Fox News

The Independent

Valerie Bertinelli says she is ‘over’ her divorce: ‘I’m over the narcissist’

Valerie Bertinelli has opened up about how she has been coping after her divorce from financial planner Tom Vitale was finalised in November.The One Day at a Time star shared her thoughts and feelings in an Instagram video posted on Friday (3 February) and said she underwent an “intensive” physical therapy that works on the body’s connective tissues.“It’s so painful, but there’s a release that happens that’s really helpful,” she said. “I believe that a lot of emotional pain is stored in the body, and I’m doing my best to heal from it in every way – my therapy, my...
People

Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
OK! Magazine

Jessica Simpson's Friends 'Extremely Worried' As Star's Rapid Weight Loss Continues

Jessica Simpson's shrinking waistline is raising eyebrows.As the fashion mogul, 42, continues to rapidly lose weight over the past few years, friends are expressing their concern for her well-being, wondering if she's using healthy methods to drop the pounds."She continues to lose more and more weight, and it's alarming," an insider close to the blonde beauty told Radar, adding pals are "extremely worried about her." 'I'M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans also expressed how concerned they were about Simpson's size as she's proudly flaunted her small physique on social media,...
People

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Reveal the Sweet Story Behind Their Wedding Dance: 'It Was Ethereal'

"I saw no one and heard no one because I was locked in his eyes," says McCarthy, who married Wahlberg in St. Charles, Illinois in 2014 When Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg made their first red carpet appearance together at a charity event in the summer of 2013, they had no idea that night would set the scene — and the soundtrack — for their intimate wedding the following year. The couple, who had been privately dating for about a month at the time, were attending a celebrity Dancing with...
Page Six

Kyle Richards is almost 7 months sober amid body transformation

Kyle Richards is getting candid about her sobriety journey. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star recently revealed that Feb. 15 will make seven months since she stopped drinking alcohol. When asked during an Instagram Q&A session if she misses drinking booze, Richards, 54, replied, “Truth is I don’t miss it at all. I feel amazing, so don’t see the point right now.” When another social media user asked if she missed her infamous margaritas — which she often drank on the Bravo reality show — the “Halloween Ends” actress responded, “So far, no …” Though Richards says she doesn’t have a specific “time...
