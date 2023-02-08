ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Member of Mayor Wu's Administration Placed on Leave Amid Allegations

Freda Brasfield, the administration and finance director for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's office, has been placed on administrative leave. A spokesperson for Wu's office released a brief statement on the situation Friday evening. "The City was made aware of these allegations yesterday evening. Today, the City placed Ms. Brasfield on...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Back to Normal? Boston's COVID Metrics Continue to Decline

Boston's COVID-19 metrics are continuing to decline after a brief surge fueled by the highly-contagious XBB subvariant. The Boston Public Health Commission said COVID particles in the city's wastewater have decreased by 47% over the past two weeks and are now at an average of 1,014 RNA copies per millileter. Furthermore, seven out of the 11 neighborhoods tested are below the citywide average.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Brockton Hospital Remains Closed After Fire

Days after a fire forced the evacuation of Brockton Hospital, the facility remains closed. More than 70 ambulances showed up Tuesday to transfer more than 170 patients after the electrical transformer fire broke out at the Massachusetts health care center. Elective procedures at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital had previously been...
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

More Mild Temperatures After Record-Setting Friday in New England

It was a record-setting afternoon on Friday and while now we track cooler temperatures across New England, we’re grateful we’re not close to the subzero wind chills we had a week ago. It’s been a wild ride, cold snaps followed by record highs and now looking into another bumpy road in the 10-day forecast.
PLYMOUTH, MA
NECN

2 People Critically Injured in Jamaica Plain Stabbing: Police

Two people were stabbed Saturday in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, police said, and another two are in custody. Boston police say two stabbing victims walked into the department's Washington Street station and were then rushed to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries. Police had released very little information as of Saturday...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Escaped Emu Caught on Camera Running Through Brockton, Mass.

An emu is safe at home after escaping and running through the streets of Brockton, Massachusetts. The pet got loose around 9:35 p.m. Thursday and quickly became the talk of the town. The large, flightless bird, native to Australia, can be seen casually walking down the street before picking up...
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

3, Including Young Children, Hurt When Tree Falls in Lynnfield, Police Say

A woman and two children were hurt when a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon, firefighters said. The Lynnfield Fire Department said they responded to a home on Merrow Road just before 4 p.m. after a large pine tree fell on a family. A 39-year-old woman and two girls, ages 4 and 6, were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
LYNNFIELD, MA
NECN

Woman Flown to Boston Hospital After Serious Crash in Wellesley

A woman was seriously injured Saturday morning in a crash involving a utility pole on Route 9 in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley police confirmed they were called to the crash on Route 9 east after Weston Road, and that only one lane was open to traffic. A medical helicopter was called...
WELLESLEY, MA
NECN

Woman Charged With Dumping Her Dog's Body in Trash Bag Behind NH Hotel

A woman has been charged with dumping her dead dog on the road behind a hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire, last month, police said. The dog's body was found Jan. 19, when a woman saw a tail sticking out of a trash bag at the Fairfield Inn on South Porter Street, Manchester police said. She told officers that she was taking her dog on a walk and the animal became curious about a bag on the side of the road.
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Woman Injured on I-93 in Bow, NH

A woman was injured early Saturday morning while on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, state police said. New Hampshire State Police received a call around 10 a.m. for an injured pedestrian on I-93 northbound in Bow. Troopers who responded to the scene determined that Donna Dekow, 68, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving a Porsche SUV when she got out of her vehicle onto the highway.
BOW, NH
NECN

Investigation Underway After Body Is Found in Charles River

Massachusetts State Police said they recovered a body from the Charles River on Thursday afternoon and an investigation is underway. The deceased person was identified as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge, state police said Thursday evening. He was reported missing Wednesday after not showing up to work, last being seen by family members Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NECN

Man Wanted in Deadly Shooting Across From Worcester Church in Oct.

Police are searching for a man, believed to be armed and dangerous, who's suspected of killing someone in Worcester, Massachusetts, last year. Kelvin Verde, 23, has been charged with murder in an Oct. 24 shooting that left a man dead across from a church, according to the Worcester Police Department.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Police Looking for Missing Teen in Northborough

Northborough Police are looking for a teenager who has been missing since Thursday evening. Authorities say 15-year-old Michael Davis Jr. was last seen in the Northborough area. He is described as 6 feet tall, slender build and red hair. Anyone with information is urged to call the Northborough Police Department.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
NECN

Authorities Seek Missing 13-Year-Old Last Seen Jan. 8 in Concord, Mass.

Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen last month in Concord, Massachusetts. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has been in contact with the Concord Police Department about the disappearance of Ashlyn Gill. According to NCMEC, Gill is described as being a 5'5, 100-pound white...
CONCORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy