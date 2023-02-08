Read full article on original website
WIFR
Man found dead in vehicle following shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead following a shooting on Rockford’s southeast side, that officials say happened just before 11 a.m. Saturday. Police say an investigation was underway in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, the man struck by gunfire was found dead in his vehicle. Details are limited, but Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says, investigators are working on identifying a vehicle which could potentially be linked to the suspect.
WIFR
Man found guilty in 2021 murder in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Charles Beacham, 31, was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder in a jury trial. Prosecutors showed that in the early morning hours of June 2, 2021, on the 1500 block of Meadow Court in Rockford, Beacham shot 29-year-old Jaz Smith while sitting in a vehicle outside of a party.
WIFR
Victim identified, murder investigation underway in Rockford shooting, crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating Wednesday’s shooting death as a murder after a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Rockford. First responders found 26-year-old Joshua Ewing just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities were responding to a five-vehicle crash near the intersection of First Avenue and Charles Street when Ewing was discovered.
WIFR
Murder investigation under way after shooting and crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating Wednesday’s shooting death as a murder after a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Rockford. First responders found a 26-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound while responding to a five-vehicle crash near the intersection of First Avenue and Charles Street. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but did not survive.
WIFR
Janesville police warn of man impersonating cop
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - An incident Wednesday night has police in Janesville warning residents to be vigilant of a man attempting to impersonate police. Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a white male driving a black, Hummer SUV brandishing red and blue flashing lights tried to pull over a woman driving on Center Avenue near Rockport Road in Janesville.
WIFR
Remembering Josh Ewing: ‘He was a kind-hearted person’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of dollars pour in to support the family of 26-year-old Josh Ewing who was shot and killed Wednesday morning in downtown Rockford. Authorities say they found Ewing while investigating a five-car crash near First Ave. and Charles St. The Ewing family says they hear about...
WIFR
Man wanted in Montana arrested in Lee County
PAW PAW, Ill. (WIFR) - A Montana man wanted on a warrant in Montana was arrested Friday in Lee County. Thomas Jessberger, 48, formerly of Missoula, Mont. was pulled over Friday near Howlett and Woodlawn roads. Deputies say Jessberger had an existing warrant for violation of conditional release in Montana.
WIFR
Local Rockford hospital seeks out new therapy dogs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One local hospital cares for their patients’ bodies and minds by providing mental health support through the comfort of an animal. While staying in a hospital, many people get stressed, anxious and just need ways to take their mind off the pain. That’s why OSF Saint Anthony is looking to grow its animal assisted therapy program.
WIFR
YMCA release balloons for a four-year-old who passed from cancer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Family and friends came together in Rockford to honor a young girl who recently lost her battle with cancer. Aaliyah Foster was just four years old when she passed away from a rare brain tumor this past week. In her memory, the community came together to release balloons and set her beautiful spirit free at the YMCA’s Children Learning Center in Rockford, where Aaliyah was a student. People also gave donations in hopes of alleviating some of the financial burdens as Aaliyah’s family lays her to rest. Her mother describes her as someone who lit up everyone’s day.
WIFR
Chicago draws up plans to duplicate Rockford’s Family Peace Center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford is being replicated in Chicago as the Windy City will be building it’s own Family Peace Center based off the center up and running in the Forest City. Last fall the city of Chicago had their sights set on the Family Peace Center in...
WIFR
37th Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition underway in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Braving, rain, sleet, and unseasonably warm weather isn’t exactly what the 75 sculptors at the 2023 Illinois Snow Sculpting competition had in mind. But that’s exactly how the first days of the four-day event are playing out. Those atmospheric conditions present a host of unique challenges.
WIFR
Girls’ bowling: Hononegah Sectional Champions, Harlem also advances to state
CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Hononegah and Harlem go 1st and 2nd respectively in the Dundee-Crown girls’ bowling Sectional Saturday morning to advance to next week’s IHSA State Finals. Team Results:. 1. Hononegah. 2. Harlem. 5. Guilford. 6. Freeport. Individual Results:. 4. Madison Davenport (Hononegah) 5. Sarah Legoo (Guilford)...
WIFR
City leaders hopeful as Belvidere Assembly idle date nears
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The day the Belvidere Assembly plant will go dark is less than three weeks away. As more than 1,000 workers get ready for what parent company Stellantis says will be a layoff of at least six months, the future of the nearly 300-acre site is uncertain. But, one Belvidere alderperson says whatever happens after Feb. 28–the day the facility hits indefinite pause–other new businesses are moving in.
WIFR
Rockford Fire Department appoints, promotes 12 to leadership team
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An exciting day at the Rockford fire department as a dozen first responders receive a significant appointment or promotion Friday afternoon. One of those moving up in the ranks is Todd Monahan who was appointed to serve as the division chief of administration. Before this he was a district chief. He credits his success to his college roommate and good friend, Slade Berry, who also works for the department. Monahan says sharing this moment with his family today is a memory that will stick with him forever.
WIFR
Experts offer risk reduction to Black Americans facing heart disease
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Health experts say heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the county, and one population most at risk is Black Americans. According to the American Heart Association, the prevalence of high blood pressure in African Americans is the highest in the world. It’s a trend Shelton Kay and his colleagues at Crusader Community Health are trying to buck.
