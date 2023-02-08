New Canaan native playing for Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl

A former New Canaan football star has risen through the ranks and now finds himself playing in this Sunday's Super Bowl.

From a very early age, Lucas Niang from New Canaan wanted to be on the gridiron.

"As a child, he would always say, 'I want to be a football player, that's all I want to do,'" said his mother Fatou Niang.

He was pretty good but got even better at New Canaan High School.

"All the sudden, I think the light went off like, 'Wow, I think I can really do this,'" said New Canaan football coach Lou Marinelli.

After college, the 24-year-old was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the 6 feet, 7 inches, 350-pound gentle giant is heading to the Super Bowl.

"Going from New Canaan from a peewee program to now going to the Super Bowl, it's just surreal," said Fatou Niang.

"It serves as a model for what's possible," said Marinelli.

Niang plays on special teams for the Chiefs. But if someone on the offensive line gets injured Sunday, he's probably the first one to go in.

"We're all going to be there cheering for him," said Fatou Niang.

His mom and dad are leaving for Phoenix on Thursday and are excited to see him play. His mother has signs she's bringing and plans to get loud.

"Lucas was always like, 'Mom don't be the crazy mom on the sideline.' I'm like, 'Sorry, you lost that one because I will be the crazy one,'" said Fatou Niang.

His proud mother says she hopes to see him before the game begins.

"My only message to him is have fun and be the best you can be," said Fatou Niang.

Years of hard work and dedication that have been a pretty good game plan.

There is also another Connecticut connection at the Super Bowl. Jack Driscoll from Daniel Hand High School in Madison plays for the Eagles. Driscoll and Niang played against each other in high school.