kenya and Tanzania. A piece of news circulating states that a lawmaker in Tennessee was told to explore a new career because he was wearing a Dashiki. The lawmaker's name is Justin J. Pearson and he tweeted about this incident in the following words,
TENNESSEE STATE
PSki17

In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge

Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Griffin pastors accused of locking up elderly patients file lawsuit

Atlanta News First anchor and Eagles superfan Rick Folbaum joins ANF+ Sports Tonight for our Super Bowl preview!. Georgia requires least basic training time for police officers in U.S. Updated: 4 hours ago. Georgia officers receive 408 hours of training, much lower than the national average. Alleged "witch doctor" charged...
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

South Carolina’s Democratic Primary Is 400 Years in the Making

The Democratic National Committee’s decision to move South Carolina to the front of the presidential primary line—displacing both Iowa and New Hampshire—has created a stir over race and entitlement. Despite the hoopla, the practical benefit for the state Democratic Party is a purely symbolic one—that’s because if Joe Biden runs, as expected, he is unlikely to face a challenger.Nonetheless, for Black political culture, the selection is like listening to a soulful tune by the South Carolina native James Brown—it triggers the emotional memory of a people’s journey through separation, pain, hope, and pride. Understand that the state holds a special...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

51% of Georgia residents want to make ‘Georgian’ an official dialect

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As America becomes more diverse, regional accents and dialects are dying out but not everyone wants that to happen. According to a new study, 51% of Georgia residents do not want phrases such as “Bless your heart,” “Thank you kindly” and “I haven’t seen you in a brick” to disappear from the local lexicon. In fact, they are in favor of making “Georgian” an official dialect.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's who could see snow this weekend in Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — A wintry mix is possible late Saturday into early Sunday in parts of north Georgia. Even if it does snow, getting that snow to stick will be a challenge around the metro. Our temperatures will be marginal and the ground will be very warm -- limiting any snow from sticking.
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
153K+
Followers
40K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy