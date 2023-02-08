Effective: 2023-02-15 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie; White; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Independence and Jackson Counties. White River At Augusta affecting Woodruff and White Counties. White River At Clarendon affecting Monroe and Arkansas Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting Prairie, Woodruff and White Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Jackson and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Georgetown. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Farm fields and farm roads on either side of Highway 36 west of Georgetown inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Wednesday afternoon and continue rising to 22.0 feet Sunday, February 19. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 6 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Georgetown 21.0 18.4 Sat 7 PM 19.2 19.9 20.6 22.0 12 PM 02/19

PRAIRIE COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO