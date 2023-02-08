ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

How to create stronger passwords to protect your online accounts

By Evan Dean
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH) – Have you ever thought about just how many online accounts you have these days?

There’s Netflix, Facebook and Amazon – and those are just a few of the popular ones.

“I think everyone has, like, a good 30,” Tina Williams of Fort Myers said when asked by NBC2.

“Like a hundred,” Sky Aveus of Lehigh Acres joked. “TV subscriptions, you’ve got bank accounts, shopping.”

“The problem,” Jerry Miller of Fort Myers said, “is remembering your passwords.”

He’s right. Having an ever-growing list of online accounts means having to come up with more usernames and passwords.

So how do you remember them all?

“There’s a couple different ways to do the same password, so that’s what I do,” Williams said.

“You gotta have, like, a secret book,” Miller recommended. “And you just gotta keep track of it.”

“To be honest, I actually use the same password for everything,” Aveus admitted.

“You never want to do that,” cybersecurity expert Evan Lutz told NBC2 when asked about reusing passwords.

Lutz explained how when you sign up for a site, it stores your password in a database using what’s called a ‘hashing algorithm.’ That garbles your password and makes it unreadable.

But as Lutz showed NBC2, if there is a data breach, hackers have even figured out ways to decode those jumbled passwords.

“Once that’s uncovered, if you’re reusing the same password for everything, then sure, it may have been a social media account that was compromised. But that’s (also) the log-in for your bank information,” Lutz explained. “And that’s the danger in reusing passwords.”

The more complex a website requires your password to be, the harder it is to crack. But Lutz still advised against using the same or even similar passwords, no matter how unique they are. Going with entirely different passwords for each account is best.

“But not passwords that are a little bit different – passwords that are a lot different,” he suggested. “The way that you do that is by using random passwords. And the way that you use random passwords for everything is with a password manager.”

Lutz also recommends you take advantage of two-factor authentication when possible.

Also, watch out for more direct attempts to steal your personal information, like random text messages or emails trying to fool you. Many times – the victim is partly to blame for being hacked.

“When you’re getting all these phishing emails – they’re too good to be true,” Miller said. “Don’t click on them!”

There are a variety of password managers that you can use to store random passwords for all your online accounts. Lutz recommends using 1Password.

