Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More and More Insiders Blowing the Whistle on Biden’s Top-Secret Document ScandalThe Veracity ReportBoston, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open First Location In LawrenceMadocLawrence, MA
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGrafton, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals In WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
Worcester Wares closing its Canal District Worcester Public Market location
A little more than three years after opening, Worcester Wares is closing its second location in Worcester Public Market on March 19, according to owner Jessica Walsh. Walsh opened the store’s main location in the DCU Center in 2015 and opened the second location in the Canal District in the fall of 2019. The DCU Center store is not closing.
tourcounsel.com
Liberty Tree Mall | Shopping mall in Danvers, Massachusetts
The Liberty Tree Mall is a shopping mall in Danvers, Massachusetts, U.S., managed by the Simon Property Group. It is anchored by Kohl's, Total Wine & More, AMC Theatres, Marshalls, Old Navy, and Best Buy, along with one vacant anchor left by A.C. Moore. Simon Property Group owns one third...
whdh.com
Revere woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Boston
Katherine Weddleton of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 instant ticket game. Weddleton opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to go on a Disney cruise.
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a Month
Boston, MA. - The city of Boston is one of America's most expensive places to live. In fact, the city's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. And the cost of housing, especially apartment rentals, is a major contributor to that figure.
Major Walgreens update will see mass closure of pharmacies – see if store near you will be impacted
WALGREENS' million-dollar acquisition of a smaller pharmacy has caused mass closures in California. Brooklyn, New York-based Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies will shutter 22 of its storefronts after it was bought by Walgreens. Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies filed for bankruptcy in December, which prompted the deal between them and the pharmacy giant. On...
Boston Globe
A housing development at South Shore Plaza seemed like a home run. Not so fast, residents say.
BRAINTREE — The parking lots surrounding the South Shore Plaza seem to stretch on endlessly. There are more than 7,000 spots, most unfilled on even the busiest shopping days. So when ZOM Living proposed building 495 apartments on a portion of the parking lots, the developer made what seemed...
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
This Massachusetts restaurant ranks in the top 100 in the US
Yelp has just released its annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country. and a Massachusetts restaurant made the list.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize sold at Mobil gas station
A $100,000 scratch ticket was sold from a Mobil gas station, and was one of three $100,000 lottery prizes won or claimed in the Massachusetts State Lottery games on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The winning $100,000 scratch ticket sold from Ted’s Stateline Mobil was for the “$15,000,000 Money Maker” game, and...
universalhub.com
Temporary addition to the Boston skyline
Adam Castiglioni was walking down State Street this morning when he looked up and saw a gigantic ship in Boston Harbor. It was the Iberica Knutsen, a Norwegian LNG tanker that had probably pumped out a huge load of LNG along Chelsea Creek and was now heading back across the Atlantic to pick up some more.
Boston saw a 104% jump in high-income renters — but not as much as this Mass. city
Nationally, the Hub landed at 10th on RentCafe's list of millionaire hotspots. The number of Boston renters earning more than $150,000 a year doubled between 2015 and 2020, according to a report listing database RentCafe released Friday, but another Massachusetts city saw a whopping 125% increase. Hello, Worcester, we see...
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State University
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you require a quick spot to stash your foam from a recent online order or you're an nature lover whose concerned about the environment- if you live in Bridgewater, you now have access to a special collection box that eats only one thing... foam!
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
For $825k, a 2-bed Jamaica Plain condo that’s bright in winter white
Other highlights include a walk-in shower, hardwood flooring, and a skylight. This Jamaica Plain condominium is bright and white with plenty of light. Located at 8 Myrtle St., Unit 2 has two bedrooms and one bathroom. Janet Deegan of the Cervone Deegan Team at Coldwell Banker Realty in Boston has listed the 980-square-foot condominium for $825,000.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells $1 million scratch ticket
A Cumberland Farms gas station in Massachusetts sold a winning $1 million lottery scratch ticket that was claimed on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms is located in Bridgewater, and the winner claimed their $1 million prize from the scratch ticket game “100X The Money.” That winning ticket was one of 30 total “100X The Money” tickets worth $600 or more claimed Tuesday.
This Chelsea Pizzeria Mentioned On Yelp's New List Of Top 100 In US
It's National Pizza Day and there's only one way to celebrate: by taking yourself to some of the best pizza shops in Massachusetts, according to Yelp. The outlet put out their list of the top pizza spots in the US and Canada and several from the Bay State made it on the list.
NECN
Woman Flown to Boston Hospital After Serious Crash in Wellesley
A woman was seriously injured Saturday morning in a crash involving a utility pole on Route 9 in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley police confirmed they were called to the crash on Route 9 east after Weston Road, and that only one lane was open to traffic. A medical helicopter was called...
NECN
Brockton Hospital Remains Closed After Fire
Days after a fire forced the evacuation of Brockton Hospital, the facility remains closed. More than 70 ambulances showed up Tuesday to transfer more than 170 patients after the electrical transformer fire broke out at the Massachusetts health care center. Elective procedures at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital had previously been...
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
NECN
Legendary NY Pizzeria Expanding to Massachusetts
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a legendary New York City pizzeria is making plans to expand to the local area. According to an article from The Boston Globe, Joe's Pizza is looking to open in the space where &Pizza had been in Cambridge's Harvard Square--and where Milk Bar currently resides, but only until February 19 when it closes. Joe's, whose original location is in Greenwich Village, is known for its classic NYC-style slices of thin-crust pizza; three other locations of the pizzeria can be found in Manhattan along with one in Brooklyn and one in Ann Arbor, MI.
Comments / 1