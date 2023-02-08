Read full article on original website
pajaronian.com
PVUSD Board appoints Scow to fill vacated seat
WATSONVILLE—The Pajaro Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees on Saturday unanimously appointed Adam Scow to fill the seat vacated when former member Maria Orozco was elected to the Watsonville City Council. “Now the work begins,” Scow said after the vote. “I know it’s going to be a hard...
montereycountyweekly.com
Marina’s cardroom drama serves as a refreshing example of civic engagement.
David Schmalz here, thinking about how every now and then a certain issue will energize an area’s residents, and inspire a level of civic engagement that is far outside the norm. Such was the case a decade ago with Whispering Oaks, a proposed MST transportation hub/business park in the...
pajaronian.com
Neighbors challenge Pajaro housing project
PAJARO—A group of Pajaro neighbors has filed a lawsuit against a developer, the County of Monterey and its Board of Supervisors, challenging an agricultural workforce housing project in Pajaro that would place 45 units on Susan Street, a dead-end road in the rural agricultural area. The group—calling itself Pajaro...
Share your thoughts on Cabrillo College’s impending name change
On November 14, 2022, the majority of the Cabrillo College Governing Board voted to move forward with renaming the College. The Board set a goal of selecting a new name by August 2023 and starting to use it across campus at the start of fiscal year 2024-25. To achieve this...
Gilroy Dispatch
LAFCO postpones Gilroy annexation decision
The Local Agency Formation Commission of Santa Clara County postponed its consideration of Gilroy’s annexation request to April 5. LAFCO was scheduled to consider the city’s request to annex 55 acres on Feb. 1, but the agency was unable to complete the staff report by the Jan. 24 deadline due to an illness.
montereycountyweekly.com
After voting in January to allow a second cardroom, Marina City Council reverses with a 5-0 vote.
The prospect of a second cardroom, which allows legalized gambling in the form of games like blackjack and poker, has become a lightning rod of controversy in Marina. On Jan. 18, the City Council considered an ordinance to amend the city code to allow for a second cardroom in the city. The meeting stretched past 1am, with the vast majority of public speakers in opposition. Despite that, a motion to make the amendments passed 3-2 (Cristina Medina Dirksen and Brian McCarthy dissented).
pajaronian.com
Lt. Governor visits Capitola
CAPITOLA—After California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis bought several slices from Pizza My Heart in Capitola’s storm-ravaged Esplanade on Wednesday for herself and the retinue of City, County and State officials accompanying her, she turned, slice in hand and quipped, “The only thing that would make it taste better is if I had gone surfing first.”
Mysterious survey tests former San Jose mayor for Congress
A new poll floating around San Jose is trying to gauge how much support former Mayor Sam Liccardo would receive if he ran for Congress. The mysterious survey asks questions that pit Liccardo against Congressmember Zoe Lofgren, who currently represents parts of San Jose. About 10 questions tout the former mayor’s accomplishments, including his gun regulation law and leveling out pension problems. The questions also ask respondents how much more likely are they to support him over Lofgren’s 29 years of service.
acwa.com
PV Water Approves Contracts to Build the College Lake Project
WATSONVILLE —The Pajaro Valley Water Management Agency (PV Water) Board of Directors approved contracts to construct the College Lake Integrated Resources Management Project during a special meeting on February 1. Before the vote, Vice-Chair, Stephen Rider, commented, “After 30 years it’s nice that this project is coming to realization.” Director and previous General Manager, Mary Bannister, added, “I could not be more thrilled for this project; I look forward to the day we cut the ribbon!” The Board awarded two contracts during its meeting, both to Mountain Cascade, Inc., which submitted the lowest responsive bid for each project component: the College Lake Water Treatment Plant and Intake Facilities Project in an amount of $44,989,854, and for the construction of the College Lake Pipeline Project in an amount of $23,707,310. Construction is anticipated to begin this spring and take 22 months. The Board also approved agreements for construction management services, environmental monitoring and permit compliance services, and engineering services during construction.
