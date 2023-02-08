A pair of bills introduced in the State Legislature in May propose pushing the start time for high school classes in New Jersey to 8:30 a.m. or later. So what do New Jersey residents have to say? According to a poll released by Fairleigh Dickinson University on Friday, the majority support the measure. 55% of respondents are for the later start time, according to the results released Friday while 30% are against. The remaining 15% classified themselves as undecided or had no opinion. If passed, the bills would take effect at the start of the 2024 school year.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO