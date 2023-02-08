Read full article on original website
Leonid Krishtal
3d ago
If you don't know what it is, I will explain it to you. Treasure has no money to pay returns.
Related
Free tax preparation help in NJ
Advocacy groups are trying to get the word out about available resources. Tax season officially kicked off at the end of January, and advocacy groups are trying to get the word out about available resources that are often unused — like free help filing your return and a list of new refunds available to New Jersey residents this year.
New Jersey claws back $1.3M lost wages from employers
(The Center Square) — New Jersey officials say a multi-agency investigation has recovered $1.3 million in lost wages for workers who were allegedly cheated out of money by their employers. The investigation by the state departments of Labor and Workforce Development, Treasury, and Banking and Insurance and the Attorney General office resulted in penalties being issued to 20 contractors working at 88 Regent Street in Jersey City over allegations they misclassified as independent contractors or paid them off-the-books. ...
New Jersey will nearly double minimum monthly SNAP benefits payment
New Jersey will raise how much it gives to help food insecure families pay for groceries before emergency federal funding expires at the end of this month. Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a law nearly doubling the minimum monthly benefit payment for SNAP, or food stamps, from $50 to $95.
middletownship.com
NJ Division of Taxation Mailing 2022 Senior Freeze (Property Tax Reimbursement) Applications
The New Jersey Division of Taxation began mailing applications for the 2022 Senior Freeze (Property Tax Reimbursement) to senior citizens and disabled residents who may be eligible for the program. Eligibility requirements are listed on the below graphic. If you do not receive and application, contact the Division of Taxation...
NJ SNAP food stamp benefits are going up — are you eligible?
SNAP benefits are going up in New Jersey – do you qualify?. The new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program monthly minimum is $95. The increase comes as federal emergency SNAP benefits come to an end. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation A5086 that raises minimum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
southarkansassun.com
SNAP Benefits Increases In New Jersey After Governor Murphy Signs Law
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have increased in New Jersey after Governor Murphy signed the bill A-5086 into law. The increase in SNAP benefits is expected to begin on March 1. On February 8, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed the bill A-5086 into law. This move...
Stimulus check update: Homeowners to receive $1,500 payment in 20 days!
In New Jersey, homeowners have less than three weeks to apply for a state program that will provide them with up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters initiative is now accepting applications from state homeowners and renters until February 28. Stimulus Checks For Homeowners. According...
Is daylight saving time soon? Here’s when clocks ‘spring forward’
Now that January’s over, many people undoubtedly have spring on the mind. Which begs the question: when is daylight saving time?. SIMILAR STORIES: Daylight saving time; library upgrades; Good Morning, Pennsylvania. The days will start getting lighter when folks set their clocks forward on March 12, 2023. Unfortunately, this...
New Jersey cracks down on cashless merchants, hidden fees
(The Center Square) — New Jersey is cracking down on private merchants who refuse to accept cash as a form of payment and tack on hidden surcharges to credit card payments. Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said his office cited several business owners this month for either charging consumers fees for using credit cards, debit cards or prepaid cards without disclosing them, or refusing to accept cash offered as payment. ...
NJ law requires health insurance companies to cover colonoscopies, starting June 1
🔵 Starting June 1, health insurers must cover colonoscopies in New Jersey starting at age 45. 🔵 Colon cancer is the third most common cancer and the third most common cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. 🔵 In 2023, about 4,220 New Jerseyans will be diagnosed with...
New Jersey Takes a Controversial Stand for Affordable Living: Protecting Immigrants' Access to State Benefits
New Jersey Defies Controversial Federal Ruling, Ensures Immigrant Access to State Benefits: A Guide to Understanding the Impact of the Public Charge Final Rule on Access to State and Federal Benefits.
Why We’re Not Allowed To Pump Our Own Gas In New Jersey
This is a funny and true story. I’m born and raised here in New Jersey but I moved to Florida at one point in my career. Once I bought a car I drove to get it filled up with gas and I waited…and waited and waited until I started honking my horn and cursing how slow the South was. Someone finally tapped on my window and asked if I knew how to pump my own gas and of course, the answer was an emphatic no.
NJ eliminates cap on number of licenses to grow marijuana
The state looks to be giving the legal marijuana industry another boost. On Wednesday, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted to remove the cap on the number of companies allowed to grow legal weed. Current rules limited New Jersey to 37 total licenses for cultivators, but the state isn’t even close to that number. Just 11 companies grow marijuana for both medical and adult recreational use. Six others grow for the medical market only.
NJ's New Gun Laws Are Some Of The Most Strict In The Country
NJ's New Gun Laws Are Some Of The Most Strict In The CountryPhoto by(@AdeneSanchez/iStock) New Jersey has flipped the script regarding a person’s ability to carry a gun. The changes have prompted Everytown for Gun Safety to regard New Jersey’s new concealed carry laws as some of the strongest in the nation.
Here is how much more you’ll pay for electricity in NJ
⬆State regulators approve rate hikes of nearly 5%. It is going to cost more to cool your home this summer. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has granted rate increases to utility providers for electricity. The higher rates go into effect June 1, 2023. NJBPU Board President Joseph...
987thecoast.com
Start High School Later? New poll says majority of NJ agrees
A pair of bills introduced in the State Legislature in May propose pushing the start time for high school classes in New Jersey to 8:30 a.m. or later. So what do New Jersey residents have to say? According to a poll released by Fairleigh Dickinson University on Friday, the majority support the measure. 55% of respondents are for the later start time, according to the results released Friday while 30% are against. The remaining 15% classified themselves as undecided or had no opinion. If passed, the bills would take effect at the start of the 2024 school year.
Electric rates in N.J. going up as much as 6.9% this summer, state says
Consumers in New Jersey are going to pay more for electricity starting this summer, the state said Wednesday. The Board of Public Utilities (BPU) approved the rate hikes as part of its annual electricity auction for Basic Generation Service (BGS), the agency said. “The average bill is based, in part,...
Employee personal data exposed in NJ school district cyber breach
BRIDGEWATER — A New Jersey public school district's data breach in December exposed personal data of employees — but those affected were not notified until the end of January. The breach occurred in the Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District between Dec. 10 and 12 and exposed the names and...
beckersasc.com
New Jersey to require health insurers to cover colorectal cancer screenings
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a law requiring health insurers to cover colorectal cancer screenings as recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and eliminate cost-sharing for required follow-up colonoscopies, nj.com reported Feb. 8. The legislation was signed into law Feb. 2. and will go into effect June...
NJ Town Joins Absecon & Switches From Democrat To Republican
We reported previously about Absecon, New Jersey City Council switching from a Democratic majority to a Republican majority. Now, we have learned that the mayor and all four members of the city council of East Hanover Township, New Jersey are switching from Democrat to Republican. The New Jersey Globe’s David...
