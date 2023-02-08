Read full article on original website
Peace thru strengh
3d ago
I would just tell the truth that I treat all people equally regardless of their race, but since now that is considered racist I guess those racists would deny me the job.
Reply
2
Merica420
2d ago
wow. seriously that's ridiculous. I get you want a nice janitor but I beleive I would walk out the building when I read that part of it.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Gritman Medical, Alleges Overprescribing Caused Overdose Death of WomanMia CarlsonSpokane, WA
Crumbl Cookies opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Davenport Senior Center forced to close due to lack of fundsLefty GravesDavenport, WA
Related
newsnationnow.com
Bryan Kohberger’s termination letter from WSU
(NewsNation) — Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired from his position as a teaching assistant at Washington State University. Kohberger, 28, a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle in their off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, in November 2022.
KXLY
Insurance policy restricts rural pharmacies from refilling prescriptions
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new policy by Kaiser Permanente is restricting its customer's options to receive their medication. The new policy states that after two refills, customers must order their medication through the mail or pick it up at Kaiser-based pharmacies.
Idaho murders: WSU responds to report Bryan Kohberger was fired
Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger is no longer enrolled at or employed by the Washington State University, where he was studying for a Ph.D.
Empire Health Foundation gives Spokane City Council update on closing I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Empire Health Foundation gave Spokane City Council members an update on the process of closing the homeless encampment on WSDOT property Thursday morning. President Zeke Smith said the foundation is focusing on two outcomes: closing the camp and ensuring there are sufficient housing options for the people still staying there.
publicola.com
Bills Would End Requirement that Low-Income, Disabled People Pay Back Cash Benefits
When Dawnetta Sparks, who lives in Spokane, became disabled several years ago, she qualified for Washington state’s Aged, Blind, and Disabled (ABD) cash assistance program, which provides a small source of income to people who become temporarily disabled or are waiting to qualify for federal disability benefits. Sparks said...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Longtime developer with Tri-City property ties dies at age 78
People who worked and did business with prominent Spokane developer Richard “Dick” Vandervert remember him for being a sharp dealmaker and community leader who treated everyone with the same level of respect. Vandervert, 78, died unexpectedly of heart failure Jan. 4, according to his daughter Debbie Cozzetto. He...
KXLY
Over $6 million awarded to expand Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, WA -- Federal funding is coming to Spokane to make improvements at Spokane International Airport. The airport will receive just over $6.4 million from the FAA part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's Airport Infrastructure Grant which will provide $15 billion to airports over five years.
Spokane Woman Pleads Guilty to Fraudulently Obtaining Over $50,000 in COVID-19 Relief Funds
SPOKANE - 41-year-old Natasha Ann Opsal, of Spokane, recently pleaded guilty to felony charges of fraudulently obtaining more than $50,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. This conviction is the most recent obtained by the COVID-19 Relief Fraud Strike Force Strike Force, which has brought criminal charges against numerous individuals and recovered millions of dollars in fraudulently obtained COVID relief funding.
Local Spokane tractor company airing commercial during Super Bowl
SPOKANE, Wash. — Adams Tractor, a Spokane family-owned business will shine Sunday during the 2023 Super Bowl commercials. According to a post on the company's Facebook page, Sunday's Super Bowl commercials will include some of Spokane's local businesses. Spokane and North Idaho natives will see some familiar faces on...
KHQ Right Now
‘I just said thank you Lord': Benefits resume for Spokane veteran wrongfully declared dead
SPOKANE, Wash. — After weeks of stress and heartbreak, a wrong has been made right for a local veteran. Earlier this week, we brought you a ‘Help Me Hayley’ story of a mix-up with serious consequences for Benny Robinson. In October, Benny’s wife of 57 years, Billie Frances, passed away. When he alerted the military to her death, so his military checks could be adjusted, Benny says he was the one mistakenly marked as deceased.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's arrest resurrects cold cases in region
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's arrest has given cold case investigators a number of details to explore as they seek potential clues in their own cases.
Pullman police investigating possible attempted abduction of WSU PhD student
PULLMAN, Wash. — Recent events on the Palouse over the last few months have understandably put the Pullman community on edge. And now there's even more concern after someone tried to force their way into a WSU student's apartment Friday night. "Oh my gosh that's scary because that's like...
A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good
Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
Bryan Kohberger frequented Idaho Student Union Building before murders and had a staring problem: report
University of Idaho stabbings suspect Bryan Kohberger hung out at the Student Union before the crime despite attending a different school, a new report claims.
KXLY
Farnham Flatbread Fundraiser returning to Davenport Tower this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — Do you want to enjoy a nice flatbread in downtown Spokane and help raise money for cancer relief?. ESPN College Basketball Analyst Sean Farnham is returning to the Davenport Tower this Friday to serve the "Farnham Flatbread."
Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Gritman Medical, Alleges Overprescribing Caused Overdose Death of Woman
SPOKANE, WA - A Whitman County man has filed a federal negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against a Palouse hospital, one of its clinics, and two of its employees for what he claims was the overprescribing of medication for his wife of nearly 27 years. Susan Cox, who was 54 years old at the time of her death last August, allegedly died after being found unconscious following an overdose. (Read the complaint below)
Idaho murders: Prosecutor says victim's family 'potential witnesses' as defense opposes gag order appeal
New filings reveal opposition to the appeal of an Idaho gag order limiting comment from the attorney of Kaylee Goncalves' family and other victims or witnesses.
Catholic Charities sends out cease and desist letters to West Hills neighbors
SPOKANE, Wash. — For months, The Catalyst Project has been at the center of back and forth tensions between Catholic Charities and some people in the West Hills neighborhood. Now, tensions have turned into cease and desist letters on behalf of Catholic Charities. According to people in the 'Save...
KXLY
Law enforcement locate man who walked away from Eastern State Hospital
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. -- Police have found and arrested the man who walked away from a Washington psychiatric hospital. Law enforcement was looking for 21-year-old Silas W. Finley, who walked away from Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake Tuesday night.
KXLY
Spokane woman faces $100,000 fine for failing to file taxes
SPOKANE, Wash. - 54-year-old Rhonda Ackerman pleaded guilty to two counts of willfully failing to file tax returns. She faces up to one year in prison, and a $100,000 fine, followed by one year of supervised release. According to court documents, Ackerman failed to file federal income tax returns from...
Fox News
962K+
Followers
5K+
Post
742M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 6