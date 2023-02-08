ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Family and friends came together in Rockford to honor a young girl who recently lost her battle with cancer. Aaliyah Foster was just four years old when she passed away from a rare brain tumor this past week. In her memory, the community came together to release balloons and set her beautiful spirit free at the YMCA’s Children Learning Center in Rockford, where Aaliyah was a student. People also gave donations in hopes of alleviating some of the financial burdens as Aaliyah’s family lays her to rest. Her mother describes her as someone who lit up everyone’s day.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO