North Dakota priest faces three charges in two counties

NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify that the accused priest, who is not practicing and happens to live in Rugby, is charged with crimes while he was a practicing priest in Logan and Stutsman counties.

( KXNET ) — A priest is facing multiple charges in two North Dakota counties after being charged with multiple instances of sexual crimes.

During an interview with law enforcement on January 23, 2023, an unnamed woman stated that between March and June of 2021, she had committed multiple sexual acts with Father Neil Pfeifer while he was serving as a priest at Napoleon’s St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church and her ‘spiritual advisor’.

On February 1, Father Pfeifer was interviewed in Rugby at the Pierce County Law Enforcement Center, where according to court documents, he admitted to being the woman’s ‘spiritual advisor’ as well as committing multiple sexual acts with the woman.

As a result of this accusation and the confession, Father Pfeifer was charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation by Therapist in Logan County. This, however, was not the only instance of Father Pfeifer being charged with a sex crime.

Earlier in the month on January 13, another unnamed woman came forward as well, stating that Father Pfeifer made inappropriate contact with her at the St. James Basilica in Jamestown on December 17, 2022.

On February 2, 2023, Father Pfeifer was interviewed in Rugby at the same law enforcement center about the December incident. According to court documents, Father Pfeifer confessed to several sexual acts.

In regards to the December incident, Father Pfeifer was charged in Stutsman County with one count of Sexual Assault and a second count of Sexual Exploitation by Therapist.

KX News left messages for Father Pfeifer at a number listed for him, but we have not heard back.

