New Jersey State

Leonid Krishtal
3d ago

If you don't know what it is, I will explain it to you. Treasure has no money to pay returns.

NJ Spotlight

Free tax preparation help in NJ

Advocacy groups are trying to get the word out about available resources. Tax season officially kicked off at the end of January, and advocacy groups are trying to get the word out about available resources that are often unused — like free help filing your return and a list of new refunds available to New Jersey residents this year.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Center Square

New Jersey claws back $1.3M lost wages from employers

(The Center Square) — New Jersey officials say a multi-agency investigation has recovered $1.3 million in lost wages for workers who were allegedly cheated out of money by their employers. The investigation by the state departments of Labor and Workforce Development, Treasury, and Banking and Insurance and the Attorney General office resulted in penalties being issued to 20 contractors working at 88 Regent Street in Jersey City over allegations they misclassified as independent contractors or paid them off-the-books. ...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
southarkansassun.com

SNAP Benefits Increases In New Jersey After Governor Murphy Signs Law

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have increased in New Jersey after Governor Murphy signed the bill A-5086 into law. The increase in SNAP benefits is expected to begin on March 1. On February 8, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed the bill A-5086 into law. This move...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Center Square

New Jersey cracks down on cashless merchants, hidden fees

(The Center Square) — New Jersey is cracking down on private merchants who refuse to accept cash as a form of payment and tack on hidden surcharges to credit card payments. Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said his office cited several business owners this month for either charging consumers fees for using credit cards, debit cards or prepaid cards without disclosing them, or refusing to accept cash offered as payment. ...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rock 104.1

Why We’re Not Allowed To Pump Our Own Gas In New Jersey

This is a funny and true story. I’m born and raised here in New Jersey but I moved to Florida at one point in my career. Once I bought a car I drove to get it filled up with gas and I waited…and waited and waited until I started honking my horn and cursing how slow the South was. Someone finally tapped on my window and asked if I knew how to pump my own gas and of course, the answer was an emphatic no.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ eliminates cap on number of licenses to grow marijuana

The state looks to be giving the legal marijuana industry another boost. On Wednesday, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted to remove the cap on the number of companies allowed to grow legal weed. Current rules limited New Jersey to 37 total licenses for cultivators, but the state isn’t even close to that number. Just 11 companies grow marijuana for both medical and adult recreational use. Six others grow for the medical market only.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Bridget Mulroy

NJ's New Gun Laws Are Some Of The Most Strict In The Country

NJ's New Gun Laws Are Some Of The Most Strict In The CountryPhoto by(@AdeneSanchez/iStock) New Jersey has flipped the script regarding a person’s ability to carry a gun. The changes have prompted Everytown for Gun Safety to regard New Jersey’s new concealed carry laws as some of the strongest in the nation.
987thecoast.com

Start High School Later? New poll says majority of NJ agrees

A pair of bills introduced in the State Legislature in May propose pushing the start time for high school classes in New Jersey to 8:30 a.m. or later. So what do New Jersey residents have to say? According to a poll released by Fairleigh Dickinson University on Friday, the majority support the measure. 55% of respondents are for the later start time, according to the results released Friday while 30% are against. The remaining 15% classified themselves as undecided or had no opinion. If passed, the bills would take effect at the start of the 2024 school year.
NEW JERSEY STATE
beckersasc.com

New Jersey to require health insurers to cover colorectal cancer screenings

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a law requiring health insurers to cover colorectal cancer screenings as recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and eliminate cost-sharing for required follow-up colonoscopies, nj.com reported Feb. 8. The legislation was signed into law Feb. 2. and will go into effect June...
NEW JERSEY STATE