sanbenito.com
HSD social emotional coordinator ‘invested’ in helping students
As the social emotional coordinator for the Hollister School District, Eliana Delgadillo oversees efforts to address students’ increasingly prevalent mental health issues. She and a team of staff members throughout the district are devoted to addressing students’ social-emotional needs. Delgadillo oversees three other district mental health therapists and a school social worker provided by the San Benito County Office of Education, while also coordinating with outside agencies providing additional help.
benitolink.com
Hollister High School students take regional honors
Photographed from Left to Right: (Row 1) Eduardo Rosas, Lauren Agredano, Sarah Stopper, Dylan Freitas, Music Director Joey Fortino; (Row 2) Taylor Madrid, Yuvia Padilla, Leeza Gatson, Sabrina Lim, Danika Perez; (Row 3) Mateo Dozal, Isaias Leon-Jimenez, Avery Cua, Jared Provencio, Brandon Gatson; (unpictured) Tristan Molina. Photo courtesy of Rancho Maze Band Boosters.
Capitola 'Sip & Stroll' event looks to raise funds for community devastated by Bay Area storms
Come Saturday, up to 500 people are expected for the sold-out affair. It'll mark the first big event since the brutal storms wrecked oceanside businesses.
Press Banner
Boy who was catalyst for change in Scotts Valley remembered a year after his death
A boy whose death spurred a series of changes in Scotts Valley—with educators placing a renewed focus on combating bullying—was honored Feb. 3 in a lunchtime ceremony at Scotts Valley High School. Mateo Deihl, a freshman who died by suicide one year ago after experiencing unkind treatment from...
Residents don’t want to retire in San Jose
San Jose residents don’t think the city is a good place to retire. In the latest annual audit of city services, 60% of residents surveyed said San Jose was a “poor/very poor” place to retire. It’s a sharp contrast to the 59% who said the city is a “good/excellent” place to work. The city survey randomly sampled... The post Residents don’t want to retire in San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
KSBW.com
Acting Gov. Eleni Kounalakis to visit Capitola, assess storm damage
CAPITOLA, Calif. — Acting Gov. Eleni Kounalakis will visit the city of Capitola on Wednesday to tour the affected storm areas and meet with local elected officials and first responders. The visit aims to provide a firsthand look at the recovery efforts underway after a destructive storm hit the area on Jan. 5.
Glitches spark controversy at San Jose flag ceremony
A flag raising ceremony has sparked concern about respect for San Jose’s Vietnamese residents. The city-sponsored event was held on Jan. 25 to celebrate the previous Lunar New Year weekend. Leaders said technical glitches and a lack of communication leading up to the ceremony were signs of inattention to the Vietnamese community. Dozens gathered last Saturday to voice their concerns and demand answers.
Food benefits available for Monterey County residents impacted by recent storms
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County Department of Social Services announced on Wednesday afternoon that residents and families who were impacted by the winter storms are eligible to to receive Disaster CalFresh food benefits. A family of four with income up to $3,130 per month may be eligible to receive up to $939 in food The post Food benefits available for Monterey County residents impacted by recent storms appeared first on KION546.
sanjoseca.gov
Parks, Recreation & Neighborhood Services News
*This is a special feature from the City of San Jose, Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services . A varied park system with more than 200 local parks, 10 regional parks, and 62 miles of trails is managed by the City of San José's Parks, Recreation, and Neighborhood Services (PRNS). These outside spaces are essential to residents giving them places to play, interact with others, and enjoy the outdoors.
Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator
By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Highway 17 wildlife crossing opens thanks to UCSC mountain lion research
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Highway 17's first wildlife crossing is open and is credited to 15 years of research at UC Santa Cruz on mountain lions. The crossing sits on an acre of private property off of Laurel Road and is about 80 feet wide and 80 feet across.
