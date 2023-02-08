In her 35-year career at Stony Brook University, University Registrar Diane Bello has played multiple roles, all with the same overriding purpose. “I’m all about the students,” she said. “The students are why we’re all here. And we need to maintain that focus throughout the university and especially here in the registrar’s office, where a new generation of students is coming all the time who need our guidance and support.”

