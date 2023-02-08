ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial starts for accused killer of EMT Yadira Arroyo

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Opening statements began in the murder trial of Jose Gonzalez for the death of city EMT Yadira Arroyo.

Gonzalez is accused of running over Arroyo with her own ambulance back in 2017.

Prosecutors told jurors that the defendant was high on PCP and marijuana at the time of the incident, and that he set out to rob and carjack an ambulance on that day.

A video was shown in court of the 44-year-old emergency worker being rolled over multiple times by the wheels on her own ambulance. Prosecutors say Gonzalez was in the driver’s seat.

“Today was the first time we saw how she was dragged under the ambulance,” said AJ Acevedo-Hernandez, Arroyo’s uncle. “It was hard.”

The defense told the jury that Gonzalez was in delusion during the time of the incident and that he did not intend to kill the EMT.

Gonzalez’s lawyer refused to speak to News 12.

