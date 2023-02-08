Asbestos Removal Violations At Former Springfield YMCA Leads To $43K Fines

Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection charged a Quincy company $45,000 for violations in asbestos removal and abatement at the former YMCA in Springfield at 275 Chestnut Street, officials announced on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection said it fined a Quincy company more than $43,000 for violations while removing asbestos from the former Springfield YMCA location.

Inspectors made multiple unannounced visits to the 275 Chestnut Street job site last year and observed Karma Environmental Services workers commit multiple violations, MassDEP said in a news release.

Those violations included

Applying water in amounts, which caused run-off and leakage outdoors and indoors

Breeches in the outermost boundary of the work area

Failure of the HEPA system to maintain -0.02 column inches of water pressure differential within the work area

Failure to keep asbestos-containing waste material adequately wet during abatement.

MassDEP agreed to suspend $21,000 in fines if Karma pays $22,500 of the assessed penalties, officials said.

“This penalty could have been avoided entirely if Karma had followed industry-standard work practices and MassDEP guidance on the removal of asbestos,” said Michael Gorski, director of MassDEP’s Western Regional Office in Springfield. “Asbestos is a known carcinogen, and following the required work practices is imperative to protect workers, tenants, and the public. As this settlement demonstrates, failure to follow the asbestos regulations will result in significant penalties, as well as escalated cleanup, decontamination, and monitoring costs.”

