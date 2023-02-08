Read full article on original website
Related
Valerie Bertinelli reveals new weight loss after giving up this one thing
Valerie Bertinelli is sharing how much weight she's lost after cutting out one thing for a whole month.
Valerie Bertinelli reflects on being called ‘fat and lazy’ through texts amid healing from divorce
62-year-old actress Valerie Bertinelli opened up about her traumatic past to her fans, as she continued sharing her healing journey and finished participating in Dry January.
'My Three Sons' actress Tina Cole says co-star 'wasn't ready' to marry her despite 'falling in love'
Don Grady, who got his start as a Mouseketeer on “The Mickey Mouse Club,” passed away in 2012 at age 68. Tina Cole, his co-star on "My Three Sons," wrote a book titled "My Three Lives."
Valerie Bertinelli says she is ‘over’ her divorce: ‘I’m over the narcissist’
Valerie Bertinelli has opened up about how she has been coping after her divorce from financial planner Tom Vitale was finalised in November.The One Day at a Time star shared her thoughts and feelings in an Instagram video posted on Friday (3 February) and said she underwent an “intensive” physical therapy that works on the body’s connective tissues.“It’s so painful, but there’s a release that happens that’s really helpful,” she said. “I believe that a lot of emotional pain is stored in the body, and I’m doing my best to heal from it in every way – my therapy, my...
Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable in New Photo With Boyfriend Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger fans say she looks unrecognizable in a new photo shared by her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.
Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller
Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
Harrison Ford: ‘I was raised Democrat’ and ‘my moral purpose was being a Democrat with the big D’
Movie star Harrison Ford reflected on his early life, telling an interviewer: "I was raised a Democrat" and "my moral purpose was being a Democrat."
Senators say 'very disturbing possibility' US manufacturing may have helped build Chinese surveillance balloon
Republican senators said there is a 'very disturbing' possibility that American companies helped to build the Chinese surveillance balloon following classified briefing with administration officials Thursday.
The Hollywood Gossip
Samantha Markle to Tucker Carlson: Meghan Is Terrified That Harry Will Discover Her LIES!
We’ve known for quite some time that the success and global popularity of Meghan Markle has broken the hearts and minds of some of her most bitter haters, chief among them the Duchess’ wicked half-sister, Samantha Markle. Samantha has built a career around attempting to destroy her sister,...
Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson agree they 'kiss nicely,' share secrets of 'How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days'
Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson spoke with one another via Instagram Live, discussing their film "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," as well as kissing one another on-camera.
Patti LaBelle, 78, reveals she’s ready to date again after divorce: ‘I’m too good to be solo’
Legendary singer Patti LaBelle admitted on a talk show that she is ready to step back into the dating game after her 2003 divorce from her ex-husband Armstead Edwards.
Jessica Simpson's Friends 'Extremely Worried' As Star's Rapid Weight Loss Continues
Jessica Simpson's shrinking waistline is raising eyebrows.As the fashion mogul, 42, continues to rapidly lose weight over the past few years, friends are expressing their concern for her well-being, wondering if she's using healthy methods to drop the pounds."She continues to lose more and more weight, and it's alarming," an insider close to the blonde beauty told Radar, adding pals are "extremely worried about her." 'I'M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans also expressed how concerned they were about Simpson's size as she's proudly flaunted her small physique on social media,...
'Pan-Africanist' professor seeks destruction of 'White' American economy through a 'political revolution'
Professor Melina Abdullah, who works at California State University, called for the destruction of White capitalist America on numerous occasions.
womenworking.com
Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Grandson, Quinn Tivey, is Carrying Her Legacy: "Grandma Would Be Proud"
Elizabeth Taylor, the Hollywood star and AIDS activist who ABC News called “the most beautiful woman in the world,” had ten grandchildren. All of them bear a striking resemblance to the silver screen staple, but perhaps most especially Quinn Tivey. Not only did Tivey inherit Taylor’s dark hair and violet eyes, he also seemed to have inherited her causes.
GMA’s Sam Champion warns Robin Roberts she’s being ‘judged’ in awkward live moment
GOOD Morning America's Sam Champion and Robin Roberts have found themselves in an awkward moment on live TV. Robin had a quick back-and-forth with meteorologist Sam during Tuesday's episode of GMA, when the moment occurred. Robin kicked things off: "Sam, I never thought I'd say this. I am going to...
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Reveal the Sweet Story Behind Their Wedding Dance: 'It Was Ethereal'
"I saw no one and heard no one because I was locked in his eyes," says McCarthy, who married Wahlberg in St. Charles, Illinois in 2014 When Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg made their first red carpet appearance together at a charity event in the summer of 2013, they had no idea that night would set the scene — and the soundtrack — for their intimate wedding the following year. The couple, who had been privately dating for about a month at the time, were attending a celebrity Dancing with...
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Vanna White’s recent ‘strange’ outfit slammed by fans: ‘Why would she agree to wear that’
"Wheel of Fortune" hostess Vanna White faced criticism for her latest wardrobe choice on the game show, as she donned a hot pink asymmetrical dress with black pants underneath.
msn.com
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him.
Armed civilian who shot at armed intruder on military base is spouse of highest-ranking Air Force NCO
Retired Army Sgt. Rahn Bass, whose wife is a senior NCO in the Air Force, was named as the man who scared off an armed intruder Monday at Joint Base Andrews,
Kyle Richards is almost 7 months sober amid body transformation
Kyle Richards is getting candid about her sobriety journey. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star recently revealed that Feb. 15 will make seven months since she stopped drinking alcohol. When asked during an Instagram Q&A session if she misses drinking booze, Richards, 54, replied, “Truth is I don’t miss it at all. I feel amazing, so don’t see the point right now.” When another social media user asked if she missed her infamous margaritas — which she often drank on the Bravo reality show — the “Halloween Ends” actress responded, “So far, no …” Though Richards says she doesn’t have a specific “time...
Fox News
962K+
Followers
5K+
Post
742M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 5