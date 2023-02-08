ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

'Maggie's Wish' - West Hollow Middle School cheerleaders raise money for cancer patients

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WERO5_0kgzj2o800

The West Hollow Middle School cheerleaders are teaming up to honor the memory of a Huntington woman they never met.

Maggie Frevola was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002. Before she died, she expressed a wish to her family.

"She said, 'Please, please, everybody do something special that will help the other people. I have what I need, and there's a lot that don't'" said Maggie's sister, Dottie Demaria.

A memorial fund named "Maggie's Wish" was created.

The cheerleaders raised $1,500 for the fund by selling coffee cups and participating in a benefit walk.

They made the donation in honor of their assistant principal, Alllison Beyersdorf, who recently beat breast cancer.

The money will go to cancer patients at Huntington Hospital to pay for everything from medicine to rent and last wish trips.

"Helping other people makes them happier knowing they have other people there to support them," says cheerleader Isabelle Auguste.

For more information on the "Maggie's Wish" memorial fund, click here .

