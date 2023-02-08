Montgomery Animal Services and Adoption Center and FMCA to Hold ‘More to Love’ Fee-Waived Adoptions for Dogs Over 40 Pounds Starting on Valentine’s Day and Continuing Through Feb. 24

Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
‘More to Love’ Event Will Waive Adoption Fees for Dogs Over 40 Pounds
Adoption fees will be waived for dogs over 40 pounds during the “More to Love” event with the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC). It is not uncommon for dogs weighing more than 40 pounds to wait one month or more for adoption, according to a release from the county, while small dogs are often adopted within an hour of being available.
streetcarsuburbs.news
City animal control officer to the rescue
College Park Animal Control Officer Rebecca Bailey loves her job because it gives her the opportunity to help animals. “They don’t have a way to advocate for themselves”, she said. “I know I’m meant to do this job.”. An animal control officer (ACO) has a...
mocoshow.com
Second Family Forum on Fentanyl & Life Saving Narcan Training Set for Feb. 25
In partnership with Montgomery Goes Purple, MCPS invites families to come out Saturday, Feb. 25 for an event and discussion on Fentanyl. Panelists will share important information on the dangers and prevalence of illegally-made fentanyl, prevention tools and protective factors for students, and resources for treatment when needed. The event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Northwood High School Auditorium, 919 University Blvd W. in Silver Spring.
Police ask public to be on the lookout for missing 16-year-old
FREDERICK, MD – Police in Frederick are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 16 year-old girl, Tashawn Whitfield. Whitfield was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 5th around 11:20 a.m., in the area of the 100 block of Willowdale Dr. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, Nike white/turquoise/cheetah print sneakers and carrying a pink tote and a furry cross body purse. Anyone with information on Tashawn Whitfield’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact FPD at 301-600-2102. The post Police ask public to be on the lookout for missing 16-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County town ends prohibition on backyard chickens
POOLESVILLE, Md. - A town in Montgomery County will be allowing residents to keep chickens on their property. Poolesville in Montgomery County passed an ordinance this week that reverses the prohibition on being able to keep chickens in your backyard. While the county as a whole allows chickens to be...
Organs Of Loudoun County Fire Victim Will Help Others Live
A 47-year-old man pulled from a Loudoun County home Monday, Feb. 6 has died, and his organs will help others live.The cause of the blaze that killed Stirling's Jason Urchesko, his two dogs and a cat has been traced back to the battery of an electric bike, said fire officials, noting the home was al…
Bay Net
Primary Care Practice Serves Charles County With Offices In La Plata, Bryans Road
LA PLATA, Md. – Nurse Practitioners Heather Oliver, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, and Adwoa Amponsah-Poku, DNP, CRNP, FNP-C, are the newest providers at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Primary Care practice and are taking new appointments at the La Plata and Bryans Road locations. Primary...
mocoshow.com
Free Construction Camp by National Association of Women in Construction is Open to Rising 7th–12th Grade Girls
The Greater Washington, D.C. chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction is hosting a free summer camp for rising 7th through 12th grade girls. The camp will be held from 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. from July 31–Aug. 3 (no camp on Friday, Aug. 4) at Thomas Edison High School of Technology, 12501 Dalewood Drive in Silver Spring. Campers will participate in fun, hands-on activities, while learning about construction career opportunities, obtaining valuable skills and networking for internship opportunities. Participants will learn basic carpentry, electrical, plumbing, automotive and concrete skills, as well as other trade skills from men and women working in the industry. Register here.
Woman Terrorized By Hit-Run Driver During Chaotic Night In Prince William County, Police Say
A convicted felon is back on the wrong side of the law after a violent and chaotic incident played out overnight in Manassas, according to a Prince William County Police spokesperson.Haymarket resident Zachary Benjamin Fishgold, 24, is facing more than a dozen charges following an incident that pla…
streetcarsuburbs.news
New UM Laurel Medical Center expected to open by summer
In 2019, University of Maryland Capital Region Health started a process to reimagine and then redevelop the Laurel Regional Hospital campus as UM Laurel Medical Center, shifting the medical facility’s focus from inpatient to outpatient care and services. The new campus is now set to open in late spring...
