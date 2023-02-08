ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Concerns Mounting In Charles County After Vulnerable Man Goes Missing Twice In Three Days

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L1Awp_0kgzj86U00
John McHenry Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who went missing for several days before resurfacing and then disappearing again after making cryptic statements.

An alert was issued by the sheriff’s office regarding 61-year-old Christopher John McHenry, 61, of Brandywine, who had last been seen over the weekend at MGM in Fort Washington before making contact with friends and family early on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

However, comments McHenry made while addressing his loved ones caused concerns and a sheriff’s spokesperson said that he made statements threatening to harm himself.

Attempts to reconnect with McHenry on Wednesday have not been successful, according to officials.

McHenry was described as being 6-foot tall weighing 195 pounds driving a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche with a Maryland license plate “6DN0834.” He is known to frequent the Fort Washington area.

Anyone with information regarding him or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Officer E. Palacios at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 932-2222 or 911.

to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
LANDOVER HILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt

COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

First Suspect Apprehended After Laurel Shopping Center Murder

Police have arrested a suspect believed to have killed a New Carrollton man outside of a Laurel shopping center earlier this week, authorities announced. Rakyia Talley, 46, of Laurel, is the first suspect to be arrested and taken into custody following the fatal shooting of Antwaun D. Conyers earlier this week, according to an Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson.
LAUREL, MD
WUSA9

Man stabbed to death in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in Prince George's County. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 3700 block of Donnell Drive just before 11 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

2 Men Shot In Taneytown Friday Afternoon

Taneytown, Md. (DG) – A shooting Friday afternoon in Taneytown injuries two men. Maryland State Police from the Westminster Barrack responded to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Carroll County around 3 PM after receiving a 911 call about a shooting. Police found Michael Joyner, 36, and...
TANEYTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Police Pursuing Leads After 14-Year-Old Shot In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On February 8 at approximately 4:03 p.m., officers responded to the area of Albermarle Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg. The officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived...
WALDORF, MD
fox5dc.com

Marijuana recovered from 13-year-old at Piccowaxen Middle School

WASHINGTON - A plastic bag of marijuana was recovered from a student at Piccowaxen Middle School in Charles County, according to police. Police say a school administrator was made aware of a 13-year-old student in possession of marijuana on Thursday. A plastic bag containing less than 10 grams of marijuana, a vape pen and cartridges was found in the student's locker.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Man arrested for Fairfax Co. fatal shooting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man for a fatal shooting that took place in Fairfax County on December 5. 22-year-old Malik Johnson of Alexandria was arrested on Friday, February 10 — over two months after the shooting took place. Police said that they were called to Audobon Avenue around 8:02 […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Detective fights for life following violent multiday manhunt in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A detective who was gunned down during a massive manhunt that spanned across two counties is fighting for his life at a hospital in Baltimore City.In the early hours of Friday morning, he was kept alive via life support after sustaining injuries to his torso and extremities, according to Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea.Law enforcement officials said he made it through a round of surgery and spent Friday evening recovering.But he will need a significant amount of reconstruction, Scalea said during a press conference held outside the hospital amid the manhunt.WJZ has learned from sources that the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

MSP: 2 men shot in Taneytown flown to Shock Trauma

TANEYTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting involving two men Friday afternoon in Carroll County. State police said troopers were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, where they found two men, ages 36 and 38, who were shot. Both men were flown to Shock Trauma. Their conditions were not immediately released.
TANEYTOWN, MD
WTOP

Dumfries bank robbed; third in just over a week

A man in a construction vest robbed the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Saturday morning, the third bank robbery in the same area since Feb. 3. Police say the suspect in this morning’s robbery handed the teller a note and got away with cash. Like the other two robberies, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.
DUMFRIES, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
475K+
Followers
66K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy