Related
Anthony Davis on sitting during LeBron James' record-setting moment: 'I was p---ed off that we we're losing'
Several videos and photographs circulated on social media that questioned Lakers center Anthony Davis' enthusiasm for his teammate LeBron James breaking the NBA scoring record.
Kyrie Irving swipes at Nets after Kevin Durant reportedly traded to Suns: 'Glad that he got out of there'
Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving had one last swipe at the Brooklyn Nets after Kevin Durant was reportedly dealt to the Phoenix Suns.
Lakers greats Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar end supposed beef on air: 'I'm on your side Shaq'
LeBron James, the NBA's new all-time leading scorer, in a way helped clear the air between Los Angeles Lakers legends Shaquille O’Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Washington Examiner
Biden bows to China one week after it invades our borders
Now that we know the Biden administration planned on allowing Secretary of State Antony Blinken to head to Beijing despite a Chinese surveillance balloon invading U.S. airspace, it comes as little surprise that the president essentially bowed to Beijing during his second State of the Union address. Rather than blast...
Harrison Ford: ‘I was raised Democrat’ and ‘my moral purpose was being a Democrat with the big D’
Movie star Harrison Ford reflected on his early life, telling an interviewer: "I was raised a Democrat" and "my moral purpose was being a Democrat."
After Kevin Durant trade, Shannon Sharpe suggests 'something is going on behind the scenes in Brooklyn'
Sports talker Shannon Sharpe, the former NFL tight end, gave his take on the Brooklyn Nets' situation after the team traded Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Armed civilian who shot at armed intruder on military base is spouse of highest-ranking Air Force NCO
Retired Army Sgt. Rahn Bass, whose wife is a senior NCO in the Air Force, was named as the man who scared off an armed intruder Monday at Joint Base Andrews,
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
JonBenet Ramsey case: Newly unearthed documents reveal DNA did not match key players early in unsolved slaying
The 6-year-old beauty queen's parents, family and friends spent years under suspicion in 1996 murder despite bombshell evidence.
After US shoots down object over Alaska, Republicans tell Biden: I told you so
Republican lawmakers shared their thoughts with Fox News Digital regarding the "object" that the Pentagon announced was shot down in territorial waters over Alaska.
Colorado Walmart good Samaritans swoop in to save child from alleged would-be kidnapper: police
Police say a woman in Colorado tried to kidnap child by grabbing her from a shopping cart only be stopped by good Samaritans until police arrived and arrested her.
New Jersey student ends her life after months of bullying, video of school hallway beating circulates online
A fourteen year old high school student from New Jersey ended her life after a shocking video was circulated at her local high school.
Ana Walshe update: Brian Walshe’s lawyer says they have not received ‘basic’ discovery items in murder case
Brian Walshe, who's accused of killing his wife, Ana Walshe, in Cohasset, Massachusetts, appeared in court Thursday as part of the case in her disappearance.
Lester Holt, Rachel Maddow and other NBC News, MSNBC stars absent from rank-and-file walkout
High stars such as Lester Holt and Rachel Maddow didn't appear alongside NBC and MSNBC rank-and-file Guild members who walked off the job Thursday amid a labor dispute.
Hunter Biden just made Republicans' investigation a lot easier
Hunter Biden's legal team is moving in a far more precarious direction.
Andover, Massachusetts, police confirm 3 dead found inside $2M home; deceased are a dad, mom and 12-year-old
Three people -- a father, mother and their 12-year-old son -- were found dead from gunshot wounds inside their $2 million Andover, Massachusetts, home early Thursday, police said.
Senators say 'very disturbing possibility' US manufacturing may have helped build Chinese surveillance balloon
Republican senators said there is a 'very disturbing' possibility that American companies helped to build the Chinese surveillance balloon following classified briefing with administration officials Thursday.
Maine mom furious after school staff reportedly tried to transition 13-year-old daughter
Maine mother Amber Lavigne accused her 13-year-old daughter's school of trying to transition her gender and give her a "chest binder" on "The Ingraham Angle."
Utah GOP Governor to Californians fleeing to his state due to crime, taxes: 'Stay in California'
Utah's Republican Governor said Friday that the state is having issues with population growth, and California "refuges" looking to move should stay put in California.
Dem leader Jeffries calls Republicans who spoke out during Biden State of the Union 'childish,' 'petulant'
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Thursday that Republicans who were "yelling and screaming" during President Biden's State of the Union address are "childish."
