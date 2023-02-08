Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More and More Insiders Blowing the Whistle on Biden’s Top-Secret Document ScandalThe Veracity ReportBoston, MA
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open First Location In LawrenceMadocLawrence, MA
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a MonthEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Related
NECN
Member of Mayor Wu's Administration Placed on Leave Amid Allegations
Freda Brasfield, the administration and finance director for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's office, has been placed on administrative leave. A spokesperson for Wu's office released a brief statement on the situation Friday evening. "The City was made aware of these allegations yesterday evening. Today, the City placed Ms. Brasfield on...
NECN
Bomb Squad Response to Manchester Airport for Security Scare Results in Delays for Passengers
Bomb squad technicians and law enforcement partners rushed to the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday to investigate an alleged security threat aboard an aircraft. There was very little initial information, but MHT confirmed on its Twitter page that "an incident had occurred this morning around...
NECN
Back to Normal? Boston's COVID Metrics Continue to Decline
Boston's COVID-19 metrics are continuing to decline after a brief surge fueled by the highly-contagious XBB subvariant. The Boston Public Health Commission said COVID particles in the city's wastewater have decreased by 47% over the past two weeks and are now at an average of 1,014 RNA copies per millileter. Furthermore, seven out of the 11 neighborhoods tested are below the citywide average.
NECN
Pieces of History: Old North Church Records Reveal Untold Stories of Black and Indigenous Parishioners
When we read about the birthplace of America, Boston is in bold print. The Old North Church is seen as an iconic landmark. But while many of us have heard one piece of its history, there are many other stories to be told. What most of us know is that...
NECN
Brockton Hospital Remains Closed After Fire
Days after a fire forced the evacuation of Brockton Hospital, the facility remains closed. More than 70 ambulances showed up Tuesday to transfer more than 170 patients after the electrical transformer fire broke out at the Massachusetts health care center. Elective procedures at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital had previously been...
NECN
More Mild Temperatures After Record-Setting Friday in New England
It was a record-setting afternoon on Friday and while now we track cooler temperatures across New England, we’re grateful we’re not close to the subzero wind chills we had a week ago. It’s been a wild ride, cold snaps followed by record highs and now looking into another bumpy road in the 10-day forecast.
NECN
After Students Found With Weapons, Renewed Calls to Address Safety at Boston Schools
Students at two Boston schools brought weapons in on Thursday, school officials say, the latest in a series of incidents that have parents, school officials and city leaders looking at ways to improve safety in the district. Police were called to the James Condon School in South Boston after the...
NECN
2 People Critically Injured in Jamaica Plain Stabbing: Police
Two people were stabbed Saturday in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, police said, and another two are in custody. Boston police say two stabbing victims walked into the department's Washington Street station and were then rushed to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries. Police had released very little information as of Saturday...
NECN
Escaped Emu Caught on Camera Running Through Brockton, Mass.
An emu is safe at home after escaping and running through the streets of Brockton, Massachusetts. The pet got loose around 9:35 p.m. Thursday and quickly became the talk of the town. The large, flightless bird, native to Australia, can be seen casually walking down the street before picking up...
NECN
3, Including Young Children, Hurt When Tree Falls in Lynnfield, Police Say
A woman and two children were hurt when a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon, firefighters said. The Lynnfield Fire Department said they responded to a home on Merrow Road just before 4 p.m. after a large pine tree fell on a family. A 39-year-old woman and two girls, ages 4 and 6, were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
NECN
Woman Flown to Boston Hospital After Serious Crash in Wellesley
A woman was seriously injured Saturday morning in a crash involving a utility pole on Route 9 in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley police confirmed they were called to the crash on Route 9 east after Weston Road, and that only one lane was open to traffic. A medical helicopter was called...
NECN
Mother and 2 Children Recovering After Tree Fell on Them in Lynnfield
A woman and her two young children are recovering at home a day after a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon, injuring the trio and sending them to the hospital. The Lynnfield Fire Department responded to the home on Merrow Road just before 4...
NECN
St. John's Prep in Danvers Cancels School Again After Death of Student in Murder-Suicide
Classes were canceled for the second straight day at Saint John's Preparatory School in Danvers, Massachusetts, following the death of one of its students in a murder-suicide that happened early Thursday in Andover. The school community gathered on Thursday night to remember sixth-grader Sebastian Robinson, and staff, students and parents...
NECN
Woman Charged With Dumping Her Dog's Body in Trash Bag Behind NH Hotel
A woman has been charged with dumping her dead dog on the road behind a hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire, last month, police said. The dog's body was found Jan. 19, when a woman saw a tail sticking out of a trash bag at the Fairfield Inn on South Porter Street, Manchester police said. She told officers that she was taking her dog on a walk and the animal became curious about a bag on the side of the road.
NECN
Woman Injured on I-93 in Bow, NH
A woman was injured early Saturday morning while on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, state police said. New Hampshire State Police received a call around 10 a.m. for an injured pedestrian on I-93 northbound in Bow. Troopers who responded to the scene determined that Donna Dekow, 68, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving a Porsche SUV when she got out of her vehicle onto the highway.
NECN
Seven-Car Pileup on I-95 South in Needham Snarls Traffic During Morning Commute
A seven-car pileup on Interstate 95 south in Needham, Massachusetts, caused traffic problems on Friday morning. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on I-95 south near Exit 35 for Highland Avenue, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. State police said seven cars were involved in the crash....
NECN
Investigation Underway After Body Is Found in Charles River
Massachusetts State Police said they recovered a body from the Charles River on Thursday afternoon and an investigation is underway. The deceased person was identified as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge, state police said Thursday evening. He was reported missing Wednesday after not showing up to work, last being seen by family members Tuesday.
NECN
Man Wanted in Deadly Shooting Across From Worcester Church in Oct.
Police are searching for a man, believed to be armed and dangerous, who's suspected of killing someone in Worcester, Massachusetts, last year. Kelvin Verde, 23, has been charged with murder in an Oct. 24 shooting that left a man dead across from a church, according to the Worcester Police Department.
NECN
Police Looking for Missing Teen in Northborough
Northborough Police are looking for a teenager who has been missing since Thursday evening. Authorities say 15-year-old Michael Davis Jr. was last seen in the Northborough area. He is described as 6 feet tall, slender build and red hair. Anyone with information is urged to call the Northborough Police Department.
NECN
Authorities Seek Missing 13-Year-Old Last Seen Jan. 8 in Concord, Mass.
Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen last month in Concord, Massachusetts. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has been in contact with the Concord Police Department about the disappearance of Ashlyn Gill. According to NCMEC, Gill is described as being a 5'5, 100-pound white...
Comments / 1