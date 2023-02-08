ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTA: LIRR to start full service to Grand Central Madison on Feb. 27

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that the Long Island Rail Road will begin full service to Grand Central Madison on Feb. 27.

That means an additional 271 trains per day will be in service, which is the largest service increase in the LIRR's history.

During the initial phase, which began on Jan. 25, the LIRR has been offering shuttle service from Jamaica to Grand Central Madison.

There will be changes on every LIRR branch, so riders are advised to check their schedules online .

