We started off this week’s show by chatting with Rae Kaplan, the Student Loan Assassin, who talks about disability forgiveness and answers student loan questions. Next, Sarah Leonard of the RE/MAX Suburban Sarah Leonard Team joins the show to talk about what she is seeing in the market right now and the power of marketing with her team. Access Elevator’s Vice President of Sales Frank Wasilewski who talks about the process of removing lifts and later on Frank helps a listener who has a question. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO