Augusta, GA

State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing concerns for parents

AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Congestive heart failure survivor holding fundraiser to help others

AUGUSTA, GA
Ga Severe Weather Preparedness Week - Lightning

AUGUSTA, GA
McCormick Post Office Rally

AUGUSTA, GA
VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY – HEAVY RAIN ON SATURDAY

As of 8 AM Saturday: A band of light showers came through early this morning making the roads damp, but this is just the first wave to what will be a soggy Saturday. Clouds blanket the area this morning with temperatures in the low 50s. Moderate to heavy widespread showers move in after lunch and will continue through the overnight hours. 1.5-3.0″ inches of rain expected. Along with the rain, winds from 10-25mph are forecasted for Saturday. A wind advisory is in effect until 7AM Sunday for our western counties including Emanuel, Glascock, Hancock, Jefferson, Johnson, Taliaferro, Warren, Washington, and Wilkes.
WARREN COUNTY, GA
Child and mother pulled from rubble '83 hours' after deadly Turkey earthquake

AUGUSTA, GA
Heavy rain and gusty winds through Sunday morning

AS OF 8 PM: Waves of heavy rain are likely tonight. A rumble or two of thunder is possible, but severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 40s. Winds could gust up to 40 mph across our western counties, where a wind advisory is in effect through Sunday morning. A lake wind advisory is in effect for our western counties, including Augusta, through Sunday morning. Winds could gust up to 30 mph in those counties.
AUGUSTA, GA

