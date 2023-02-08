Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Historic Restaurant In Toledo That Offers Guests Scrumptious Food and Fascinating Story to Go Home WithMadocToledo, OH
3 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Walmart Temporarily Closing Stores in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Walmart Location Has Temporarily ClosedJoel EisenbergHolland, OH
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Related
13abc.com
Puppy Bowl treats with Three Dog Bakery
A large apartment fire broke out at Hidden Cedars Apartments in Maumee Saturday morning, with crews still battling the blaze. Why it Matters: Reporter arrested during Ohio news conference. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. By Josh Croup. Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested during Gov. DeWine's news conference on the Ohio...
toledoparent.com
New Family Friendly Businesses in Toledo: Spring 2023 Edition
Calling all Kombucha lovers! After years of looking, Boochy Mama’s has announced their new location in Downtown Toledo, just a few blocks from their old location. The new location will be in the former Okun Produce warehouse, located on N. Huron St. between Monroe and Washington. More information will be released in the coming weeks. 567-318-2240. Boochymama.com.
13abc.com
Express Yourself - Professional Organizers
A large apartment fire broke out at Hidden Cedars Apartments in Maumee Saturday morning, with crews still battling the blaze. Why it Matters: Reporter arrested during Ohio news conference. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. By Josh Croup. Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested during Gov. DeWine's news conference on the Ohio...
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town at a frozen gem in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Even though we’re in the middle of winter, there are a number of outdoor activities you can enjoy, including ice skating. The ice rink has been a part of the Ottawa Park landscape for more than half a century. “It’s amazing the number of people...
13abc.com
What's Cooking - Maumee Bay Brewing Company
A large apartment fire broke out at Hidden Cedars Apartments in Maumee Saturday morning, with crews still battling the blaze. Why it Matters: Reporter arrested during Ohio news conference. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. By Josh Croup. Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested during Gov. DeWine's news conference on the Ohio...
13abc.com
13abc Week in Review: Feb. 10, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below. Toledo-area producer wins first Grammy for work with Beyoncé. See a...
13abc.com
Noodles & Co. on Monroe set to open Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Noodles and Co. comes to Toledo next week. The pasta-focused casual dining chain will open a new location at 5299 Monroe St., the site of a former Moe’s Southwest Grill. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and other noodles, every bowl is...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: 150 year old Toledo home falling apart
A large apartment fire broke out at Hidden Cedars Apartments in Maumee Saturday morning, with crews still battling the blaze. Why it Matters: Reporter arrested during Ohio news conference. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. By Josh Croup. Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested during Gov. DeWine's news conference on the Ohio...
13abc.com
Mr. Spots shows how to make a super Philly cheesesteak
A large apartment fire broke out at Hidden Cedars Apartments in Maumee Saturday morning, with crews still battling the blaze. Why it Matters: Reporter arrested during Ohio news conference. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. By Josh Croup. Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested during Gov. DeWine's news conference on the Ohio...
The Historic Restaurant In Toledo That Offers Guests Scrumptious Food and Fascinating Story to Go Home With
Tony Packo’s Cafe gained worldwide fame when M*A*S*H character Maxwell Klinger, who was played by Toledo native Jamie Farr, made mention of Packo’s as his favorite restaurant.
WTOL-TV
Black-owned west Toledo restaurant has served up southern-style meals for 20 years
Ruby's Kitchen is at 805 North Reynolds Road in west Toledo. It's open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Police Division Welcomes Five New Officers
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Five new police officers have joined the Maumee Police Division this year and all five will be busy continuing their various levels of training throughout the month of February. Among the five new officers are two experienced lateral transfer officers, two cadets...
13abc.com
Four displaced when SUV crashes into Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Red Cross is helping four people with housing after a car crashed into a home in Toledo Thursday morning. It happened in the 200 block of Grandolph near Imlay. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, an SUV hit a parker vehicle, and Edison pole and the steps of a neighboring home before it went into the house. Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.
13abc.com
Barricade situation in Toledo comes to peaceful end
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A situation with a barricaded suspect came to a peaceful end in Toledo Wednesday afternoon. Officers tried to serve a warrant for domestic violence on Eleanor near Bennett Wednesday when it turned into a barricaded suspect situation. Police on the scene tell 13abc the suspect went into the basement of a home and someone else in the home thought the suspect was going to hurt himself. He eventually came out without incident.
3 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a nice restaurant to go to with your significant other on your next date night?. If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants.
13abc.com
WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday Week 11
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The end of the high school basketball regular season is near. Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday has all of the games that will factor into the league and conference champions. Mark Kunz and Carley Ford, making her co-hosting debut on the show, will have highlights and post-game reactions from the game of the week between Whitmer and Central Catholic. Plus the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.
Lagrange Street closed for possible sinkhole, sewer repair in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A road is closed and a "possible sinkhole" is developing at the site of a sewer repair project in north Toledo. Lagrange Street is closed between Yates and Page streets and is scheduled to reopen in one week. The closure is due to sewer repairs, a city of Toledo media release said.
WTOL-TV
Climate Friday | Where's winter? Checking in on NW Ohio snow, Lake Erie ice
TOLEDO, Ohio — Where's winter? February is already halfway done and winter weather is still at a standstill. In this week's edition of Climate Friday, we'll break down the winter season so far and look ahead to what the rest of February has in store. We'll also analyze the impacts of this unseasonable warmth on Lake Erie and ice levels on the Great Lakes.
13abc.com
NW Ohio organizations holding events for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Organizations in northwest Ohio are looking to provide funds and necessities to the earthquake stricken nations of Turkey and Syria. As of early Thursday, the death toll topped 20,000 following Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake. The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo is hosting a donation drive...
July death of Toledo man ruled homicide related to 2009 assault
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man's death in July 2022 has been ruled a homicide related to an assault over a decade earlier. William Fenter, 49, was pronounced dead at his home July 22, 2022, according to a press release sent by the Lucas County Coroner's Office on Wednesday. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be post-traumatic epilepsy due to blunt-force head injuries.
Comments / 0