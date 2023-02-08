Council decision restores Escalon’s bus service. Here’s what passengers need to know.

The eTrans bus service in Escalon will start carrying passengers again, effective Feb. 21, a city official said Wednesday..

The small-town bus system serving Escalon and taking people to stops in north Modesto was suspended Dec. 30 when Stanislaus Regional Transit Authority stopped operating the service.

People needing transportation were advised to use other options until Escalon could enter an agreement with another contractor.

Last month, the City Council approved a one-year agreement with MTM Transit, LLC, to operate eTrans for Escalon. Missouri-based MTM runs a transit service for Tracy.

According to a news release, Escalon’s contract with MTM will cost the city less than the previous contract with Stanislaus Regional Transit.

Passengers can use the free eTrans service Monday to Friday, excluding holidays, from 8:12 a.m. to 5:12 p.m. People are asked to call at least 15 minutes in advance for door-to-door service within the city of Escalon. The number is 209-541-6645.

Those wishing to use Route 35 can get on the bus at eTrans signs in Escalon and north Modesto. Route 35 runs between the Escalon Park and Ride Lot and Vintage Faire Mall, three times a day, leaving Escalon at 8:12 a.m., 1:12 p.m. and 4:12 p.m.

The eTrans service also goes to Jacob Myers Park in Riverbank. Passengers may transfer to S Demand Response, the dial-a-ride system for Riverbank.

For information about eTrans and other transportation options for Escalon residents, call 209-691-7465 or visit www.escalonetrans.org .