ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westborough, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Liberty Tree Mall | Shopping mall in Danvers, Massachusetts

The Liberty Tree Mall is a shopping mall in Danvers, Massachusetts, U.S., managed by the Simon Property Group. It is anchored by Kohl's, Total Wine & More, AMC Theatres, Marshalls, Old Navy, and Best Buy, along with one vacant anchor left by A.C. Moore. Simon Property Group owns one third...
DANVERS, MA
whdh.com

Revere woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Boston

Katherine Weddleton of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 instant ticket game. Weddleton opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to go on a Disney cruise.
REVERE, MA
Evan Crosby

8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a Month

Boston, MA. - The city of Boston is one of America's most expensive places to live. In fact, the city's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. And the cost of housing, especially apartment rentals, is a major contributor to that figure.
BOSTON, MA
The US Sun

Major Walgreens update will see mass closure of pharmacies – see if store near you will be impacted

WALGREENS' million-dollar acquisition of a smaller pharmacy has caused mass closures in California. Brooklyn, New York-based Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies will shutter 22 of its storefronts after it was bought by Walgreens. Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies filed for bankruptcy in December, which prompted the deal between them and the pharmacy giant. On...
BOSTON, MA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
GRAFTON, MA
universalhub.com

Temporary addition to the Boston skyline

Adam Castiglioni was walking down State Street this morning when he looked up and saw a gigantic ship in Boston Harbor. It was the Iberica Knutsen, a Norwegian LNG tanker that had probably pumped out a huge load of LNG along Chelsea Creek and was now heading back across the Atlantic to pick up some more.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

For $825k, a 2-bed Jamaica Plain condo that’s bright in winter white

Other highlights include a walk-in shower, hardwood flooring, and a skylight. This Jamaica Plain condominium is bright and white with plenty of light. Located at 8 Myrtle St., Unit 2 has two bedrooms and one bathroom. Janet Deegan of the Cervone Deegan Team at Coldwell Banker Realty in Boston has listed the 980-square-foot condominium for $825,000.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells $1 million scratch ticket

A Cumberland Farms gas station in Massachusetts sold a winning $1 million lottery scratch ticket that was claimed on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms is located in Bridgewater, and the winner claimed their $1 million prize from the scratch ticket game “100X The Money.” That winning ticket was one of 30 total “100X The Money” tickets worth $600 or more claimed Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Woman Flown to Boston Hospital After Serious Crash in Wellesley

A woman was seriously injured Saturday morning in a crash involving a utility pole on Route 9 in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley police confirmed they were called to the crash on Route 9 east after Weston Road, and that only one lane was open to traffic. A medical helicopter was called...
WELLESLEY, MA
NECN

Brockton Hospital Remains Closed After Fire

Days after a fire forced the evacuation of Brockton Hospital, the facility remains closed. More than 70 ambulances showed up Tuesday to transfer more than 170 patients after the electrical transformer fire broke out at the Massachusetts health care center. Elective procedures at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital had previously been...
BROCKTON, MA
WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Legendary NY Pizzeria Expanding to Massachusetts

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a legendary New York City pizzeria is making plans to expand to the local area. According to an article from The Boston Globe, Joe's Pizza is looking to open in the space where &Pizza had been in Cambridge's Harvard Square--and where Milk Bar currently resides, but only until February 19 when it closes. Joe's, whose original location is in Greenwich Village, is known for its classic NYC-style slices of thin-crust pizza; three other locations of the pizzeria can be found in Manhattan along with one in Brooklyn and one in Ann Arbor, MI.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy