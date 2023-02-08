Read full article on original website
NJ councilwoman murder: Investigators eye church where she was treasurer in unsolved shooting, report says
New Jersey police looked into a Newark church as part of their investigation into the shooting death of a GOP lawmaker attacked last week, report says.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in murder of NJ kindergarten teacher, another suspect at-large
The ex-boyfriend of a Jersey City kindergarten teacher who was found dead in a shallow grave on Tuesday was arrested Friday in connection to the killing, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s office.
Adriana Kuch death: New Jersey county prosecutor met with school officials after bullied teen took her life
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer met with Central Regional school district officials following the assault and bullying of student Adriana Kuch, who died of suicide.
Arrest made, manhunt launched for another suspect after New Jersey teacher found dead in shallow grave
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office says a person is in custody in connection to the death of Jersey City teacher Luz Hernandez this week, while another remains on the run.
New Jersey superintendent resigns amid Adriana Kuch suicide, vicious hallway attack
The superintendent of a New Jersey school district resigned following severe backlash of a viral bullying video that circulated the high school and led to the suicide of Adriana Kuch.
Man shot, killed in Newark apartment building: prosecutor
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Newark Saturday morning, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Keni Johnson, 45, was shot and killed around 9 a.m. on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue in Newark. The prosecutor’s office said police found Johnson with a gunshot wound […]
Police in Florida arrest estranged husband of NJ teacher found dead in shallow grave, 2nd man sought
An arrest was made Friday in the killing of a Jersey City kindergarten teacher who was found in a shallow grave this week, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said.
CBS New York
NJ AG wants faster action on mall fight investigation
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. -- There are frustrations over the investigation into a controversial 2022 mall fight in New Jersey.The fight between two teenagers set off a racial storm when it was believed the Black teenager was being treated differently by police.Now, the New Jersey Attorney General wants local authorities to move more quickly.READ MORE: Bridgewater mayor addresses mall brawl video at community roundtable: "We will take that hard look internally"The brawl happened almost exactly a year ago, on Feb. 12, 2022, at the Bridgewater Commons Mall.The Attorney General says they wrapped up their report and are frustrated by the pace local government...
‘Animal!’ Estranged husband charged, second man sought in slaying of beloved Jersey City teacher
The estranged husband of the Jersey City kindergarten teacher who was found dead in a shallow grave earlier this week was arrested in Miami, Florida in connection with the death that has stunned the community. Cesar Santana, 36, of Jersey City, the father of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez’s three children, was...
phillyvoice.com
South Jersey men scammed Atlantic City investors with fake deeds, prosecutor says
Two men in South Jersey pretended to be property owners in Atlantic City, using fake deeds to swindle investors from Philadelphia and New York City out of $580,000, state prosecutors said. Richard Toelk Jr., 54, of Atlantic City was the primary architect of the scheme. He was joined by his...
Hudson County prosecutor: 1 arrested, another sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
Police have made an arrest in the death of Jersey City teacher Luz Hernandez, according to the Hudson County Prosecutors Office.
NJ student bullied like Adriana Kuch a year before teen’s suicide after school assault filmed: Lawsuit
A year before teenager Adriana Kuch died by suicide after being bullied, another student in the same New Jersey high school reported a similar incident.
pix11.com
NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials
The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities said Wednesday, leaving a community in mourning and investigators searching for answers. NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials. The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten...
CRISIS IN KENSINGTON: Opioids hit Philadelphia like an atomic bomb. This man is documenting the fallout
Frank Rodriguez sold heroin for years before himself becoming an addict. Six years clean, he now aims to humanize addicts in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.
Missing New Jersey teacher found in shallow grave ruled homicide, cause of death revealed
Luz Hernandez, 33, went missing over the weekend and was found on Tuesday in a shallow grave in Jersey City, New Jersey
Four Charged In Hoboken Street Fight That Went Viral (UPDATE)
Four men are in hot water after authorities in Hoboken say they participated in a late-night brawl that went viral on social media in October of last year. Joseph Cosenza was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while an arrest warrant was issued for Samuel Sorce, 25, of Florham Park, in the Oct. 23 street fight on Hudson Street and Hudson Place, Hoboken police spokesperson Marci Rubin said.
iheart.com
Arrest Made In Death Of Jersey City Kindergarten Teacher
A suspect has been taken into custody after a kindergarten teacher from Jersey City was found dead earlier this week. “An arrest has been made in connection with the death investigation of Luz Hernandez. More to follow,” the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Twitter on Friday morning.
Trenton, NJ student on the run considered armed & dangerous
TRENTON — An adult high school student is on the run after he was found with a gun and ammo in his book bag on Wednesday afternoon. Trenton Central High School went into a shelter-in-place at 1 p.m. in an effort to find student Breion Crayton, who was reported to Trenton police as having a weapon in the building.
Armed North Carolina man attempts home invasion, gets shot in neck by homeowner: police
A Mount Airy, North Carolina, man is in critical condition after attempting to invade a home while armed, only to be shot by the property owner, police say.
$2M settlement for NJ man wrongly imprisoned for 24 years
TRENTON — A New Jersey man wrongfully imprisoned for 24 years before having his murder conviction overturned has received a $2 million settlement. As first reported by John Paff of TransparencyNJ, Jean L. Dorval reached a settlement with the state last year from a lawsuit filed in 2020. The amount was detailed in an unconditional release notarized in April.