Man Found Stabbed To Death Near District Heights Shopping Center (DEVELOPING)
One man is dead after an apparent stabbing in Prince George's County, police say. Detectives are investigating after the man was found outside the 3700 block of Donnell Drive around 10:50 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10, according to a Prince George's County Police Department spokesperson. The man was pronounced dead at...
mocoshow.com
Washingtonian’s 100 “Very Best Restaurants” List Contains Five MoCo Restaurants
Washingtonian Magazine released its list of its 100 “very best restaurants” in the D.C. Metro area, the first since early 2020. The list contains a few restaurants right here in Montgomery County. Below, you’ll see the Montgomery County restaurants listed without having to sift through the ones that may be a little out of the way. On the Washingtonian’s list, the first 25 are ranked and the next 75 are listed alphabetically. Looking for other great local restaurants that may not have made this list? Our very own, Taste MoCo, had hundreds of dishes from MoCo restaurants if you’re interested in “seeing the dish.” See below:
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Planning Board approves update to the Rustic Roads Functional Master Plan on February 9
Update adds roads to the program and updates details for roads already included in the program. The Montgomery County Planning Board, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, approved the Rustic Roads Functional Master Plan Update at its meeting on February 9, 2023. The Montgomery County Planning Department, which developed the plan, will now make the edits requested by the Planning Board and transmit the Planning Board Draft to the Montgomery County Council so that they can begin their public review of the plan prior to their final approval.
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new inclusive playground in Howard County
If there's one thing every kid needs to do, it's play, and a new playground in Howard County is truly making sure every kid can.
mocoshow.com
Students From Seneca Valley and Sherwood Team Up with CAVA to Serve Four-Course Meal; Raise Over $5200
Working with industry leaders, hospitality and restaurant management students at Seneca Valley and Sherwood high schools served a four-course meal at a pop-up restaurant in Potomac on Feb. 3. The school was above to raise over $5,200 from the event (photos available below). The dinner was an opportunity for the...
mocoshow.com
Traffic Data to be Presented During Virtual Public Meeting About Little Falls Parkway Pilot Project
Montgomery Parks will host a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 7 p.m. to present data from traffic studies conducted on Little Falls Parkway between Arlington Road and Dorset Avenue during May, July, September, and December of 2022. The traffic studies were conducted as part of the Little Falls Parkway Pilot Project,(opens in a new tab) which was initiated to address concerns with cut-through traffic in adjacent neighborhoods associated with the weekend closures of Little Falls Parkway while retaining space for recreation on the parkway.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Rec Department Collecting New or Gently Used Items for Project Prom Dress
Montgomery County Recreation is working to ensure the dream of attending prom can come true for all high school students. To ease the financial obstacle, the department is collecting gently used and new dresses, suits and accessories for “Praisner’s Project Prom Dress” giveaway event on Saturday, April 15, at the Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center in Burtonsville. Dresses, suits and accessories can be donated at the recreation center until March 15 during the following hours: Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. The center is located at 14906 Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville. Three other community centers are also collecting items and have specific donation drop-off dates (see below).
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks awarded $7.5 million federal grant to fund “Safe Streets and Roads for All”
Funding will create safer access to Montgomery Parks trails and parks. Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), has received $7.5 million from the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program. The money will be used to facilitate safe access to parks, trails, and recreation facilities in the county through 2026. The SS4A program funds regional, local, and Tribal initiatives to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.
rockvillenights.com
JK Beer & Wine closes in Rockville
Has closed at 800 Rockville Pike, in the Golden Arcade strip mall. Signage has been removed from the storefront (or maybe just covered over, for now). A sign in the window states the space is now available for lease. JK Beer & Wine opened here in November 2021.
