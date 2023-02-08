In addition to Geralt’s quests, Fortnite has another set of tasks and rewards with rewards from The Witcher, but they’re not found in-game. This event, dubbed “School of Llama,” lists quests on a Fortnite website, rather than directly in the game. By logging into your Fortnite account on this page, you can track your progress and see rewards. Note that task progress will start tracking before you even log in. By the time we actually logged into the website, a few tasks already had progress for us.

2 DAYS AGO