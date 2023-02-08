Read full article on original website
BTK killer not involved in Oklahoma cold case daughter says, despite reports he was questioned in prison
Serial killer Dennis Rader, known as BTK, was reportedly visited in prison by Oklahoma investigators about a 1976 cold case, but Rader's daughter doesn't believe he was responsible
kptv.com
Clark County deputies investigating deadly crash in Orchards
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash near the 8400 block of Northeast Padden Parkway. A witness reported a vehicle was eastbound when it went off the road and crashed in a wooded area to the south of the roadway.
elkhornmediagroup.com
4 arrested after Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit locates an active clandestine lab during search warrant
Deschutes County- (Released by: Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp) On February 8th, 2023, at approximately 8:00 AM, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, in collaboration with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant on the 1400 block of NE Tucson Way within the city of Bend. This home is a duplex with shared walls in a residential area.
Armed North Carolina man attempts home invasion, gets shot in neck by homeowner: police
A Mount Airy, North Carolina, man is in critical condition after attempting to invade a home while armed, only to be shot by the property owner, police say.
Texas funeral home sued after man's body left 'to literally rot' for days during winter storm
A south Houston funeral home is facing a million-dollar lawsuit from a family who claims their loved one's body was left to rot for at least four days during a winter storm in 2021.
Lori Vallow case: 'Cult mom' asks judge to drop charges over speedy trial concern
An Idaho judge did not rule on Lori Vallow's request to have her murder case dismissed based on speedy trial grounds Thursday.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's arrest resurrects cold cases in region
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's arrest has given cold case investigators a number of details to explore as they seek potential clues in their own cases.
bigislandnow.com
Update: Hawai‘i police find missing woman
Update: Hawai’i Island police report that 77-year-old Serena Nishihara, who was previously reported missing, has been located in good health. Original post: The Hawai‘i Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who is considered at risk. Seventy-seven-year-old Serena Nishihara was last seen this...
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger prosecutor files new documents in secretive proceedings
The Idaho prosecutor handling the murder case against student stabbings suspect Bryan Kohberger filed new documents Wednesday in a Latah County court.
St. Helens Police Log: Cops investigate two deaths on same day
Calls for service from Jan. 14-26, 2023, are summarized in the St. Helens Police Department's weekly blotter.
Missing New Jersey teacher found in shallow grave ruled homicide, cause of death revealed
Luz Hernandez, 33, went missing over the weekend and was found on Tuesday in a shallow grave in Jersey City, New Jersey
krcrtv.com
Body of missing Washington man found near Orick
ORICK, Calif. — Detectives with the Arcata Police Department have reportedly found the body of a man from Washington that had been missing since Jan. 31. According to officials, the body of 69-year-old Carroll Johnson was found along Highway 101 on Feb. 7, just north of Orick. The department...
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update February 10: OR Supreme Court won't overturn lower court blockage of gun control, Grant County man rescued after falling through ice, free tax help available and more
The Oregon Supreme Court will not overturn a lower court's ruling that blocks the implementation of gun control measures, including background checks and permits. A Grant County man and his dog are safe after falling through the ice and being rescued. Free tax help is available for those that need it in Hermiston.
Oregon liquor scandal is now the focus of a criminal investigation, state says
The Oregon Department of Justice on Friday announced it would open a criminal investigation into the diversion of Kentucky bourbon by Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission officials for their own use. The announcement comes two days after The Oregonian/OregonLive revealed that six liquor agency managers, including Executive Director Steve Marks,...
tuhswolf.com
Gov. Brown commutes 17 death penalty sentences, including Coffee Creek inmate
With the impending end to her term, Governor Kate Brown commuted the 17 people in Oregon with death penalty charges. Instead, they will serve life in prison with no chance of parole. Brown enacted her executive clemency powers to commute, pardon, grant amnesty or reprieve people convicted of crime, despite...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Pursuit of a stolen vehicle ends in crash on I-84
Oregon State Police has released more information about the pursuit and crash eastbound on Interstate 84 Wednesday afternoon:. The state police received multiple reports of a white service truck driving erratically at high rates of speed beginning near milepost 193. Those reports included statements that the vehicle was driving over 100 miles per hour, cutting through traffic, passing cars on the shoulder, and nearly crashing numerous times.
Woman, 74, Missing After Getting Separated from Family While Mushroom Picking in Calif. Woods
The U.S. Coast Guard was able to locate the woman's adult daughter on Saturday, but the 74-year-old woman and a black dog have been missing since Friday Although authorities were able to find and rescue her daughter, a 74-year-old woman who got separated from family while mushroom picking in California remains missing. The woman, whose name has not been released by authorities, was out foraging for mushrooms on Friday with her husband and adult daughter near French Hill Road in Gasquet, according to ABC affiliate KRCR-TV. Around 8:00 p.m....
Adriana Kuch death: New Jersey county prosecutor met with school officials after bullied teen took her life
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer met with Central Regional school district officials following the assault and bullying of student Adriana Kuch, who died of suicide.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 2.9-Mile Trail In Oregon Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
One of the most beautiful waterfall hikes in Oregon is Koosah and Sahalie Falls near McKenzie Bridge in the Willamette National Forest. A lot of people know about it already, but there are a lot of people who haven’t heard of it, too. If you’ve never been, you’re really missing out. The trail to it is rated moderate and only has 360 feet of elevation gain along the way. If you’re looking for the perfect waterfall hike in Oregon, then you’ll love this one.
3 New Mexico High Students Found Dead in Garage Likely Died of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: Police
The students were found dead Sunday morning with a propane heater nearby, the Edgewood Police Department said The bodies of three New Mexico high school students were found in a garage this weekend, and police believe they may have died of carbon monoxide poisoning. In a news release, the Edgewood Police Department said the students, all teenagers, were found in a garage with a propane heater on Sunday. "As of now, there is no indication of foul play, it appears that the cause of death may be Carbon Monoxide Poisoning as...
