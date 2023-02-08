33 graves, remains discovered during Houston METRO construction near historic African American cemetery

Read full article on original website
Houston, the fourth-largest city in the US, is renowned for its multicultural background and different neighborhoods. Given this and its strong economy and affordable way of life, Houston is a top choice for families and people searching for a new home. If you are looking into moving this 2023, we have curated some of the top Houston suburbs to live in!
Heading to 'The Biggest Picnic in Texas' at Memorial Park today to celebrate the new land bridge? Bring a jacket!
HOUSTON — Memorial Park is playing host to “The Biggest Picnic in Texas” today for the official grand opening of the Kinder Land Bridge and Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Prairie. The community is invited to come and experience the new 100-acre space at the free event taking...
PlazAmericas | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
PlazAmericas, formerly known as Sharpstown Mall and earlier Sharpstown Center, is a shopping mall located in the Sharpstown development in Greater Sharpstown, Houston, Texas. The mall is located on the northwest corner of Interstate 69/U.S. Route 59 and Bellaire Boulevard. This is the third mall to be built in Houston after Gulfgate Mall opened in 1956 and Meyerland Plaza in 1957, but the first fully air-conditioned mall in Houston.
Texas funeral home sued after man's body left 'to literally rot' for days during winter storm
A south Houston funeral home is facing a million-dollar lawsuit from a family who claims their loved one's body was left to rot for at least four days during a winter storm in 2021.
Councilman Robert Gallegos to run for mayor of Houston
Councilman Gallegos, whose district includes the greater East End, is the latest candidate who'll want your vote this November, but he's far from the only one.
Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State
Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
Video: HPD says same three guys robbed four Houston-area smoke shops the same day
HOUSTON — Houston police released video on Friday showing what they say are the three same guys robbing four different smoke shops on the same day. The robberies happened in Houston and around Harris County on Feb. 7. In each of the robberies, the suspects came in, pulled out their guns, and demanded money from the register. They also took merchandise from the store shelves.
Gunfight leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston between family members
HOUSTON - Authorities in northeast Houston are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting that might have stemmed from a domestic squabble between family members. It happened a little before 11 p.m. Friday when Houston police were called to the 8000 block of Chateau St. That's where investigators said a man was found shot to death.
Lina Hidalgo fires back at Texas comptroller over 'defund police' claims
"Go back to accounting class," the Harris County judge told the comptroller.
Our Story, Our History | Preserving Black history in Houston's Fourth Ward
HOUSTON — The Fourth Ward in Houston is sometimes called the "Mother Ward." In it, you'll find the African-American Library at the Gregory School. It's a building with a long history and many stories to tell. The galleries that line the hallways are filled with photos that capture moments...
Sugar Land 95: Volunteers provide update on project five years after gravesite discoveries
It's been five years since the discovery of the Sugar Land 95. But identifying the bodies is taking DNA researchers much longer than expected.
Remains of missing California woman Felicia Johnson may have been found outside Houston, father says
HOUSTON — The body of a California woman who was visiting Houston last year may have been found nearly two hours outside the city, her family said. Felicia Johnson, 24, was from San Diego and went missing in Houston in April 2022. Her family believes the search for their...
City officials clear largest homeless encampment under US-59, forcing residents into shelters
Residents in the encampment, known as "Tent City," located near Minute Maid Park, were allowed to go to the Navigation Center in Fifth Ward for shelter
Texas officers break up major Houston fentanyl operation; suspects released day later
(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety working through Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, broke up a major fentanyl lab in Houston. Houston is a major destination and distribution center for human and drug smuggling and trafficking coming from the southern border, law enforcement officers told The Center Square. Several task forces have been established at the border and along Highway 59 to interdict cartel-related activity. Despite their efforts, traffickers have set up operations in Houston. ...
A Houston man’s body was found in a car at police impound. What happened?
James Martin was missing for days after another man was discovered dead at his home.
Temperatures in Houston region will drop overnight
The Bayou City's respite from the cold is about to come to an end.
5G towers appearing around Houston area has residents asking questions
The 5G towers are appearing in the area, and you should be on the lookout for more as they need to be closer together to operate at a stronger rate.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close nearly 150 stores nationwide, including 2 in Houston-area, report says
HOUSTON – Bed Bath & Beyond on Thursday unveiled its list of nearly 150 stores that will shutter by the end of this year. Two of the stores listed are from the Houston area:. The Crossing at 518, 2750 Smith Ranch Rd, Pearland. Although no specific date has been...
Body of missing Houston mechanic found in neighborhood drainage ditch, family says
HOUSTON — A Houston mechanic that had been missing for weeks was found dead Sunday, his family says. Editors note: The main video in this story is a previous report when Joseph Leviege's car was found. Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, was reported missing after he was last seen on...
