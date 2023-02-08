Read full article on original website
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Baxter International is the latest Chicago-area company to announce job cuts
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Deerfield-based Baxter International is the latest Chicago-area company to announce job cuts. It plans to reduce its global headcount by less than 5%. The cuts come as the company launches a restructuring plan. As many as 3,000 employees will be cut worldwide in the second quarter. Baxter lost $2.4 billion in 2022. At the end of last year, it employed about 60,000 people worldwide.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Chicago office occupancy above 50% for first time since March 2020
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Office occupancy in Chicago and other major cities U.S. cities has climbed above 50% for the first time since March 2020. That’s according to Kastle Systems, the security company that monitors worker swipes on building security systems. Chicago joins ten other cities in hitting the milestone. The return to work isn’t consistent across all workdays. The data shows Friday is the lowest day of occupancy and Tuesday is the highest.
wgnradio.com
David Hochberg on distressed sellers, and why you’re seeing more of them
Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joins Lisa Dent to explain what a distressed seller is, why there’s an increase of these people in the market, and how you can use the equity in your home to pay off some of your debt. David Hochberg hosts Home Sweet Home Chicago, heard Saturdays 10am-1pm on WGN Radio.
wgnradio.com
Dave Hochberg on home equity loans and HELOCs
David Hochberg, host of Home Sweet Home Chicago, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss home equity loans and HELOC’s. David addresses the differences between the two types of loans and the proper times to use them.
tourcounsel.com
Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Harlem Irving Plaza (commonly referred to as "The HIP") is a shopping mall located in Norridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, XSport Fitness, Xfinity, Best Buy, Target, Hobby Lobby, DSW, Five Below, and Dick's. It is one of the oldest shopping malls in the Chicago area.
Without tax increase, Pennoyer School faces layoffs and elimination of sports
CHICAGO (CBS) -- No arts, no music, no sports and no library.That's the reality for a struggling a northwest suburban elementary school district. Leaders at Pennoyer School said they had to choose between cutting programs and bringing their facilities up to code.There is another solution, but as CBS 2's Noel Brennan reports, it will required taxpayers to pony up."I'm really proud of our students, our teachers."No one has school pride like a superintendent, but Kristin Kopta is embarrassed by this building. "Water does not even turn on in this lab. We have found lead in all the water sources...
Chicago Defender
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT ANNOUNCES TWELVE RECIPIENTS OF $27 MILLION IN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT GRANTS
First round of community development grant funding announced for 2023 will support expansion and new construction of local businesses, mixed use developments, and nonprofit organizations. . CHICAGO—Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced today that twelve neighborhood businesses and nonprofit organizations are set to receive more than $27 million in Community Development Grants....
Black-owned Chicago brewery Moor's beer business is booming: 'We're growing very rapidly'
Moor's beer is currently available for purchase at Mariano's, Jewel, Whole Foods, Binny's as well as Kimbark Beverage Shoppe in Hyde Park.
wgnradio.com
Home Sweet Home Chicago (02/11/2023) – David Hochberg with Student Loan Assassin Rae Kaplan, Sarah Leonard of the RE/MAX Suburban Sarah Leonard Team, and Access Elevator’s Frank Wasilewski
We started off this week’s show by chatting with Rae Kaplan, the Student Loan Assassin, who talks about disability forgiveness and answers student loan questions. Next, Sarah Leonard of the RE/MAX Suburban Sarah Leonard Team joins the show to talk about what she is seeing in the market right now and the power of marketing with her team. Access Elevator’s Vice President of Sales Frank Wasilewski who talks about the process of removing lifts and later on Frank helps a listener who has a question. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three Stores
Sad news for Walmart shoppers in Chicago today with the announcement that three stores in Chicago will be closing next week. It comes on the back of several stores closing across the United States due to underperformance.
Mr. Stacks Opening a Fifth Location in Park Ridge
The restaurant will replace Eggsperience late next month
wjol.com
Pritzker Weighs In On Bears Tax Proposal
Governor Pritzker is weighing in on the legislative proposal that could help the Chicago Bears finance their proposed development in Arlington Heights. The governor said the plan has many hoops to run through in the General Assembly before it reaches his desk. He added that the lawmaker who introduced the bill has even expressed skepticism about it. The measure would freeze the property tax assessment on the former Arlington Racecourse property for up to 40 years.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Is it possible for the Congress Theater to reopen?
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:. As Congress Theater Crumbles, Developer Wants $27 Million From City To Revive Logan Square Gem: The price tag on the long-stalled project keeps going up, and the delays are getting longer — but developers say they’re still committed to overhauling and reopening the beloved venue.
NBC Chicago
Chicago is Not the Top U.S. Consumer of Hot Dogs. Frankly, Here's the Real Wiener
Chicago has its own style hot dog, is home to popular hot dog manufacturers and was even dubbed "Hot Dog Town U.S.A." in an article by the New York Times. So, it wouldn't be far-fetched to assume Chicago is the top consumer of hot dogs in the U.S. That actually isn't the case, based on the most recent data.
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closing
Village of Homewood, Illinois, officials expressed surprise over the planned closing of the Walmart store located in that community, and they shared an email from a Walmart official explaining it.
Car window tinting laws are complicated. Here’s what you need to know.
For Curious City listener Erin Alexander, tinting her car windows poses a conundrum. “I really want to tint my windows,” she explained, “but I don’t want the dreaded $250 ticket!”. So she asked Curious City: What exactly are the laws governing car window tinting in Chicago? If...
wgnradio.com
As the Super Bowl approaches, watch out for sports betting scams
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Bob Sirott to talk about Super Bowl betting scams and reliable sources to donate to for earthquake relief. He also shares details about losing money on dating sites and Facebook groups scams.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Check out these Valentine’s Day events in Chicago
Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:. Bronzeville Students Practice Jumpshots And Yoga With Former Chicago Bulls Guard Randy Brown: The youth empowerment event, co-hosted...
Eater
City Awards Demera Ethiopian $3.1 Million For New Bronzeville Restaurant With Rooftop
Tigist Reda is making moves, as the chef and owner behind Demera Ethiopian Restaurant says she can now go forward with a new project that includes a rooftop bar in Bronzeville. Reda, who just opened a stall at Time Out Market Chicago food hall, is the recipient of a $3.1...
Val's husband Jobba joins Host Chat, top 5 romantic movies based in Chicago, Chicago Auto Show opens
This week on Windy City Weekend, Ryan tests Val and her husband Jobba to see how well they know each other!
