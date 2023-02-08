Read full article on original website
Manhattan investment sales surged to six-year high in 2022
Manhattan’s investment sales market was poised for a dramatic comeback last year until high interest rates and other economic headwinds ushered in a slowdown that began over the summer and will likely persist deep into 2023. Transactions for commercial properties last year totaled almost $21 billion across 419 deals,...
Developer: $151M affordable housing complex rising in Stapleton to be complete later this year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Construction is rapidly progressing at 475 Bay St. -- the 12-story, $151 million complex that will add 270 apartments to the Stapleton area -- and, according to developers, the project will be complete and ready for residents in less than 10 months. “Mother Nature has been...
$35M property in Williamsburg sells to foreign investor REDA
TerraCRG and Rosewood Realty, have brokered the $34,926,000 sale of 50 North 1st Street, a 46-unit multifamily building in Williams- burg, to Reda Capital. Daniel Lebor and Matt Cosentino of TerraCRG along with Aaron Jungreis, Ben Khakshoor, and Alex Fuchs from Rosewood Realty exclusively represented the Kushner Companies. “50 North...
Sonja Morgan cuts NYC townhouse price after difficulty finding a buyer
Despite bringing in the top guns to sell her longtime New York City townhouse, Sonja Morgan just can’t catch a break. In the last decade alone, the “Real Housewives of New York City” star has had her Upper East Side residence on and off the market — but still, no takers. In July, after a year off the market, it listed for $8.75 million. Six months later, the home’s price has lowered by $1.25 million to $7.5 million, The Post has learned. Morgan, 59, attempted to remodel the home, located at 162 E. 63rd St., during the pandemic in hopes...
Thierry Despont’s dazzling NYC townhouse can now be yours — for less
World-renowned designer Thierry Despont has worked on a number of high-profile projects during his career, such as the restoration of the Statue of Liberty, the $450 million renovation of the Ritz Paris and the interiors of the exclusive 220 Central Park South condominium in New York City. But apart from his professional life, a buyer can now live like him. Despont has dropped the asking price of his high-gloss Tribeca home. Once asking $24.99 million, it’s now on the market for $19.49 million. The charming five-story townhouse, at 182 Franklin St., was built in 1915 and comes with air rights...
NYC rents hit record January levels, with Brooklyn and Manhattan costs soaring: report
The rent’s really too damn high. A newly-released report indicates the average city rents and rent per square foot soared last month, with record January median highs of more than $4,000 a month reported in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The median Manhattan rent climbed to more than $4,097 last month,...
HomeFirst Program for first-time homebuyers in NYC: A chance to get up to $100,000
It won’t be wrong to say that New York City is one of the most expensive places in the United States. If you are planning to come here with your family, you will have to ensure that your salary or income is great. A wide range of salaries are paid in the Big Apple, depending on one’s capabilities, skills, nature of job, number of working hours and of course, the company they are at.
Here are the top NYC i-sales of 2022
Manhattan office buildings and luxury apartment properties set the pace when it came to New York City’s priciest investment sales in 2022. The six biggest deals for commercial properties in New York were for Manhattan office or multifamily buildings, according to an analysis of city records and The Real Deal’s reporting of single-property investment sales.
Hot winter: Manhattan rent is highest ever for January
National rent trackers see prices slipping further this year. But not in New York City. The median Manhattan rent rose 1.2 percent from December to January to $4,097, the third-highest on record and highest ever for the month, according to a report by the appraiser Jonathan Miller for Douglas Elliman.
Manhattan projects dominate office construction pipeline
Want to see where the country’s biggest office projects are being delivered this year? Go to Manhattan. The New York City borough boasts the five largest office developments expected to be delivered this year, according to a report from CommercialCafe. The report is based on CommercialEdge data compiled towards the end of January.
This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users
We’ll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
An affordable housing lottery opens for 38 apartments in Downtown Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 38 newly constructed apartments at 200 Montague St. near Borough Hall in Downtown Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn from 54,960 to $215,150 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,528 for a studio. There are 18 one-bedroom units available, which can...
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for February, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Feb. 8. Exam applications currently open include: administrative construction project manager; assistant resident buildings superintendent; associate housing development specialist;...
Manhattan rents nearing record highs
NEW YORK -- January is usually a slow month for housing, but rents in Manhattan are nearing record highs.According to Douglas Elliman, the median cost to rent an apartment was $4,097 last month.That's up more than 15% from a year ago and up 1.2% from December.Council Speaker Adrienne Adams says with rents so high, the city must prioritize affording housing.
Record-setting Greenwich home back on market at $150M
Nine years ago, a mystery buyer in Connecticut set the record for most expensive home purchase in the United States. Less than a decade later, the owner is ready to part ways with the property. Copper Beech Farm in Greenwich has been listed for $150 million, the Wall Street Journal...
Century-old Little Italy cheese shop closing after falling behind on rent
Alleva Dairy served up hunks of fresh mozzarella at the corner of Grand and Mulberry streets through the Great Depression, the city’s bleakest years of the late 1970s and the aftermath of 9/11. But it could not survive Covid. The shop at 188 Grand Street in Little Italy, which claims to be America’s oldest cheese purveyor, is closing for good at the beginning of March after falling behind on its $23,800-a-month rent, the New York Post reported. “My store is the oldest cheese shop in America and the heartbeat of Little Italy. We’re a New York institution,” owner Karen King told the paper. Alleva — whose regulars have included actors Michael Imperioli, Chaz Palminteri and Leah Remini — filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September in a bid to restructure its debt, which had ballooned to over $620,000. “The pandemic devastated my business,” King said. The shop’s landlord, the Stabile family, sued to evict it in April of last year, and eventually struck a deal to forgive the debt if the shop vacated its location by March 5, the Post reported. Alleva is one of several long-standing bars and restaurants in Lower Manhattan to succumb to the pandemic, including Fedora and Chumley’s in the West Village and China Chalet in the Financial District Lockdowns early in the pandemic caused the city’s food service sector to lose nearly two thirds of its workforce between the first and second quarters of 2020, according to a report by the state comptroller’s office. The Restaurant Revitalization Fund, a $28.6 billion federal relief program, ran out of money in July 2021 after paying out less than a third of applicants. King told the Post she sought, but failed to receive, help from a number of government entities and elected officials, including the governor. Despite the setbacks, King has not ruled out the possibility of relocating. “We are committed to remaining here in Little Italy, hopefully for another 130 years,” she told the Post. — Ted Glanzer.
The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City
Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
One of the Largest Cruise Ships Is Coming to Red Hook, Along With Its Exhaust
In December, Mayor Eric Adams announced to great fanfare MSC Cruise’s forthcoming year-round operations from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal (BCT). The ships, the mayor said, would bring thousands of tourist dollars to New York City.But the vessels will also bring toxic diesel exhaust to the local community.Over the course of a single day, a docked and idling cruise ship...
New York City food desert program spurs grocery store development
A New York City program to incentivize supermarket construction in food deserts has led to the opening of at least 30 of a planned 51 stores. Called Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (FRESH), the 14-year-old Department of City Planning (DCP) initiative has facilitated the opening of new grocery stores in all five New York City boroughs—Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island—that now serve 1.2 million New York consumers, who live within a half-mile of those locations. Another 21 FRESH stores are in the development pipeline and will bring fresh food access to 300,000 more New Yorkers who previously had few green grocer options, DCP reported.
Manhattan's First Public Beach is Opening This Summer — but There's One Very Big Catch
A brand new beach is set to open this year in New York City — but it's not your typical oceanfront destination. Expected to open to the public in summer 2023, the beach will be located alongside the Hudson River at Gansevoort Peninsula Park in Manhattan and offer a sandy shoreline, picnic tables, sports field and kayaking, according to The Daily Beast.
