Polygon
Where to pre-order Metroid Prime Remastered’s physical version
Nintendo surprise-launched Metroid Prime Remastered during its February Direct, and even more shocking was that the $39.99 digital version arrived on the eShop on the same day. The remaster brings updated HD graphics, improved sound, and twin stick shooter controls to make it play like most other modern FPS games (optionally, it features Wii-style controls, and they’re apparently great).
Polygon
In Metroid Dread, Samus is an action hero — in Metroid Prime, she’s a scientist
You don’t need me to recommend Metroid Prime Remastered to you. (If you do, please direct yourself to Maddy Myers’ distillation of the series.) If video games can be said to have a canon, Metroid Prime, originally released on GameCube in 2002, is certainly among the established greats. There are countless reasons why the game remains relevant — its world design, the atmospheric score, that classic Metroid magic — but in playing the beautiful remastered version on Nintendo Switch, which Nintendo surprise-dropped during February’s Nintendo Direct, I have a renewed appreciation for its inquisitive and empathetic incarnation of Samus Aran.
Polygon
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide
Clear your calendar and put your Steam Deck in storage, because The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch finally arrives on May 12. Nintendo hasn’t released extended gameplay footage yet, but from the glimpses we’ve seen so far, fans of 2017’s Breath of the Wild have a lot to look forward to. In the latest trailer, Link can be seen driving and flying around in new vehicles, which looks really fun.
Polygon
Switch owners are getting Game Boy Advance games, thank goodness
Nintendo surprise added a boatload of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games to Nintendo Switch, during the Nintendo Direct on Wednesday. It’s welcome news, because porting over games from the Game Boy Advance will bring one of Nintendo’s finest catalogues of games onto one of the company’s most popular consoles.
Polygon
Kirby’s new Switch remaster has the chaos of a Smash Bros. match with 4 players
Over the past 30 years, Nintendo hero Kirby has established a reputation that goes beyond being pink, round, and swallowing anything and everything. Kirby, for the most part, is a series that can be enjoyed by just about everyone, regardless of skill. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, an expanded...
Polygon
How to give the Game Boy and GBA games a retro look on Nintendo Switch
Just a PSA to those who have Nintendo Switch Online and want to dive immediately into the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games: you can add a “classic feel” filter to replicate the old-school look of playing on one of these handheld devices. By going into the...
Polygon
Nintendo just reissued one of the most important games of all time
Nintendo’s back catalog is so absurdly rich that, when launching the new Game Boy and Game Boy Advance collections on Nintendo Switch Online, it can afford to offer a mix of cult curios, major and minor entries in popular series, and a hall-of-famer like Game Boy Tetris, while still saving plenty for later. Even for this company, though, there’s nothing to touch the prophetic influence and punk-rock abandon of one of Nintendo’s most daring designs ever: WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgames!
Polygon
How to get rewards in Fortnite’s School of Llama website event
In addition to Geralt’s quests, Fortnite has another set of tasks and rewards with rewards from The Witcher, but they’re not found in-game. This event, dubbed “School of Llama,” lists quests on a Fortnite website, rather than directly in the game. By logging into your Fortnite account on this page, you can track your progress and see rewards. Note that task progress will start tracking before you even log in. By the time we actually logged into the website, a few tasks already had progress for us.
Polygon
This Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide is beautiful and encyclopedic
Future Press, a company known for creating the cream of the crop of games guides, is releasing a book dedicated to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It’s probably the best video game guide money can buy, and it’s available for pre-order now for $54.41. The book is scheduled to...
Polygon
How to get Alohomora and pick locks in Hogwarts Legacy
Alohomora is essential to unlock in Hogwarts Legacy as it lets you pick locks around Hogwarts and the surrounding areas. During the early portions of Hogwarts Legacy, many annoying locks that you can’t open will be shoved into your face, but you’ll finally learn Alohomora as part of the main story.
Polygon
Mini Metroidvania Ascent captures the joy of the genre in 30 minutes
When it comes to introducing folks to the Metroidvania genre, you could throw someone into the deep end with Hollow Knight or you could just offer them a bite-size re-creation that captures the magic without an enormous time commitment. Behold Ascent, a freeware indie game made by Johan Peitz that gives you all the thrills of a complete Metroidvania in just 30 minutes.
Polygon
Engage creative mode with these new Minecraft Crocs
It’s time to expand your Crocs collection: A Minecraft collaboration with Crocs will be available worldwide on Feb. 16, and will include a handful of styles. The shoes in this series will sport Minecraft-themed designs, and will let players unlock an in-game pair of Minecraft Crocs. The collection also includes Jibbitz charms that you can add to any pair of the brand’s comfy clogs.
Polygon
Magic set includes combo so powerful English language has no words to describe it
That’s all it will take to bring games of Magic: The Gathering to a swift and violent end with the release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One, Magic’s latest expansion. You’ll soon have a new way to blow up your opponents with infinite damage, or by creating a swarm of zombie tokens so large that the English language has yet to create the words needed to describe it. The Phyrexian cult is here, and it’s hunting season for Magic’s combo players.
Polygon
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: everything to know about the next big Star Wars game
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the highly anticipated sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a critical and commercial success developed by Apex Legends maker Respawn Entertainment. It’s easy to see why Fallen Order was a hit; slashing enemies with a custom lightsaber and deploying Force powers against the Emperor’s sinister agents is always good fun.
Polygon
All of the Spells in Hogwarts Legacy
There are a total of 34 spells in Hogwarts Legacy, but only 26 of them can be placed onto your hotbars. With a maximum of 16 slots, you’ll have to pick and choose which spells that you’ll want to use and which spells aren’t the ones for you. There are also some essential spells that don’t take up a slot in your hotbars — such as Alohomora — but they’re necessary to explore and progress through Hogwarts Legacy.
