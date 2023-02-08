ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TxDOT seeks public input on widening of State Highway 302

By Odessa American
The Odessa District of TxDOT will be conducting a second virtual public meeting on the widening of State Highway 302 from West of Mentone at United States 285 to east of Notrees at Farm-to-Market Road 2019.

The virtual meeting is scheduled to begin at noon Thursday. Following the virtual public meeting, the presentation will remain available for viewing through Feb. 27.

The proposed project consists of:

>> Widening SH 302 from a two-lane undivided highway to a four-lane divided highway with two travel lanes in each direction.

>> A center median.

>> Inside and outside shoulders.

>> Median openings, as needed.

>> There are no proposed improvements within Mentone or Kermit.

The proposed project would require additional right of way. The proposed project is anticipated to potentially displace approximately eight non-residential structures. No residential structures are anticipated to be displaced.

To access the virtual public meeting, go to www.txdot.gov and keyword search “SH 302 Virtual Public Meeting.” The online meeting will open on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 and remain available through Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. The meeting will consist of a virtual meeting room and will include both audio and visual components. The virtual public meeting webpage will feature maps and exhibits. The public may submit comments using any of the following methods:

>> Online comments form found at www.txdot.gov keyword search “SH 302 Virtual Public Meeting”

>> Mail comment form to: Blanton & Associates, Attn: SH 302 from US 285 to FM 2019 VPM#2, 5 Lakeway Centre Court, Suite 200, Austin, TX 78734

Comments must be received or postmarked by Feb. 27 to be included in the official record of this virtual public meeting.

